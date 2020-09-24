 Skip to content
(MEL Magazine)   Stupid people convinced by Fox News that COVID is nothing but a hoax. Go on and guess what happened next   (melmagazine.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Fox News Channel, Rush Limbaugh, Media Matters for America, Fox News, Fox Broadcasting Company, Influenza, Donald Trump, Roger Ailes  
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fox does nothing but contribute misery, and they can rot in hell.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't read the article, but based on Maine, my guess is that what happened is that innocent people were given coronovirus and died so Ted and Karen Boomersmith could be free?
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They "fixed the cable"?
 
mjones73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Fox lawyer up because they know their false coverage is going to lead to lawsuits?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like there might be a silver lining after all.

We're not exactly losing our All Stars in this deal.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: [Fark user image 228x1500]

Fox does nothing but contribute misery, and they can rot in hell.


Tucker Carlson looks like the guy in HS you would make a point of NOT inviting to your house party but then he'd show up anyway. And later you'd catch him up in your little sisters room sniffing her panties.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: duppy: [Fark user image 228x1500]

Fox does nothing but contribute misery, and they can rot in hell.

Tucker Carlson looks like the guy in HS you would make a point of NOT inviting to your house party but then he'd show up anyway. And later you'd catch him up in your little sisters room sniffing her panties.


And that's the best-case scenario!
 
FigPucker [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: They "fixed the cable"?


It's no wonder everyone hates on Comcast. It seems like everyone's cable is always farking broken!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: dothemath: duppy: [Fark user image 228x1500]

Fox does nothing but contribute misery, and they can rot in hell.

Tucker Carlson looks like the guy in HS you would make a point of NOT inviting to your house party but then he'd show up anyway. And later you'd catch him up in your little sisters room sniffing her panties.

And that's the best-case scenario!


I bet he can just look at a girl and tell you how much ether to put on the rag.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people of Farkistan began to cheer on the Covid?
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The constant bombardment of non-fact-based information seems benign enough until it's about something like COVID-19. This is a life-or-death situation, yet they're taking advantage of people who trust them and politicizing the virus for their own gain."

Godfarkingdammit... call them the LIES that they are!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know who is worse.  The people who think it's a hoax, or the people that are holed up in their basement whole calls anyone that ventures outside a murderer.  Both groups should be shot out of a cannon.  Or with a cannon.  What ever is easier.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news Russian propaganda spreaders are not looking out for the best interests of American citizens.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 850x849]


Other than Canada and Russia we also have a disproportionate amount of land compared to population, so we can't exactly claim it's all those dirty urban libs faults.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True stupid would be continuing to trust Fox afterwards.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people who believe anything on Fox are the same ones who believed everything in the Weekly World News tabloid. I'm actually disappointed that Bat Boy hasn't been hired on as a pundit.


/ Okay - so they do have Giuliani who is probably in the same family tree.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it is a liberal plot, why did they spend so much money keeping anyone but their own alive?

By the way, is there a secret handshake or newsletter they get to let them know about secret plots and when to stock up on TP?  Insight from either or any of the sides would be helpful.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad both my parents are already dead so I don't have to hear them babble about a "hoax," as they surely would. My mother would, at least.

Can't say I'm glad the father in this story lived. Our country would be better off with fewer of him. Sorry, but it's the truth.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sue.  It's the American way.

That's not snark -- hit them in the wallet.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Except, of course it DID get out of control we may not be lucky enough to live through it because of these MAGAts.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Tweedy: The people who believe anything on Fox are the same ones who believed everything in the Weekly World News tabloid. I'm actually disappointed that Bat Boy hasn't been hired on as a pundit.


/ Okay - so they do have Giuliani who is probably in the same family tree.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Tweedy: The people who believe anything on Fox are the same ones who believed everything in the Weekly World News tabloid. I'm actually disappointed that Bat Boy hasn't been hired on as a pundit.


/ Okay - so they do have Giuliani who is probably in the same family tree.


I used to love reading about bat boy and devil smoke clouds and Hillary's adopted alien baby and crap like that. I knew it was bullshiat but it was entertaining bullshiat.

