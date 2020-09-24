 Skip to content
(LA Times)   2020's latest gift: Spaceballs is happening for real. Still waiting for History of the World Part II   (latimes.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Air pollution, Air Quality Index, Indoor air quality, Real estate, HVAC, Smog, breath of fresh air, National Ambient Air Quality Standards  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, will 2020 have a lot of merchandising?

/ subby
// green, yay
/// three
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
game over, man!
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, fast forward, already!

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shes gone from suck....to blow.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it still good to be the king?
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
T. Rex- Spaceball Ricochet (Live 1972)
Youtube wHbHn2GP8Ns
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't tease me, subby.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait, either.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS WAS A CRUEL, CRUEL BAIT AND SWITCH SUBBY.

You got my hopes up.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it time to comb the desert?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Is it time to comb the desert?

[Fark user image 500x267] [View Full Size image _x_]


We aint found shiat!
 
MajorTubeSteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still waiting for History of the World Part II

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I fly into Seoul or Hong Kong from the US, the first place I hit is the oxygen bar. Helps with jet lag.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Is it time to comb the desert?

[Fark user image 500x267] [View Full Size image _x_]


No, rake the forest.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Subby


i.imgur.comView Full Size



good work
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something clicked. "My late wife looked at me and said, 'Truly, the greatest luxury in life is your health.'"

She was dead at the time?
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"See Hitler On Ice!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less Spaceballs and more The Lorax
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: When I fly into Seoul or Hong Kong from the US, the first place I hit is the oxygen bar. Helps with jet lag.


That's a thing? Damn, I need to find that when I fly.

Um, if I fly again.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [ih1.redbubble.net image 600x600]


Dammit, I need to market that. (Yes, kill myself.)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STARRING DONALD J. TRUMP AS THE ALL-POWERFUL "DARK HELMET"
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't need to spend much for good quality air filtration, NYT researchers found good stuff for under $200:

https://www.nytimes.com/wirecutter/re​v​iews/best-air-purifier/

The ones they recommend are often sold out, but the article also tells you how to judge the ones available to you, and put them to work effectively.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One, two, three, four, five.
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: One, two, three, four, five.


Hey! That's the combination on my luggage lock!
 
Glenford [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've been surrounded by assholes for years.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MajorTubeSteak: [Fark user image 164x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


I like how realistic that is. Skroob, just like the Apricot Pol Pot, has to use two hands to hold the can.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"'Bob' and the Oxygen Wars" -- 3-Fisted Tales of the SubGenius.

The original Book had a prediction in the Dateline for Dominance that people would be buying air to breathe. Canned air specifically. I didn't feel like telling them at the time that one could buy canned air already.

/ Of course in a World Without Slack that is 2020 and Beyond we've already missed the pleasure saucers.
// And I paid, too!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Glenford: I've been surrounded by assholes for years.


Welcome to Fark?
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brantgoose: STARRING DONALD J. TRUMP AS THE ALL-POWERFUL "DARK HELMET"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
