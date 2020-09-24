 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Onion AV Club)   Next up on 2020 apocalypse bingo: someone has pitch-corrected the entire Chipmunk Movie   (news.avclub.com) divider line
32
    More: Scary, Alvin and the Chipmunks, pop culture's side, Chipmunk Adventure, shrill covers of pop songs, number of artists, Alvin Seville's post-puberty voice, herculean effort, Alvin  
•       •       •

1365 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 24 Sep 2020 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the female chipmunks have deeper voices than the male ones
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: the female chipmunks have deeper voices than the male ones


Well obviously. Ben Shapiro voiced the male ones.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sometimes I'll comment that someone is doing the Lord's work.

This is the opposite of that.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
17:17 is that the sound of a dog being smothered in cleavage?
 
Esroc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wasn't really all that weird. That's a lot of time and effort for something so absolutely pointless and mundane.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It could be worse.

It could have been a "butthole cut."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The only chipmunks that Fark cares about:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Look at Chip stroking Gadget's tail. You wish you were Chip now, don't you.

I've seen your posts. We all know.
 
gbv23
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah ,that was not as good as the slowed-down
Olsen Twins hip-hop slumber party or whatever
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Esroc: Wasn't really all that weird. That's a lot of time and effort for something so absolutely pointless and mundane.


It *is* the internet
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gbv23: Yeah ,that was not as good as the slowed-down
Olsen Twins hip-hop slumber party or whatever


P-I-Z-Z-A, PIZZA!

It is a classic
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
14:15
WTF
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Chipmunk Song SLOWED to half-speed then time-compressed
Youtube I9H8FHvOXNw
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is my mothafarkin jam:

Off to see the world
Youtube B_WDZ1J_1L4
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's more interesting if you just slow it down to hear the regular guys singing super slowly.

And by interesting, I mean very frustrating.

The Real Chipmunks Christmas Song (Pitch-Perfect)
Youtube lPrbY8_3PWQ
 
Vorpal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I still want a hula hoop
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I need my king butterfly."
"Deeper!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Soundcloud has a few of their songs slowed down. Their the '80s cover album slowed is worth a listen, and some of their Chrismas tracks are kind of trippy.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: [i.redd.it image 600x599]


May be passing the censors, but worth it...

World's Most Evil Invention - SNL
Youtube z0NgUhEs1R4
 
evilmousse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: [i.redd.it image 600x599]


Fark user imageView Full Size

more freakbot
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Obscure Login: It's more interesting if you just slow it down to hear the regular guys singing super slowly.

And by interesting, I mean very frustrating.

[YouTube video: The Real Chipmunks Christmas Song (Pitch-Perfect)]


Yeah, spindle speed was how they did it before the days of Fourier transforms, which made pitch corrections without changing speed possible.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FAP FAP FAP
 
Stavr0
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It would have been more mind-bending to pitch-correct the chipmunks, but have the rest of the cast chipmunk-ed.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I realize that if I complain about how whoever did this could not pitch normalize when Dave was speaking at the same time as one or more of the chipmunks... that I would appear to have expressed some kind of actual interest in a very shiatty movie.

Making the chipmunks speak in normal pitch is just polishing a turd.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When I was a kid I used a reel-to-reel tape recorder to do this to a few cartoons. Record at high speed, play back at a slower speed.

Yeah the voice actors just read their lines really slowly and then it was played fast for the cartoon. Freaky hearing these adults droning on like they were on 'ludes.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Martian_Astronomer: [i.redd.it image 600x599]

May be passing the censors, but worth it...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/z0NgUhEs​1R4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


after that.....what where we talking about?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Slowed rather than pitch-shifted but I like it so here it is.

Apple Ad - Drunk Jeff Goldblum
Youtube dQmK1CnwOUI
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Drunken Slurring Dwarf sings 'Cutie Patootie'
Youtube woi_2Ay0Y-U
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: 14:15
WTF


Thats RUGYJOCKS favorite part!
 
Definitely Not Someone's Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
My Favorite Christmas Memory
Youtube BmBz2nhtiUs
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You could do this with Alvin and the Chipmunks LPs - yeah, they had a quite extensive recording career.

https://www.discogs.com/artist/500717​-​The-Chipmunks

Take the 33 LP and play it at 16. Old man voices speaking and singing really slowly.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Eh, they didn't do a very good job. I once pitch-corrected the Chipmunk's version of Beat It, and the voice was a fairly competent if uninspired tenor half-buried in the mix. The Chipmunk's voices don't actually have to be that interesting since the gimmick is going to carry the song.

Kind of annoying that David Seville and Ross Bagdasarian would build a multi-million dollar empire on a gimmick that's good for maybe one or two songs before it turns into a cheese grater on the nerves. I guess those "Witch Doctor" and "Bird on my Head" royalties weren't enough.

Still fun to hear them pop up on the Dr. Demento Show when I was a kid, though.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.