I thought that pretty much everyone who even looked at the front page of WWN knew it was bullshiat... Then I met one of my Dad's neighbours in WV who believed every word printed in that paper.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My attitude toward Republicans these days is "let them die". They're trying to kill my daughter anyway, so if they get themselves killed with their own stupidity, good. F*ck 'em. It sucks they're putting others in danger and I wish it wasn't so, but it is what it is and I don't care about any of these people dying even a little bit. "I don't get how these otherwise smart people are falling for this?" I hate to break it to you, but they either always were or allowed themselves to become horrible people. Sorry to shatter any rosy image you might have had, but they became convinced all their problems were caused by the existence of "others" and let anything good inside themselves die following down the path to racist, fascist autocracy. They're not good people.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Action Replay Nick: My attitude toward Republicans these days is "let them die". They're trying to kill my daughter anyway, so if they get themselves killed with their own stupidity, good. F*ck 'em. It sucks they're putting others in danger and I wish it wasn't so, but it is what it is and I don't care about any of these people dying even a little bit. "I don't get how these otherwise smart people are falling for this?" I hate to break it to you, but they either always were or allowed themselves to become horrible people. Sorry to shatter any rosy image you might have had, but they became convinced all their problems were caused by the existence of "others" and let anything good inside themselves die following down the path to racist, fascist autocracy. They're not good people.


This. They're not good people or smart people.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After decades of cable news going from one "Everybody panic" to the next "Everybody panic" trying to chase ratings, it's not surprising that people have gotten complacent.  I'm not sure how anybody can watch Fox, CNN, or MSNBC without going coo coo birds.

Then you have the government telling us with a straight face that our toothpaste and water bottles are able to blow up airplanes and that we can invade a cockpit with fingernail clippers and people look suspicious at government mandates.  Meanwhile we have to get an paperwork anal probe to get our 'Secure driver's licenses' to because of terrorism, yet the 19 hijackers were all here legally.

On top of that, we really don't care about safety.  If we did, we wouldn't drive like asshats while playing with our phones and eating tacos and not wearing seat belts or motorcycle helmets.

I'm not surprised we are in this situation in the least, and most of the blame is on the government and the press.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: [Fark user image image 228x1500]

Fox does nothing but contribute misery, and they can rot in hell.


I absolutely agree with you. However, the people that watch that tripe should know better. If I turned on the news tonight and they said, "Great news! Marlboro Free don't cause cancer" - I'm not going to start smoking again. At best, it is willful ignorance. And if you are that pig-farking stupid, maybe Darwin's trying to tell you something.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They "protested" and gained immunity?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nation has become so polarized into our own little echo chambers that this article won't be read by anyone who needs to feel the gut punch of what the virus does to families. At the same time its message of 'look how bad they are and how good we are' resonates all too well to its echo chamber audience. In the end, we hate and fear each other and this allowed a true demagogue into the highest office in the land.

Things don't look good for our republic at this point. We're like a top that's slowing down and swinging wildly from side to side. At some point, if we don't recover some sort of weighty national soul, we're going to stop and fall over.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: duppy: dothemath: duppy: [Fark user image 228x1500]

Fox does nothing but contribute misery, and they can rot in hell.

Tucker Carlson looks like the guy in HS you would make a point of NOT inviting to your house party but then he'd show up anyway. And later you'd catch him up in your little sisters room sniffing her panties.

And that's the best-case scenario!

I bet he can just look at a girl and tell you how much ether to put on the rag.


Yikes.  I'll admit that I laughed, but I also haven't had written words make me feel this gross before.  So... bonus points there, I guess.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they died gasping.

But it sucks that those plague rats probably infected innocents with their trump plague.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said "B.. Bu... But SWEDEN!!" and then pointed at Norway?!?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: [Fark user image image 228x1500]

Fox does nothing but contribute misery, and they can rot in hell.


But that rug really tied the room together.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't care do you?
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a just world they would be held liable for these deaths. Their wanton recklessness in regards to what they broadcast has caused people to die. If they were any other company and their product had killed that many people, their CEO would be in jail.

