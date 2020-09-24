 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   They can melt them into a tire and call it a good year   (bbc.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone asked where they cum from yet?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's f*cking disgusting
 
nothingyet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
REPEAT.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After RTFA, me not so horny
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

nothingyet: REPEAT.


Yeah. Condoms are gross enough the first time, can't imagine a repeat use.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Vietnamese police have seized more than 320,000 used condoms that were to be illegally resold to unsuspecting customers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Recycled condoms recycled.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is there a used condom drop off box? How the hell are these entrepreneurs getting enough used condoms to make a living cleaning and repackaging them?
 
keithgabryelski
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
no information about whether the price ($0.17 per kg) was pre or post washing.

why go through all this trouble, though...
given the wide range of people out there, i'm sure a lot of people would buy time in a ball pit-like
adult venture area
 
cleek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Condom Washer is pretty high up on my list of Jobs I Never Want.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cleek: Condom Washer is pretty high up on my list of Jobs I Never Want.


I'm trying desperately NOT to think of jobs that would outrank it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The .seventeen cents a pound is the saddest part.  That's a lot of filthy work to be getting  seventeen cents a pound.
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

nothingyet: REPEAT.


Just recycled.
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cleek: Condom Washer is pretty high up on my list of Jobs I Never Want.


Assistant Condom Washer is even higher...

/recycled comedy
 
freidog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: cleek: Condom Washer is pretty high up on my list of Jobs I Never Want.

I'm trying desperately NOT to think of jobs that would outrank it.


Assistant crack whore would be one of course. (It probably ain't condoms you've got to wash out at the end of the night...)
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is exactly one of the reasons why when I'm in Thailand I never use condoms.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just across the border there's a restaurant.  'Condoms should be as cheap as cabbage,' for the locals to prevent all sorts of.....
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Food was fair and a Thai XL t-shirt is not a 'Mercian XL
 
K-jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: This is exactly one of the reasons why when I'm in Thailand I never use condoms.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: The .seventeen cents a pound is the saddest part.  That's a lot of filthy work to be getting  seventeen cents a pound.


17cents a kg....17/2.2....7.7cents a pound.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What ever happened to just turning it inside out and re-using it, like we did back in ye olden times?  Kids these days have to have their used condoms dry-cleaned?
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So like around $300 in total?
 
nothingyet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you are going to turn a condom inside out, make sure you shake the fark out of it.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I used to buy cheap razors from the 99 cent store until I noticed that there were still little black hairs in the blades in quite a few of them.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wow. Found a worse job than "porno theater janitor" or "White House administrative assistant."
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: cleek: Condom Washer is pretty high up on my list of Jobs I Never Want.

I'm trying desperately NOT to think of jobs that would outrank it.


Having that job after becoming a quadriplegic.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Eww
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Ker_Thwap: The .seventeen cents a pound is the saddest part.  That's a lot of filthy work to be getting  seventeen cents a pound.

17cents a kg....17/2.2....7.7cents a pound.


The recycled nature means you pay less per pound. And also per unit-weight.
 
