"I've watched them grow up and grow old. They all have individual characters and personalities. I wouldn't dream of abandoning them". Welcome to Caturday
    More: Caturday, Cat, Largo di Torre Argentina, Rome  
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Quick check in- working, of course.

Hope everyone is doing well! I'll try and pop in later.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi all! Working from home this week, almost drove in to work to punch an idiot. Got my flu shot and physical this week, the doctor needs a new EKG machine or I am dead. If I am dead this sucks cause I cant go haunt some women's dressing rooms. Isaac has been hogging my bed all week, the little turd.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi everybody, how's the week going?   I'm about healed up, ran a clutch yesterday for the first time in nearly a month (hernia surgery).

Khaleesi became my copilot this week, been on my lap in the early morning for at least an hour while working.  Every day this week:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Yesterday:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Didnt get a pic Monday tho.  She's such a sweetie, been doing the Kitty Whispered routine with her and now she's a little symbiot.  😃🕉
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Agi, feeling sassy, after pulling out her feeding tube!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Got the first of two shingles vaccine shots yesterday (Next one is due in 2-6 months), plus TDap and because two sore arms I didn't get much sleep last night as I'm a side sleeper. Hopefully the soreness will go away soonish.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Agi, feeling sassy, after pulling out her feeding tube!


♥♥
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


😜😜😜😜😜
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Piper being exceptionally lazy the other day.
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oh, YAY!  I am SOOOOOOOO!!!!! ready for funny feline pics and memes.

Willow, our tiny tortie, has been keeping us company while the kiddo and I have worked at virtual school the past couple days.  Ally is still very much an aloof cat.  She does come visit us... to rather vocally demand crunchy noms.  I give her lovies instead, she goes to Spouse to repeat the demand.  He goes and shakes over the dent or if needed, adds crunchy noms for her and Willow.  I don't know if Willow trusts us or knows Ally will demand more, but Willow does not come up and rather vocally demand that we follow her in order to check the crunchy nom bowl.

Kiddo has gotten frustrated and screamy more than once yesterday and today.  I have felt screamy but so far, I have managed to control the impulse to scream.  I have spoken a bit sharper than I intended more than once.  Meanwhile, Daddy/Spouse is taking care of the other hard stuffs, like finding out what forms we need for this or that, making and answering TONS! of phone calls, and cleaning.

The exterminator the tribe hired (He and Kid are tribe, I'm not) came out and said that we need to do more prep work and they will call early next week.  Spouse is still working on finding out whether our house qualifies, he needs to get enrolled with a tribe thing to be able to talk to tribal legal aid, even to just ask about the mortgage and whether it is exempt from... well, you all probably remember.  One of the housing places called back.

So... the Goddess household is currently in a holding pattern and in a state of chaos that is very much NOT helping some of my health challenges (anxiety, ADHD).  Breathing/Coughing is doing MUCH better already.  I am still coughing daily, but not coughing nearly as much or nearly constantly.

As for the rest?  We WILL get through this, one way or another.  Whether it is the little gas molecule's education, housing, legal stuffs or anything else.  We WILL get through this!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Hi everybody, how's the week going?   I'm about healed up, ran a clutch yesterday for the first time in nearly a month (hernia surgery).

Khaleesi became my copilot this week, been on my lap in the early morning for at least an hour while working.  Every day this week:

[Fark user image 425x212]
Yesterday:
[Fark user image 425x212]

Didnt get a pic Monday tho.  She's such a sweetie, been doing the Kitty Whispered routine with her and now she's a little symbiot.  😃🕉


So glad you're well on the mend! Sounds like Nurse Khaleesi has been very vigilant about snuggles - good kitty!
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Agi, feeling sassy, after pulling out her feeding tube!


</cheering!>
Glad she is feeling better.
</NOT STOPPING CHEERING>
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Djelibeybi: SpaceMonkey-66: Hi everybody, how's the week going?   I'm about healed up, ran a clutch yesterday for the first time in nearly a month (hernia surgery).

Khaleesi became my copilot this week, been on my lap in the early morning for at least an hour while working.  Every day this week:

[Fark user image 425x212]
Yesterday:
[Fark user image 425x212]

Didnt get a pic Monday tho.  She's such a sweetie, been doing the Kitty Whispered routine with her and now she's a little symbiot.  😃🕉

So glad you're well on the mend! Sounds like Nurse Khaleesi has been very vigilant about snuggles - good kitty!


It has been a grind, I'll say that.....today I walked and jogged for 3 miles, I'm getting back in the saddle again, as Steven Tyler would say.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Agi, feeling sassy, after pulling out her feeding tube!


Oh, look at her - she looks great! You've done so much to care for this little girl amidst all the other stuff you've had  to deal with. May everybody continue to get stronger and healthier in your household. I still need to catch up on my emails - I've been pretty slow this week, but I'll get there.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Excuse me, I'm sleeping here.  No pictures.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Did you hear me??? No pictures!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I don't think I've ever seen Pyper so mad about anything before
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Moar Khaleesi......inspecting a recent Halloween acquisition:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

You can kind of see here Andrew has garters on his socks on his back feet :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Hi all! Working from home this week, almost drove in to work to punch an idiot. Got my flu shot and physical this week, the doctor needs a new EKG machine or I am dead. If I am dead this sucks cause I cant go haunt some women's dressing rooms. Isaac has been hogging my bed all week, the little turd.


Just remember someone here will post your bail 😁 Punch away!!

Isaac's just giving you all the love that he can while he 😽
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: [Fark user image 425x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Frankie has become rather fond of the cube outdoor kitty house, which I suspect has been why I keep having trouble locating her on the cameras during daytime check-in.  (This has resulted in occasional anxiety.)

Fark user imageView Full Size

Found a place selling some inexpensive curtain rods so have fully lined the patio. Allowed me to take down some of the rail empty planters I was using. Left a small spot for Spencer to leap out of so he can enjoy his usual nightly excursions.  (The rod can be extended to fill the gap.) Still observing efficacy with respect to the others. Johnny is at 100% containment, but Frankie I'm not so sure about. She's not as acrobatic as Spencer, but she's like the mamma raptor from Jurassic Park - you can tell she's working things out....
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: [Fark user image image 850x1133]
Agi, feeling sassy, after pulling out her feeding tube!


I'm sorry, I really can't help it, but the way the poor kitty's shaved parts are in this shot....
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Agi, feeling sassy, after pulling out her feeding tube!


She pulled it out?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phoenician [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Agi, feeling sassy, after pulling out her feeding tube!


Heyla! Glad she's feeling sassy :) she's beautiful.
If you don't mind me asking, why did she have a feeding tube? My girl kitty had an e-tube removed this past May after a bout of hepatic lipidosis (her second bout in 3 years).

here's my missDave. She's 14 today.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image image 850x845]


That reminds me! I need to check Adventures of God for updates.
(Some great comics about cats enjoying hell there too)
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Desi was locked in while watching the Chipmunk and Birdie Show yesterday
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


So was Buzzle
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Current patio cam:
Fark user imageView Full Size

One cat is obvious, the other is trying her best to camouflage.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

phoenician: bobug: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Agi, feeling sassy, after pulling out her feeding tube!

Heyla! Glad she's feeling sassy :) she's beautiful.
If you don't mind me asking, why did she have a feeding tube? My girl kitty had an e-tube removed this past May after a bout of hepatic lipidosis (her second bout in 3 years).

here's my missDave. She's 14 today.
[Fark user image 673x898]


I saw that and I really thought I didn't post any pictures of Barney To myself. :-), but spot on the nose not there  l It is busy, still really cute
 
