(Axios) Are you ready to ride the second wave? Coronavirus cases have risen in 22 states in the past week with no signs of ebbing
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you ready to ride the second first wave?

FTFY subby.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sure go ahead and reopen, what can happen?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late.  I'm already riding the walrus.

(brought to you by Fishy Joe's)
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whether or not you're ready, you're already riding it, and a lot of people who rejected surfboards and life rafts will try to drag you down as they drown.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather we end the first wave personally.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stopped riding the bus. Since January I've been to one restaurant. I only go out to walk or to get groceries.  I avoided lines and crowds as much as I can. I don't hug or shank hands. I wipe EVERY thing with Everclear. I only eat food I'm going to cook or can wash. I don't have people over as much as I can. I got my flu shot and wear a mask. ALWAYS wear long sleeve and pants when in public buildings. I don't eat with my hands no more. Even pizza, tacos, and chips I use utensils or forceps.

If the numbers go up, apparently no one cares.
Godspeed, I guess
😷
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, no. You're being ignorant. It's just the flu.
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And 20-somethings are the fastest growing demographic to get it.    Good work everyone.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I dunno, subby. I mean, have you *actually* considered the way Norway handled the pandemic, then compared THOSE figures with Sweden's, then smashed a smokebomb into the face of the liberal media shill attempting to undermine your election? HUH?!
?
 
kindms
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i figured we were buried by the first wave, our suit is filled with sand and we managed to get to the surface for a gasp of air before the next one takes us out again
 
Bleck
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A friend of mine went to Sturgis to vend. She's also big time into Q anon now. She is now an ex-friend.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If it wasn't for the Republicans -- ALL of them -- we could be sorta OK by now.

But we're supposed to tolerate these assholes because ... fark if I know.

Because we should always let stupid farking idiots make a problem much much worse before we actually do anything about it, apparently.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I stopped riding the bus. Since January I've been to one restaurant. I only go out to walk or to get groceries. I avoided lines and crowds as much as I can. I don't hug or shank hands. I wipe EVERY thing with Everclear. I only eat food I'm going to cook or can wash. I don't have people over as much as I can. I got my flu shot and wear a mask. ALWAYS wear long sleeve and pants when in public buildings. I don't eat with my hands no more. Even pizza, tacos, and chips I use utensils or forceps.

If the numbers go up, apparently no one cares.
Godspeed, I guess
😷

If the numbers go up, apparently no one cares.
Godspeed, I guess
😷


The "plan" (if you can call it that) has always been to go to "herd" immunity ASAP, regardless of how many people that kills or permanently disables. How else can you explain the sh*tstorm we're in?

/simply leaving it to the states would have meant that PPE wouldn't have f*cking been stolen, if nothing else.
 
overthinker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fauci's Fake Virus? On the rise? More FAKE NEWS to get us to submit! More FAKE NEWS to rig the election! And that news about it mutating, too?

https://www.complex.com/life/2020/09/n​ew-study-shows-covid-19-mutating-in-th​e-us

Even more FAKE NEWS! Jus trying to scare us! Its just fearmongering! Scientists have no idea what they are doing and we know the truth! Just because Rand Paul, Donald Trump, and even Mitch McConnel don't have degrees, they know it better than those who got specialized education and work with viruses for decades! Scientists LIE!

You will not take my freedumz! You will not make me comply! We can reopen schools and businesses! As the man whose banana I'd suck dry said, it affects VIRTUALLY NOBODY! It doesn't really exist! It doesn't kill anyone!
/s

I am not really someone who believes that, but I can hear them. Their ignorant, redneck, racist voices... All of them touting that in response. And at this point, I don't care trying to educate them. I say let the redhats go out and party hard and catch it. And then rag on them for faking being sick from a fake virus. :)
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
yug0w0lf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I stopped riding the bus. Since January I've been to one restaurant. I only go out to walk or to get groceries. I avoided lines and crowds as much as I can. I don't hug or shank hands. I wipe EVERY thing with Everclear. I only eat food I'm going to cook or can wash. I don't have people over as much as I can. I got my flu shot and wear a mask. ALWAYS wear long sleeve and pants when in public buildings. I don't eat with my hands no more. Even pizza, tacos, and chips I use utensils or forceps.

