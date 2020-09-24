 Skip to content
(NBC News)   On the one hand, this story of a violent extremist is terrifying, but on the other hand, it's the story of the tense struggle between Ben Hung and FBI Agent Diamond Outlaw so it's probably also a direct to video movie on Cinemax   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Geotpf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ok, whoever is messing with the copy of Sim Earth that I live in, you aren't even trying, are you?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
An Asian white supremacist?  Alrighty then.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
William Hung = She Bangs
Benjamin Hung = He Bang Bangs
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fusillade762: An Asian white supremacist?  Alrighty then.


not a genuine white supremacist, just a cheap Asian knock-off.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ben Hung and Diamond Outlaw?  I think I've seen that video.  Oh wait, that's something else.  Never mind.
 
suid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fusillade762: An Asian white supremacist?  Alrighty then.


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Vorpal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fusillade762: An Asian white supremacist?  Alrighty then.


White supremacist. Asian Supremacist. They left for the day. He's a different kind of supremacist.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: fusillade762: An Asian white supremacist?  Alrighty then.

not a genuine white supremacist, just a cheap Asian knock-off.


I hate you for making me laugh at that joke.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Once he goes to trial, the best he can hope for is a Hung jury.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
AR15's are basically Barbie dolls for men with deep seated insecurities.
 
scuzzbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rohar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: AR15's are basically Barbie dolls for men with deep seated insecurities.


As long as we're on the subject, IPAs are just the male version of pumpkin spice.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

suid: fusillade762: An Asian white supremacist?  Alrighty then.

[i2.wp.com image 600x356]


More like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fusillade762: An Asian white supremacist?  Alrighty then.


rollingstone.comView Full Size


'Sup?
 
Alebak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Remember when a RWNJ driving into a crowd was new and warranted news flashes on just that alone?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Geotpf: Ok, whoever is messing with the copy of Sim Earth that I live in, you aren't even trying, are you?


I keep hearing the theme to Monty Python's Flying Circus being played by a band just as Trump comes on stage.  Whoever's running this one is bored and hitting the disaster button over and over.

Yes, I know it was 'The Liberty Bell' before Monty Python, but it's real to me dammit
 
