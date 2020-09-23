 Skip to content
(CNN)   Big tech is failing in it's efforts to control disinformation on social media. That can't possibly be true. Let me check Facebook, just to be sure   (cnn.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's not making any.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Disinformation is the only reason social media is profitable.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Not exactly, in order to fail you first have to try.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Facebook is actively making people fascist with their story-pushing algorithms
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well then if they can't do it everyone should delete their accounts.
 
Creoena
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Because finding every single crazy uncle spreading false stuff and stopping them is a completely realistic goal.
 
tuxq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Playing devil's advocate, but...

Since most media is spun, twisted, sensationalized and arbitrary anyway, FB is just as good. They're just mad they can no longer control the narrative.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Big tech is failing in it's efforts
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Big tech is failing in it is efforts?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm getting political ads on Facebook where they have the wrong candidate's name.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No, they're not failing. They're not making an effort, or, to be explicit, the half-assed effort they are making is designed to not do any good at all.

And at that it is succeeding nicely.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I get all my news from Fark to be safe.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If Farcebook is censoring Fascists conservatives, why did farking Half Scoop himself pop up in my feed a couple of days ago?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Facts are not a hindrance to totalitarians believing what they want to believe. William Shrier, in "The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich" pointed out how even with liberal intellectuals trying to openly discredit and disprove Hitler's statements before his election, it didn't sway anyone and actually fed into his statements about the Ivory Tower looking down on the average German citizen.

People will literally dismiss fact-checking as false or as a conspiracy by unnamed parties (snopes isn't reliable you know, FactCheck.org is probably funded by SOROS)

we have reached a post-factual point in the American information diet of political discourse. And there is no going back when you have legions of voters believing that disproving a statement or sentiment is proof it's real.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Im pretty sure that disinformation doesnt exist on the internet
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, creating platforms that allow literally anyone to say anything to a wide audience without any sort of filter or moderation, and which allows the publication and propagation of questionable content (again without any filter, moderation, etc.), is doing exactly what people have been saying it would do since the beginning?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's not a big it's a feature


/regulate, regulate, regulate
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tuxq: Playing devil's advocate, but...

Since most media is spun, twisted, sensationalized and arbitrary anyway, FB is just as good. They're just mad they can no longer control the narrative.


CNN destroyed the news.

Theres not enough shiat happening to fill 24 hrs so they have to generate content.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hardinparamedic: Facts are not a hindrance to totalitarians believing what they want to believe. William Shrier, in "The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich" pointed out how even with liberal intellectuals trying to openly discredit and disprove Hitler's statements before his election, it didn't sway anyone and actually fed into his statements about the Ivory Tower looking down on the average German citizen.

People will literally dismiss fact-checking as false or as a conspiracy by unnamed parties (snopes isn't reliable you know, FactCheck.org is probably funded by SOROS)

we have reached a post-factual point in the American information diet of political discourse. And there is no going back when you have legions of voters believing that disproving a statement or sentiment is proof it's real.


This is true, though mostly because the great 'democratization of information' created an atmosphere where a psychic flat earther's wack-a-doodle blog can be put on equal footing with the likes of Albert Einstein.

Why should anyone believe so-called 'experts' when they can easily find tons of information and resources that firmly cements their preconceived notions?
 