If the numbers go up, apparently no one cares.
Godspeed, I guess
😷

If the numbers go up, apparently no one cares.
Godspeed, I guess
😷


A little overkill but I guess better too much than not enough
 
kindms
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i hate to agree with Chelsea Clinton but it really is too bad trump didnt sell branded masks

a lot of people would still be alive
 
dbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
*sigh*   G-Dammit America.   Are so many of us really this witless?   and how the hell is testing only up 22% ??  we were opening schools!   Testing should have been up 200% the first week of schools opening.

We can't do anything right anymore.  So tiresome.   Meanwhile the Senate and White House are all tingling over getting yet another SC Judge.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Heamer: Whether or not you're ready, you're already riding it, and a lot of people who rejected surfboards and life rafts will try to drag you down as they drown.


I'm not riding the second wave on a life raft like a commoner.  It's private yacht or nothing.

Smelly Pirate Hooker: If it wasn't for the Republicans -- ALL of them -- we could be sorta OK by now.


How does that make any sense at all?  Cases are increasing in Republican and Democratic states alike.  Governors and mayors are the ones who have the most powers to control the spread of this.  You cannot lay the blame on one party for the spread itself.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kindms: i hate to agree with Chelsea Clinton but it really is too bad trump didnt sell branded masks

a lot of people would still be alive

a lot of people would still be alive


I did see a cashier at a Tractor Supply recently wearing a MAGA mask. Of course, it only covered her mouth and not her nose, but better than nothing I guess.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Donald has gone herd immunity. It means that 3 million + people will probably die. Say goodbye to your grandparents, great aunts, your parents and anyone with underlying health issues.
 
ifky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What about a painted pony?
Blood, Sweat & Tears - Spinning Wheel (Audio)
Youtube SFEewD4EVwU
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kindms: i hate to agree with Chelsea Clinton but it really is too bad trump didnt sell branded masks

a lot of people would still be alive

a lot of people would still be alive


You hate to agree with somebody who is correct, due to your misguided political bias?
Maybe try some self-reflection.
 
yug0w0lf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: If it wasn't for the Republicans -- ALL of them -- we could be sorta OK by now.

But we're supposed to tolerate these assholes because ... fark if I know.

Because we should always let stupid farking idiots make a problem much much worse before we actually do anything about it, apparently.


That's the American way!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The more I read, the more I believe the "wave" analogy is inapt. It doesn't occur in predictable crests and troughs like a wave. It's more like a wildfire. People are the fuel. Deprive the fire of fuel and it will get back under control. Feed it fuel and it will consume everything.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
TCB, Subby...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wonder where we would be as a nation if we did shut down - everything (except for the truly necessary jobs) - for 2 weeks clear back at the beginning of this.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Earlier this week drove from CA to CO. Huge difference in mask use (that is, almost nonexistent) in the places we stopped along the way. At least here in Edwards they kinda get it.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://www.washingtonpost.com/educat​i​on/feared-covid-outbreaks-in-schools-y​et-to-arrive-early-data-shows/2020/09/​23/0509bb84-fd22-11ea-b555-4d71a9254f4​b_story.html

You're not cheering hard enough.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not just the US, we're spiking significantly here in Canada as well.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: waxbeans: I stopped riding the bus. Since January I've been to one restaurant. I only go out to walk or to get groceries.  I avoided lines and crowds as much as I can. I don't hug or shank hands. I wipe EVERY thing with Everclear. I only eat food I'm going to cook or can wash. I don't have people over as much as I can. I got my flu shot and wear a mask. ALWAYS wear long sleeve and pants when in public buildings. I don't eat with my hands no more. Even pizza, tacos, and chips I use utensils or forceps.

If the numbers go up, apparently no one cares.
Godspeed, I guess
😷

The "plan" (if you can call it that) has always been to go to "herd" immunity ASAP, regardless of how many people that kills or permanently disables. How else can you explain the sh*tstorm we're in?

/simply leaving it to the states would have meant that PPE wouldn't have f*cking been stolen, if nothing else.


