(The Hill)   South Carolina man accused of working with ISIS to plot a series of bomb attacks across the US, though, his emails make it unclear whether he was a terrorist, or just looking for a Netflix development deal   (thehill.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why bother?
We're doing a fine job of terrorizing ourselves.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think subby must be in a comma
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You could say it was an...
<puts on sunglasses>
Arrested Development
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
O'rly

Just before an election, too.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, was he a cop, or a member of the RNC?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Matthews reportedly said that the terrorist attacks would give the men "rock star status baby,"

I feel like playing a guitar is an easier path to a write up in Pitchfork. You don't even have to be good.

In one discussion between the men, Molina allegedly said "we need to stick together, we need to defeat them, we need to take a lot of casualties," with potential targets including Trump Tower and the stock exchange in New York.

Why do these turds always want to come to NY?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"we need to stick together, we need to defeat them, we need to take a lot of casualties,"

bold_strategy_cotton.jpg
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fact: 99.99% of the ISIS members a person from South Carlina can find on the internet are also 14yr old girls who are really into having sex with middle-aged losers... bring condoms and an RPG.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Obviously the script treatment had no slot for Blanche, so terrorist it must be.  Check with Siri, though, to be sure.
 