It is one thing to report the multiple opinions different problem have, but spreading dangerous lies should have legal consequences.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: but I also haven't had written words make me feel this gross before


Thank you.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"It seems insane that intelligent people like my dad fall for BS like 'wearing a mask is a liberal plot' to get them to conform,"

Seems like he proved conclusively that he wasn't actually all that intelligent after all.

/The fox news watching should have been your first clue
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: In a just world they would be held liable for these deaths. Their wanton recklessness in regards to what they broadcast has caused people to die. If they were any other company and their product had killed that many people, their CEO would be in jail.

It is one thing to report the multiple opinions different problem have, but spreading dangerous lies should have legal consequences.


This 100%. Freedom of the press isn't a license to endanger the lives of people through the feeding of lies.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA: "It seems insane that intelligent people like my dad..."

Uhhh... I got news for you lady. You're wrong about that part.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: In a just world they would be held liable for these deaths.


And in our timeline the republican party keeps pushing for a blanket absolute immunity for companies for any covid-related claims or lawsuits from anyone, including their employees and customers, even in cases of reckless/willful ignoring of applicable laws, directives, rules, and best practices.

Take that as you will.
 
Mercutio74
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Mad_Radhu: In a just world they would be held liable for these deaths. Their wanton recklessness in regards to what they broadcast has caused people to die. If they were any other company and their product had killed that many people, their CEO would be in jail.

It is one thing to report the multiple opinions different problem have, but spreading dangerous lies should have legal consequences.

This 100%. Freedom of the press isn't a license to endanger the lives of people through the feeding of lies.


You could make a case that during a globally declared pandemic this is similar to shouting "fire" in a crowded theatre... just way more deadly.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: After decades of cable news going from one "Everybody panic" to the next "Everybody panic" trying to chase ratings, it's not surprising that people have gotten complacent.  I'm not sure how anybody can watch Fox, CNN, or MSNBC without going coo coo birds.

Then you have the government telling us with a straight face that our toothpaste and water bottles are able to blow up airplanes and that we can invade a cockpit with fingernail clippers and people look suspicious at government mandates.  Meanwhile we have to get an paperwork anal probe to get our 'Secure driver's licenses' to because of terrorism, yet the 19 hijackers were all here legally.

On top of that, we really don't care about safety.  If we did, we wouldn't drive like asshats while playing with our phones and eating tacos and not wearing seat belts or motorcycle helmets.

I'm not surprised we are in this situation in the least, and most of the blame is on the government and the press.


Goddamn I bet you're a blast at parties.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

i.redd.itView Full Size

politicalpunchline.comView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"How could someone so smart fall for this?"

Honey, brace yourself. I have some bad news about how smart your father really is.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: Tucker Carlson looks like the guy in HS you would make a point of NOT inviting to your house party but then he'd show up anyway. And later you'd catch him up in your little sisters room sniffing her panties.


That's .... uh.... oddly specific.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
1funguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Action Replay Nick: My attitude toward Republicans these days is "let them die". They're trying to kill my daughter anyway, so if they get themselves killed with their own stupidity, good. F*ck 'em. It sucks they're putting others in danger and I wish it wasn't so, but it is what it is and I don't care about any of these people dying even a little bit. "I don't get how these otherwise smart people are falling for this?" I hate to break it to you, but they either always were or allowed themselves to become horrible people. Sorry to shatter any rosy image you might have had, but they became convinced all their problems were caused by the existence of "others" and let anything good inside themselves die following down the path to racist, fascist autocracy. They're not good people.

This. They're not good people or smart people.


Conservatives. It's in their title. They WANT to keep everything to suit them. Always. Every time. You know why?

Because they are scared. Always. Of everything from sharing wealth to allowing minorities to have a seat at the table.

And do you know how to make people conservatives? Keep them scared. Always.

Find things they are afraid of, and make them even more afraid.

Liberals want to liberate them from everything from guns to taxes. It's how you keep em scared.
 
