(Newsweek)   Right wing Christian Louisiana police officer who claimed to be 'ambushed' and shot by BLM confesses to 'accidentally' shooting himself   (newsweek.com) divider line
50
    More: News  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2020 at 5:25 PM



50 Comments
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish god was real, so he could smite assholes like this guy.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alrighty, I can use this twice today:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA doesn't mention his religion, but lying and bearing false witness, is a thing that self identifying xtians do.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also have some serious questions about this incident mentioned in the article:

In December, a Florida police officer shot himself in the hand after firing his weapon at a dog that was charging towards him during a home visit. The officer fired one shot which hit his own hand and grazed the dog.

the family pet...ran right past him and went toward the officer," Davie police lieutenant Mark Leone said. "The officer was in fear, drew his firearm and fired one shot."

So... the officer is standing two feet from the home owner, a dog in the background starts running towards him and the officer pulls and shoots?  Am I to believe he didn't already have his gun drawn?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Alrighty, I can use this twice today:


[Fark user image 468x311]


effing Obama
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I wish god was real, so he could smite assholes like this guy.


Unfortunately the god of the Bible is a dick. We are talking about a deity who sent bears to murder FORTY-TWO kids because they were making fun of Elisha's bald head.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Lambskincoat: I wish god was real, so he could smite assholes like this guy.

Unfortunately the god of the Bible is a dick. We are talking about a deity who sent bears to murder FORTY-TWO kids because they were making fun of Elisha's bald head.


Which is why God is not real.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: TFA doesn't mention his religion,


Fark user imageView Full Size


All law enforcement are Christian conditioned. Order followers are known to lie without guilt. They're 'doing the work 'of God'. In their minds, laws are sins.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right-Wing Christian Louisiana Police Officer files false report, Endangers every Person of Color in the state and failing to park within the lines.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: scottydoesntknow: Lambskincoat: I wish god was real, so he could smite assholes like this guy.

Unfortunately the god of the Bible is a dick. We are talking about a deity who sent bears to murder FORTY-TWO kids because they were making fun of Elisha's bald head.

Which is why God is not real.


Bullshiat.  That prick is still sending 30-50 feral hogs to kill people's kids right in their own backyards every so often.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: Lambskincoat: TFA doesn't mention his religion,

[Fark user image 600x645]

All law enforcement are Christian conditioned. Order followers are known to lie without guilt. They're 'doing the work 'of God'. In their minds, laws are sins.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: Godscrack: Lambskincoat: TFA doesn't mention his religion,

[Fark user image 600x645]

All law enforcement are Christian conditioned. Order followers are known to lie without guilt. They're 'doing the work 'of God'. In their minds, laws are sins.

[Fark user image 850x446]


On Netflix and a good interview on YouTube. Scary stuff.
People have no idea what they're up against.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All cops lie all the time.

Their word is worth the pig breath that carries the sound.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's just so farking predictable at this point.

Sigh.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What a sickening combination of, two of the most awful things in the world.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: PaulRB: scottydoesntknow: Lambskincoat: I wish god was real, so he could smite assholes like this guy.

Unfortunately the god of the Bible is a dick. We are talking about a deity who sent bears to murder FORTY-TWO kids because they were making fun of Elisha's bald head.

Which is why God is not real.

Bullshiat.  That prick is still sending 30-50 feral hogs to kill people's kids right in their own backyards every so often.


I bet a dozen of those hogs are my Uncle Merle's.
The dogs never get all of 'em and he was too drunk at that point to run & shoot straight.
I think.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was the obvious tag disappeared by accelerationists in an unmarked van?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Doubt everything a cop says unless there is unambiguous video.
Doubt everything a cop says unless there is unambiguous video.
Doubt everything a cop says unless there is unambiguous video.
 
Veloram
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Its almost as if it werent for lying, the right wouldnt have a platform except, overtly, "we hate those people"
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Too bad this douchebag will definitely get off, and than proceed to procreate some crotchfruit...
 
coneyfark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Dumbass", "Fail", " 'murica"
all busy this news cycle?
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Us vs Them- Good documentary about how authoritarian 'programmers' can hack and shape bias. Those who are conditioned with religion from childhood are easier to manipulate.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can't figure Newsweek out - is it right-wing or not, like Fox Jr.?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How very not surprising.

I guess "altered the facts" is gonna be the next thing the "liberal" media uses instead of the accurate description, "lied."
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cops lie. All of the time.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

neongoats: Was the obvious tag disappeared by accelerationists in an unmarked van?