But, the wrong states had stuff and the Executive Branch needed their stuff to refill the national stockpile that had been allowed to languish in decay for 3 years. Won't you think of the plight of the Executive Branch?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Catch a Wave - Beach Boys
Youtube yLgWbH-qhVo
 
kindms
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Begoggle: kindms: i hate to agree with Chelsea Clinton but it really is too bad trump didnt sell branded masks

a lot of people would still be alive

You hate to agree with somebody who is correct, due to your misguided political bias?
Maybe try some self-reflection.


im a liberal, i just dont particularly like her. sorry to rustle your f-ing jimmies
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: waxbeans: I stopped riding the bus. Since January I've been to one restaurant. I only go out to walk or to get groceries.  I avoided lines and crowds as much as I can. I don't hug or shank hands. I wipe EVERY thing with Everclear. I only eat food I'm going to cook or can wash. I don't have people over as much as I can. I got my flu shot and wear a mask. ALWAYS wear long sleeve and pants when in public buildings. I don't eat with my hands no more. Even pizza, tacos, and chips I use utensils or forceps.

If the numbers go up, apparently no one cares.
Godspeed, I guess
😷

The "plan" (if you can call it that) has always been to go to "herd" immunity ASAP, regardless of how many people that kills or permanently disables. How else can you explain the sh*tstorm we're in?

/simply leaving it to the states would have meant that PPE wouldn't have f*cking been stolen, if nothing else.


????
But that isn't even a thing or a plan.

They should have just opened every single thing 24/7/365

And use troops to keep lines and crowds to a minimum.
That is the safest keep everything open compromise.
But no business people had to cry and moan and cry and moan more and everyone else had to cry and moan now 200,000 people died real good


also they fired people long before any lockdown so the fact of matter is they fired people so they could hire them later at lower wages and the virus was just a weak excuse to do that


Also it's hurting young none fat ppl


And at this point

Fine let 5 percent of americans die.
But, I'll remember at every choice I make for the rest of my life.
I'm personally going to make every business person sorry that they signed off on this.
With diminished patronage if any at all.

That's find how what happens if everyone just throws their money in savings and spends no money except for renting groceries

At this point I'll just flush it down the toilet if I have to.
You business people have really missed everything up
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Kinda funny how everything went to shiat as soon as federal assistance funds for those impacted by the outbreak ran out. It's almost like some entity with the power to affect significant change in people's behavior suddenly doesn't care anymore. I think I need one of those smart people with the red hats to assplain this to me.
 
dennysgod [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ummm, you missed the 2nd wave, we're starting on number 3, try to keep up.
 
dbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: https://www.washingtonpost.com/educat​i​on/feared-covid-outbreaks-in-schools-y​et-to-arrive-early-data-shows/2020/09/​23/0509bb84-fd22-11ea-b555-4d71a9254f4​b_story.html

You're not cheering hard enough.

You're not cheering hard enough.


I hope this data holds up.   I would love to have a safe way to put kids back in class.   If it is the 20 somethings that are the largest spiking age group, then maybe college/universities are doing somerthing wrong that the little kids are getting right?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Strong federal leadership, people.

We need Biden to urge governors to mask up and possibly more lockdowns in strongly affected areas.

Ain't gonna happen with Drumpf.  Vote his ass out, ok?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: kindms: i hate to agree with Chelsea Clinton but it really is too bad trump didnt sell branded masks

a lot of people would still be alive

I did see a cashier at a Tractor Supply recently wearing a MAGA mask. Of course, it only covered her mouth and not her nose, but better than nothing I guess.


She hot?
 
CyberKultist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kindms: i hate to agree with Chelsea Clinton but it really is too bad trump didnt sell branded masks

a lot of people would still be alive

a lot of people would still be alive


He isn't selling them directly, but I saw them in gas station just yesterday.

/kinda chuckled at the irony and then decided I needed beer while fueling the car up
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I stopped riding the bus. Since January I've been to one restaurant. I only go out to walk or to get groceries. I avoided lines and crowds as much as I can. I don't hug or shank hands. I wipe EVERY thing with Everclear. I only eat food I'm going to cook or can wash. I don't have people over as much as I can. I got my flu shot and wear a mask. ALWAYS wear long sleeve and pants when in public buildings. I don't eat with my hands no more. Even pizza, tacos, and chips I use utensils or forceps.

