 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   "You've just set the record for skipping rope the most times in 30 seconds while wearing skates. What do you plan to do next?" "Um, re-evaluate my priorities?"   (upi.com) divider line
6
    More: Strange, Guinness World Records, Zorawar Singh, Guinness World Record, Indian jump-rope athlete, Twin Galaxies, discus thrower, high school, High school  
•       •       •

185 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2020 at 6:35 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile other people are busy trying to get greenlit
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I mean, there's a quarantine on. At least he's keeping himself busy.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sikh help buddy.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As a Canadian I would like to point out: he was on wheels, not skates
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Singh's other records include the most mamba tricks performed while skipping forwards in 30 seconds, the most reverse double under skips in 30 seconds, the most double under frogs in 30 seconds and the most skips in one minute (long rope)."

On his honeymoon, if his wife sees him holding a stopwatch near the bed, then she should lower her expectations.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd say to just roll with it.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.