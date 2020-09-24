 Skip to content
(KUCI)   This week's 3 hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Dickies, 45 Grave, and DFX2, plus new music from Still Corners. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #152 Starts 1PM ET LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mornin' you dapper looking chaps (and chappettes if we got any here). or afternoon or evening or whatever. #stillprecaffeine
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awright everybody?

I Nephilimed myself silly at the weekend & then decided to relax with some Still Corners who I still can't believe I only discovered this year. & by accident too.
What's even more upsetting is that I found they played my favourite venue in Budapest last year. As a consolation, the A38 has their concert on youtube.

grumble grumble grumble
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Nephilimed myself silly at the weekend & then decided to relax with some Still Corners


and EAGLED the mancs.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

and EAGLED the mancs.

and EAGLED the mancs.


Oh yes. We Eagled them good & proper :o)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Oh yes. We Eagled them good & proper :o)

and EAGLED the mancs.

Oh yes. We Eagled them good & proper :o)


arseways, as it were
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
dready zim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Dickies

When I first saw the headline I read this as 'The Dickless'
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dready zim: The Dickies

When I first saw the headline I read this as 'The Dickless'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Yes, that's them. They do covers of Ray Parker Jr tunes.

When I first saw the headline I read this as 'The Dickless'

[Fark user image 683x347]


Yes, that's them. They do covers of Ray Parker Jr tunes.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
...and none of the players work anymore...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

...and none of the players work anymore...


WHAT?
 
