(Twitter)   Canadian Stewart Reynolds shares with us what it is like to live next to America   (twitter.com) divider line
Most of them...Not all of them. Sums it nicely
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raw smug, eh?
 
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
*NOT* the Canadian Reynolds we want to hear from...
 
But every now and then, the house "goes on" fire.

Not "catches on fire". Very Canadian.
 
Oof, Deadpool has put on weight.
 
Corner Gas Animated's third season starts on Canadian Thanksgiving.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
He left out the part where the big house next door is a big METH house where everyone has some kind of firearm.  At least it seems that that is the family that's occupying the big house right now.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola: [i.imgflip.com image 500x375]


So it's all Canada's fault?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Firesta​r​ter_(film)

Seems to me that's casus belli.
 
Any of you Canadian Farkers seen my girlfriend? I was told she lives up there.
 
MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x639]


Says Grabby McTitterson.
 
The US: [ Immense Human Suffering ]

Canadians/Europeans: HAHA, SO WACKY!
 
Shouldn't the subtitles be in french?
intofilm.orgView Full Size
 
Yeah, the gist of what it's like living next to America is "We have our own problems, let's state that up front but..." and then a gentle nod to the side.

It's like one kid skipped school to drink out back, and one kid skipped school to shoot heroin on top of the town clock screaming as loud as they can.
 
Canadia should nuke the US.  They wouldn't see it coming, and then the problem would be eliminated.
 
Hell Poodle: The US: [ Immense Human Suffering ]

Canadians/Europeans: HAHA, SO WACKY!


I mean you won't let us vote, so we're kinda stuck.
 
In the unlikely event you ever need directions to downtown Detroit, here they are:

Get yourself to Windsor, Ontario, then head north.
 
dittybopper: shastacola: [i.imgflip.com image 500x375]

So it's all Canada's fault?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Firestar​ter_(film)

Seems to me that's casus belli.


6 Tips to Stop Overthinking

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/bl​o​g/what-mentally-strong-people-dont-do/​201602/6-tips-stop-overthinking
 
pounddawg: [Fark user image image 320x359]


And the alarm is going off because Pennywise is in the car with us trying to kill us all.
 
I looked at FOX news today, just to see their side of things. It wasn't so much a side as an oblivious fantasy.
 
Ricky Negotiates Who Gets To Arrest Him
Youtube 4DG7eKYB0s4
 
ChrisDe: In the unlikely event you ever need directions to downtown Detroit, here they are:

Get yourself to Windsor, Ontario, then head north.


Windsor was created as a devious way to convince you to turn around and go home before you end up in Detroit.
 
1st World Nation: America, you so crazy.
Republicans: Nobody asked!

3rd World Nation: Our socialist society is crumbling.
Republicans: Look at this baka! Look!
 
ChrisDe: In the unlikely event you ever need directions to downtown Detroit, here they are:

Get yourself to Windsor, Ontario, then head north.


I live close enough to the Ambassador Bridge to get there in 20 minutes, it doesn't matter, Canada's closed to us.
 
Craig Ferguson at the Annual White House Correspondents' Din
Youtube 42Jo2yRJt1Y
 
MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x639]


Feels like ancient history, doesn't it? We fed a good man to the dogs, and profoundly crippled ourselves in the process.
 
dittybopper: [64.media.tumblr.com image 245x184]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
shastacola: [i.imgflip.com image 500x375]


You're correct about the US being on fire, but we're in the apartment above it rather than across the street.
 
Fine. Whiney biatch Protectorate wants to complain? We can throw away all the treaties and they can go their merry way. I'm sure they'll be able to negotiate awesome trade deals and have access to world markets and be treated humanely by whatever world power they become another WBP for.
 
like living next to a house that has a "For Sale" sign up, perpetually.
 
What it's like living next to Canada:

Oh!  I didn't see you there. Um... hi.
 
We don't even have TVs anymore. We got rid of them years ago. Nowadays when we want to veg out on the couch with some snacks and mindless entertainment, we simply open the windows facing south and watch the cacophony.