If the numbers go up, apparently no one cares.
Godspeed, I guess
😷

If the numbers go up, apparently no one cares.
Godspeed, I guess
😷


I do most of these things. Haven't gone to a restaurant or even gotten take-out since last March. I know the take-out part is probably overkill, but the upside is I'm probably eating less crap than I used to. Getting my flu shot next week. I do eat with my hands, but only after washing them with soap and water really well.

But I do work in the library of a large university and am surrounded by college students. The staff are issued N95 masks but we have to wear them over and over. Students coming into the library are required to wear masks but pretty much every time I go to work I have to tell at least a couple of kids to put their mask back on. I'm thinking of having a shirt made up with a photo of the Negan character from The Walking Dead, holding his baseball bat, with the words "Keep your damn mask on or face the consequences."

My library has only been back open to students since the beginning of September and I'm already exhausted by all of it--the stress of masking up, sanitizing keyboards constantly, trying to keep distant from everyone--all of it.

But there was one bright note today; this afternoon I checked my county's Supervisor of Elections site and my November ballot was mailed out to me today. I can't wait to get it, put down my mark for Biden/Harris, and hand-deliver it to my polling place.
 
reveal101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

yug0w0lf: waxbeans: I stopped riding the bus. Since January I've been to one restaurant. I only go out to walk or to get groceries. I avoided lines and crowds as much as I can. I don't hug or shank hands. I wipe EVERY thing with Everclear. I only eat food I'm going to cook or can wash. I don't have people over as much as I can. I got my flu shot and wear a mask. ALWAYS wear long sleeve and pants when in public buildings. I don't eat with my hands no more. Even pizza, tacos, and chips I use utensils or forceps.

If the numbers go up, apparently no one cares.
Godspeed, I guess
😷

A little overkill but I guess better too much than not enough

If the numbers go up, apparently no one cares.
Godspeed, I guess
😷

A little overkill but I guess better too much than not enough


It's those of us that are doing the things that are staving this off. Don't lapse. Just say no. It all adds up, even in the face of those breathless covidiots.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Everyone else is catching the second wave, subs.   We here in 'Murica are still riding the first one.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kindms: Begoggle: kindms: i hate to agree with Chelsea Clinton but it really is too bad trump didnt sell branded masks

a lot of people would still be alive

You hate to agree with somebody who is correct, due to your misguided political bias?
Maybe try some self-reflection.

im a liberal, i just dont particularly like her. sorry to rustle your f-ing jimmies


Why don't you like her?
What did she do to you?
You seem quite rustled, bro.
Why so triggered?
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ????
But that isn't even a thing or a plan.


Facts have never mattered to Trump. The absolute best case scenario is that he thinks everyone catching it naturally is going to be as good as everyone getting a vaccine; the vaccine(s) coming before the former happens is a bonus as far as he's concerned.

waxbeans:That's find how what happens if everyone just throws their money in savings and spends no money except for renting groceries

Renting? Good luck converting my poop back into salable groceries, I guess.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: themindiswatching: kindms: i hate to agree with Chelsea Clinton but it really is too bad trump didnt sell branded masks

a lot of people would still be alive

I did see a cashier at a Tractor Supply recently wearing a MAGA mask. Of course, it only covered her mouth and not her nose, but better than nothing I guess.

She hot?


Weirdly, abject stupidity reduces attractiveness by a significant amount for me.

/especially since she'd likely have not worn any mask at all had California not made them mandatory.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So long, fair well, af...
You know what?
Fu€k off and die
 
dennysgod [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whidbey: Strong federal leadership, people.

We need Biden to urge governors to mask up and possibly more lockdowns in strongly affected areas.

Ain't gonna happen with Drumpf.  Vote his ass out, ok?



Too late for that.   Followers of the Cult of Trump both politicians and citizens won't follow any rules or suggestions put in place by a Biden Administration.

And without batting an eye, if Biden comes president, they will start to blame the federal government for the continue problems with coronovirus after giving Trump a pass for the last 9 months
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Satampra Zeiros: Not just the US, we're spiking significantly here in Canada as well.


Go away. Nobody wants to heard about the 4+ daily cases you have in Canada amongst the population of 200 people.
 
