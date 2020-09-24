 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WISN Milwaukee)   Video: Man accused of breaking into Miller Park wanted to 'write his name in cursive with the tractor'   (wisn.com) divider line
23
    More: News, Baseball park, The Doors, Baseball, Milwaukee, Psychology, Keyon Lambert, Wisconsin, Major League Baseball  
•       •       •

491 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2020 at 9:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a bit inside.
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it involved peak 90's Liv Tyler and Alicia Silverstone, it was totally worth
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't we all
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd write my name in comic sans for the extra rage lulz.
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like "Letterkenny" problems.
 
almejita
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't remember how to write my name in cursive.  I just make a squiggle.  fark cursive.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fusillade762: I'd write my name in comic sans for the extra rage lulz.


It's a John Deere, it's not licensed for comic sans.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You're a man. If you want to write your name outdoors just wait until it snows.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Antifa strikes again!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Give the guy credit for knowing cursive.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: You're a man. If you want to write your name outdoors just wait until it snows.


Farmer's Daughter's handwriting!
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What losing fine motor skills looks like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
You Die! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I feel like we should let this slide, because...2020.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: You're a man. If you want to write your name outdoors just wait until it snows.



this
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It would be the first exciting thing to involve the Brewers this year.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I usually write my name in Miller cursive anytime I feel the need - it's best in snow.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Its a B all thing   <you see the hats backwards , right
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Drunk on a tractor would look more like Russian cursive

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.