Better than cable.
 
bigbadideasinaction: ChrisDe: In the unlikely event you ever need directions to downtown Detroit, here they are:

Get yourself to Windsor, Ontario, then head north.

Windsor was created as a devious way to convince you to turn around and go home before you end up in Detroit.


Windsor seems to be a bit of a joke to my relatives in Toronto.  It's almost like they'd be fine with giving Windsor over to the Americans, like it's not even a legit part of Ontario.
 
JNowe: What it's like living next to Canada:

Oh!  I didn't see you there. Um... hi.


Now, look the other way, nothing to see here. Very boring, no drama at all. Also, too cold, polar bears roaming the streets. Just move along.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Fine. Whiney biatch Protectorate wants to complain? We can throw away all the treaties and they can go their merry way. I'm sure they'll be able to negotiate awesome trade deals and have access to world markets and be treated humanely by whatever world power they become another WBP for.


Yeah, but wouldn't that smudge our spotless record on "treaties"?  Which have moved from meaning "binding agreements between two parties" to "party treats which get thrown away when they get too sticky and we get sick of them".  You can't throw away something that you threw away years ago.
 
dittybopper: Seems to me that's casus belli.


status quo ante bellum, actually.
 
shastacola: dittybopper: shastacola: [i.imgflip.com image 500x375]

So it's all Canada's fault?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Firestar​ter_(film)

Seems to me that's casus belli.

6 Tips to Stop Overthinking



I think that's what you mean, right?   Because you didn't think about what you were posting.

And no, I don't actually think that it's Canada's fault, but that's literally the *ONLY* conclusion you can draw from that image.   That is, unless you're completely unaware of the farkin' film, which seems unlikely.
 
JasonOfOrillia: [media1.tenor.com image 384x384]


Dude. I'm eating Lay's Ketchup chips as I am reading this right now.

Feels surreal.
 
Hell Poodle: The US: [ Immense Human Suffering ]

Canadians/Europeans: HAHA, SO WACKY!


The US: [ Immense Human Suffering ]

Canadians/Europeans/Australians/New Zealanders/Japanese/... : "That's awful, I wish I could do something - but why do they put up with things being that way..?"

/ FTFY
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Fine. Whiney biatch Protectorate wants to complain? We can throw away all the treaties and they can go their merry way. I'm sure they'll be able to negotiate awesome trade deals and have access to world markets and be treated humanely by whatever world power they become another WBP for.


Not sure if you noticed but your leader pulled out of a number of those treaties already.

So, yes, Canada (and much of the world) is renegotiating treaties without the States.

Especially after you, as a country, demonstrated that any treaty is only as strong as the next president. Stability was your strength. Was.
 
AmbassadorBooze: Canadia should nuke the US.  They wouldn't see it coming, and then the problem would be eliminated.


The problem of what to do with their one nuke?
It probably doesn't have enough yield to take out all of the politicians, the peta members, the proud boys, the proselytizing vegans, the plague rats, the antivaxxers, the wasteoids, the sportos, the dweebies, and those who stand in the way of the forced repatriation of the Irish scourge all at once.
 
Like being tied to a chair in a locked room with a hopped up on sugar and bad burritos three year old child that hasn't been toilet trained and a fully loaded glock with the safety off and a very light squeeze.
 
Canada is kind of cute. We would vacation there in Port Colborne every summer for two weeks. Lovely really. I learned to love Canadian peameal bacon, McIntosh toffee, 222's(aspirin with codeine, no script needed), and some fine cheddar cheese. Oh, and Molson's ale. It was funny seeing the Queens pic on every wall. The border was quite easy to get across in the 60's and 70's...not like today...
Poor photo quality cause I don't know how to screen grab  from a dvd... 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg: bigbadideasinaction: ChrisDe: In the unlikely event you ever need directions to downtown Detroit, here they are:

Get yourself to Windsor, Ontario, then head north.

Windsor was created as a devious way to convince you to turn around and go home before you end up in Detroit.

Windsor seems to be a bit of a joke to my relatives in Toronto.  It's almost like they'd be fine with giving Windsor over to the Americans, like it's not even a legit part of Ontario.


The rest of Ontario says the same thing about Toronto. And the wheel keeps on turning.
 
