 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   Who is the mystery mute woman found wandering the Queensland coast? Inquiring mimes want to know   (9news.com.au) divider line
15
    More: Sad, discovery of a mute mystery woman, Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Police, Queensland, information  
•       •       •

505 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2020 at 3:42 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've seen this one. At the end of the movie she speaks.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They finally found Anne Frank.
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Anne Amelia Keller?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: They finally found Anne Frank.


Maybe. But she's not talking.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't know but being Australia. she's probably deadly.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Damn she looks kinda like my mom in her declining.years. She had severe dementia and I always worried immensley about her somehow wandering away and ending up like this poor woman. Somewhere a family is desperately looking for their lost loved one. That really brings back the vivid fears and anxieties of the time.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mute Woman.  I don't recall that superhero.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's like she's locked inside an invisible box and can't get out
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ahem. It's "moot."
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mrs. Tightlips?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Maybe it is, maybe it isn't.
//Who says there's even a woman there?
///I ain't sayin' nothin'.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I Marcel Marceau what you did there, subby.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently she fell on really hard times.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Shades of "Benjaman Kyle", the man found naked behind a dumpster at a Burger King (hence "B.K. Doe") in Georgia some years back.  He wasn't mute but had amnesia and couldn't remember who he was or how he got there.  Eventually with the help of others he managed to ascertain his identity and find his family but it took something like a dozen years.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.