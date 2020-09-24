 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Remember when everyone was scared of 'murder hornets'? Just remember, 2020 isn't over yet
    North America, murder hornet scourge, United States, Insect, Asian hornet, Washington  
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a surprising plot twist, murder hornets sting Trump and Mitch McConnell to death, saving American democracy.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: In a surprising plot twist, murder hornets sting Trump and Mitch McConnell to death, saving American democracy.


Your keyboard to God's ears.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they will keep people from gathering?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe they can have some grand battle to the death with killer bees and crazy ants.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just one hornet can decimate 40 bees in under a minute

So, 4 bees dead in under a minute?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently preying mantises are murder hornets' natural enemy/predator.

So all we gotta do is release swarms of ravenous praying mantises

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: Apparently preying mantises are murder hornets' natural enemy/predator.

So all we gotta do is release swarms of ravenous praying mantises

[Fark user image image 473x266]


So are bees but it takes about 40 of em
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No Murder Hornets, but I thought I saw a Manslaughter Gremlin and an Aggravated Assault Pacer.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Murder what-now?

Oh, the Asian Giant Hornet. What was wrong with that name?

/UAV vs drone, too, dang-it!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: maybe they can have some grand battle to the death with killer bees and crazy ants.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Apparently preying mantises are murder hornets' natural enemy/predator.

So all we gotta do is release swarms of ravenous praying mantises

[Fark user image 473x266]


Yeah, right.


And once they realize how much meat they get from only one human and how sweet it is, they'll make a pact with the hornets and stop killing them in exchange for dead people.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When I was a kid in the 70s I accepted the fact that I would probably die at age 30 from a swarm of Killer Bees that were making their way up from South America.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ElecricalPast: Apparently preying mantises are murder hornets' natural enemy/predator.

So all we gotta do is release swarms of ravenous praying mantises

[Fark user image image 473x266]


As long as we're not getting them from Australia, 'cause, ya know, what could possibly go worng?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SBinRR: When I was a kid in the 70s I accepted the fact that I would probably die at age 30 from a swarm of Killer Bees that were making their way up from South America.


I expect these guys to meet the same fate of Japanese beetles. A couple of years then local birds figure out they are tasty.  Do you see beetle traps in HD now?
 
