Smart: Building a high speed train between Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Stupid: Building a high speed train between Las Vegas and the middle of the California desert
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh? The only thing between Los Angeles and Las Vegas is desert.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe by way of Omaha.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gso go west from LA via the ocean?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here Subby, this may be helpful to you:


 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under the desert is the way to go.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Someone didn't RTFA. The train is going between Vegas and Victorville, which really is in the middle of the desert. And if you're going to drive to Victorville to catch the train to go to LV, you might as well drive the rest of the way.


 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You can't build here. This is bat country.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This will turn Victorville into a world-class metropolis. No doubt about it.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Depends on where in the LA area you are.

At least Victorville makes sense for everyone - you sort of head in that director regardless, as opposed to spending an hour plus to get to downtown LA to then turn around and head in the opposite direction.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...at least it ain't Disneyland to the Bunny Ranch, like those libs originally envisioned, amirite?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder if Palin was their consultant
/reference to her Bridges to nowhere



 
ng2810
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Its easier to build a train through an unpopulated desert than it is through forested mountains and cities full of yuppies that protests that trains are dangerous to the health of their children when neglecting to remember that they have active oil wells on their school campuses.

Phases, how the fark do they work?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
not that strait for a hsr. anyhow i knew when they kicked out all the Chinese expert to replace them with local grifters that this was going to be a clusterfark.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

If you've ever had to drive back to California from Las Vegas on a Sunday, you'd happily welcome anything that skips through the state checkpoint.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh wow, beautiful downtown Victorville! I wanna see a mothballed 747!

No really, this high speed rail crap annoys me: do it or do not do it, but quit these periodic news stories about a line that may or may not open ten years from now between Bumblefark, Nowhere, and Wherethehell, Arewe.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A bus would be cheaper.


 
Englebert Slaptyback
It put Brockway, Ogdenville, and North Haverbrook on the map.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I wish the news would actually tell the truth on this, because TFA is wrong.

The train's first phase is being built to Victorville.  Nevada and California had to jointly issue permits for this.  The second phase (which is rarely talked about because, hey, why ruin a good story and FARK headline?) is from Victorville to Rancho Cucomonga, where a train to LA already exists.  That's in the planning and exploratory phase, and if it gets rejected, the phase will instead head west to Palmdale,  where another train already exists, and will join up with the planned bullet train being built.

I'm just always annoyed by the whole "iT's OnLy GoInG tO ViCtOrViLlE" coming from the news.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Even this is less dumb than the High Speed [sic] Rail rathole project that California has poured billions into.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: This will turn Victorville into a world-class metropolis. No doubt about it.


Last time I went to California from Las Vegas we stopped at Mcdonalds to get a coffee.  Some nasty drugged out chick was standing outside, leaning against the wall, and when I walked by with my coffee she coughed on me. Unfortunately, Mcdonalds coffee cup lids have a hole in them without a cover.  A couple days later I felt crappy and all I could think of was some glob of spit doing a perfect swish right into my cup.  That is my forever memory of Victorville.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Someone didn't RTFA. The train is going between Vegas and Victorville, which really is in the middle of the desert. And if you're going to drive to Victorville to catch the train to go to LV, you might as well drive the rest of the way.


Victorville already has train service into LA.  I assume this is simply going to connect to the same station and people will transfer.  Doesn't sound entirely stupid.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How many seismic fault lines are they avoiding by not going all the way to LA?
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: This will turn Victorville into a world-class metropolis. No doubt about it.


Just look at what it did for Brockway, Ogdenville, and North Haverbrook!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ha! Subby never played Simcity
《Reads article》
Oh yeah, that doesn't sound shady at all...🙄
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

you've never driven through that part of California, have you? It's not flat desert, it's fairly rough and mountainous. There's no way a train is going to maintain any real speed through there to make it a good alternative to driving on the I-15, especially if the train has to share the tracks with the freight trains that run that route.
 
midigod [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

knbwhite: WastrelWay: This will turn Victorville into a world-class metropolis. No doubt about it.

Last time I went to California from Las Vegas we stopped at Mcdonalds to get a coffee.  Some nasty drugged out chick was standing outside, leaning against the wall, and when I walked by with my coffee she coughed on me. Unfortunately, Mcdonalds coffee cup lids have a hole in them without a cover.  A couple days later I felt crappy and all I could think of was some glob of spit doing a perfect swish right into my cup.  That is my forever memory of Victorville.


I've lived in Victorville. You pretty much nailed it.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vestona22: dj_bigbird: Someone didn't RTFA. The train is going between Vegas and Victorville, which really is in the middle of the desert. And if you're going to drive to Victorville to catch the train to go to LV, you might as well drive the rest of the way.

Victorville already has train service into LA.  I assume this is simply going to connect to the same station and people will transfer.  Doesn't sound entirely stupid.


Yes, once a day and it takes nearly 3 hours.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dj_bigbird: vestona22: dj_bigbird: Someone didn't RTFA. The train is going between Vegas and Victorville, which really is in the middle of the desert. And if you're going to drive to Victorville to catch the train to go to LV, you might as well drive the rest of the way.

Victorville already has train service into LA.  I assume this is simply going to connect to the same station and people will transfer.  Doesn't sound entirely stupid.

Yes, once a day and it takes nearly 3 hours.


Oh, and it's Amtrak's Southwest Chief. So, the run from Los Angeles MIGHT be on time, maybe. If you're lucky. Maybe. But going the other way (Victorville to Los Angeles), it's a complete crap shoot as to when the train will ever show up as the train starts in Chicago. It's not unheard of for that train to be HOURS late by the time it gets to Los Angeles. So, it's not a reliable way to get between LA & Victorville.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It is also easier to terminus initially in Victorville.  Otherwise you have to go over the Cajon Pass (there is existing rail line there but it slow and crowded with freight trains so I don't imagine they would use it).  If you go east to Palmdale there is another freight/commuter rail line that follows the 14 freeway through the Escondito and Soledad passes.  At least you might have a view of the world famous Vasquez Rocks that have appeared in numerous TV and movies. Either way, to get things started there is probably a market there, just need to make sure security is tight in the parking lots.  Otherwise riders will be awfully annoyed if their return from Vegas has missing or stripped cars.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This should have been done 20 years ago. In fact it's been talked about for about 30 years. Weekend traffic is insane on the I-15, especially on holiday weekends. This would allow for more visitors to Vegas, while decreasing traffic and accidents and save people a lot of time and headaches.
Now if they could only settle on some mass transportation on The Strip. They've been fighting over a monorail there for decades as well.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And any good sim player knows you have to build a construction yard first
 