I was thinking maybe it's been retired for anything having to do with right-wing/republican actors, since literally every time we get the actual truth it's obvious.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Has his union rep demanded that he be promoted and given a bonus yet?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PaulRB: scottydoesntknow: Lambskincoat: I wish god was real, so he could smite assholes like this guy.

Unfortunately the god of the Bible is a dick. We are talking about a deity who sent bears to murder FORTY-TWO kids because they were making fun of Elisha's bald head.

Which is why God is not real.


Because he would have sent 30-50 feral hogs if he was real?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What he said was 'I am bushed'...they quoted him wrong.  He was tired from shooting himself.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Blue Lies Matter.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ah yes. Framing blah people for doing something criminal. That never turns out badly.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: PaulRB: scottydoesntknow: Lambskincoat: I wish god was real, so he could smite assholes like this guy.

Unfortunately the god of the Bible is a dick. We are talking about a deity who sent bears to murder FORTY-TWO kids because they were making fun of Elisha's bald head.

Which is why God is not real.

Bullshiat.  That prick is still sending 30-50 feral hogs to kill people's kids right in their own backyards every so often.


That'll teach me to make a comment without checking the rest of the thread. I still shake my tiny fist.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If the Trump years have taught us anything it is that conservatives as a movement are dishonest.
 
booger42
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Way to go Officer Liar.  Very Christian of you
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That was a rubbish excuse, by right wing standards. According to them, BLM are a bunch of namby pamby liberals, therefore they wouldn't dare use a gun, so how is one of them going to shoot you?
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh, you!
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

odinsposse: If the Trump years have taught us anything it is that conservatives as a movement are dishonest.


There is nothing conservative about Trumpism.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This time next year he'll be "Right Wing Arkansas Police Officer"
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CCTV footage caught him:


smithandwessonforums.comView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The fact that this headline does NOT read "Louisiana policeman who claimed to be" and has to add "White" and "Christian" should tell you everything you need to know about the bias of the publication, and call into question any other judgments made by it.

Racism is racism.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's not bearing false witness against thy neighbor, if the neighbors in question have been simply imagined.  So, no harm, no foul.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here in Arizona (unless things changed since I've last looked) if you unlawfully fire a gun (accidentally/negligently/whatever) then it's a Class 6 Felony if convicted (Shannon's Law) with a minimum prison sentence of 1.5 years, up to 3 for the first offense.
Of course this didn't happen in AZ and it probably doesn't apply to cops, though it should.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good god I hate these people.

DNRTFA, but he should be fired and arrested.  Instead I'm sure he was given a paid vacation, and will return to a promotion.  Is he police chief yet?
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zgrizz: The fact that this headline does NOT read "Louisiana policeman who claimed to be" and has to add "White" and "Christian" should tell you everything you need to know about the bias of the publication, and call into question any other judgments made by it.

Racism is racism.


And Farkers are the biggest racist right behind the Democrats.

/history repeats itself.....see American Civil War
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
His gun is black and it attacked him.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: zgrizz: The fact that this headline does NOT read "Louisiana policeman who claimed to be" and has to add "White" and "Christian" should tell you everything you need to know about the bias of the publication, and call into question any other judgments made by it.

Racism is racism.

And Farkers are the biggest racist right behind the Democrats.

/history repeats itself.....see American Civil War


Do you two need someone to fetch your fainting couches?  Because there's a whole lotta pearl clutchin' going on over there.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zgrizz: The fact that this headline does NOT read "Louisiana policeman who claimed to be" and has to add "White" and "Christian" should tell you everything you need to know about the bias of the publication, and call into question any other judgments made by it.

Racism is racism.


That's on Subby, not Newsweek.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zgrizz: The fact that this headline does NOT read "Louisiana policeman who claimed to be" and has to add "White" and "Christian" should tell you everything you need to know about the bias of the publication, and call into question any other judgments made by it.

Racism is racism.


The farking headline doesn't say "White"

But don't let that get in the way of climbing up on that cross, hoss.
 
Hitchens' Personal Assistant
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zippyZRX: zgrizz: The fact that this headline does NOT read "Louisiana policeman who claimed to be" and has to add "White" and "Christian" should tell you everything you need to know about the bias of the publication, and call into question any other judgments made by it.

Racism is racism.

And Farkers are the biggest racist right behind the Democrats.

/history repeats itself.....see American Civil War


You know, just saying stuff over and over doesn't make it true.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zgrizz: The fact that this headline does NOT read "Louisiana policeman who claimed to be" and has to add "White" and "Christian" should tell you everything you need to know about the bias of the publication, and call into question any other judgments made by it.

Racism is racism.


"White" is not found in either the article or headline.
 
