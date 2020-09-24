 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Cool: Drones. Not Cool: Iranian drone over the U.S.S. Nimitz   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing our military would never be so base and depraved as to use drones.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the rest of the world is just gonna treat us the way we treat it???!??! How dare they!?!
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, that's cool too.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone think that the locations of giant farking nuclear powered ships was being kept secret?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Did someone think that the locations of giant farking nuclear powered ships was being kept secret?


I honestly had no idea our nuclear powered ships were farking giants.

I'd say thats a pretty well kept secret.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Did someone think that the locations of giant farking nuclear powered ships was being kept secret?


there's an App for that
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizzle365: JesseL: Did someone think that the locations of giant farking nuclear powered ships was being kept secret?

I honestly had no idea our nuclear powered ships were farking giants.

I'd say thats a pretty well kept secret.


Shhh. Loose lips sink USS Iowa-chan.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without our a photo of the drone, clearly labeled I. Farsi, it didn't happen.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they need to invent a Directed Electromagnetic Radiation Pulse gun.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Did someone think that the locations of giant farking nuclear powered ships was being kept secret?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: brizzle365: JesseL: Did someone think that the locations of giant farking nuclear powered ships was being kept secret?

I honestly had no idea our nuclear powered ships were farking giants.

I'd say thats a pretty well kept secret.

Shhh. Loose lips sink USS Iowa-chan.
[Fark user image 425x406]


AC/DC - Sink the Pink (Official Music Video)
Youtube Gp-PKmbcF7c
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Did someone think that the locations of giant farking nuclear powered ships was being kept secret?


Wait, they have giant nuclear powered ships for that now?

Man, I've been out of circulation for too long.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool:  Chicks with Drones.

Shipping Up To Boston/Enter Sandman - Bagpipe Cover (Goddesses of Bagpipe x The Snake Charmer)
Youtube HXm8JdC4k4c
 
clkeagle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: brizzle365: JesseL: Did someone think that the locations of giant farking nuclear powered ships was being kept secret?

I honestly had no idea our nuclear powered ships were farking giants.

I'd say thats a pretty well kept secret.

Shhh. Loose lips sink USS Iowa-chan.
[Fark user image 425x406]


Sometimes... I really hate the internet.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think there'd be a standing order to shoot down any unknown drones.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizzle365: JesseL: Did someone think that the locations of giant farking nuclear powered ships was being kept secret?

I honestly had no idea our nuclear powered ships were farking giants.

I'd say thats a pretty well kept secret.


Haven't you heard, it's all over Pornhub! Go check it out!

/Search under 'GFNS' - Giant Farking Navy Ships
//Hot stuff.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
firefly212 why are you even in this country if you hate it?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The photos seem to be taken from a low-enough angle that they were probably taken from a good distance away. This is a big "Meh" back to Iran's attempt at dick-swinging here. Congrats on taking photos from a flying thing, guys.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have a question, subby: U.S. drones over an Iranian warship would be cool?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I see the useful idiots have already broken out the same debunked talking points.

Fark user image
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

turbocucumber: I have a question, subby: U.S. drones over an Iranian warship would be cool?


Less pro-democracy photoshopping?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brizzle365: JesseL: Did someone think that the locations of giant farking nuclear powered ships was being kept secret?

I honestly had no idea our nuclear powered ships were farking giants.

I'd say thats a pretty well kept secret.


Your point?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bughunter: Sounds like they need to invent a Directed Electromagnetic Radiation Pulse gun.


Those sound fun.  Bummer that Radio Shack is out of business.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's not the Iranian Navy in the Gulf of Mexico and I (as an American citizen)  am happy about that.
Love this Country.    Just wish our ELECTED officials (Dem and Rep) stopped being greedy, acted in the interest of their bosses (us), Us...stop being distracted by the govt stupid ploys to divide us and that being a creep isn't rewarded anymore.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: firefly212 why are you even in this country if you hate it?


USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! USA! ......
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I regret clicking that link.
 
Vorpal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Additional footage
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: The photos seem to be taken from a low-enough angle that they were probably taken from a good distance away. This is a big "Meh" back to Iran's attempt at dick-swinging here. Congrats on taking photos from a flying thing, guys.


Idunno. Navy jets can take a large area to turn and I can imagine that somebody else's aircraft within that area could present a potential collision threat. Would a few dozen drones autonomously buzzing about ground all the aircraft on the ship? I don't know. Just thinking out loud.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seems like an opportunity for some live fire target practice.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Um...
Phalanx CIWS Close In Weapons System • Live Fire Test
Youtube -L0ZAGOuaqg
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Er....
Watch the US Navy's laser weapon in action
Youtube tyUh_xSjvXQ
 
angryjd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Cool:  Chicks with Drones.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HXm8JdC4​k4c?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I have the weirdest boner right now.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: firefly212 why are you even in this country if you hate it?


It says more about you that you think running away is the only solution.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Didn't say anything about running away...seems to be on your mind though...eh?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brizzle365: JesseL: Did someone think that the locations of giant farking nuclear powered ships was being kept secret?

I honestly had no idea our nuclear powered ships were farking giants.

I'd say thats a pretty well kept secret.


I'm pretty sure I've seen it on pornhub already.

/well, step-giant
 
KB202
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Goose, meet Gander.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JesseL: Did someone think that the locations of giant farking nuclear powered ships was being kept secret?


Believe it or not it's fairly easy to hide a ship that large in the ocean.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Even I learned that playing Battleship
 
mudpants
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Um...[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/-L0ZAGOu​aqg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Hell ya could swim over to the ship by the time he gets that gun loaded
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Shoot them!  Shoot them down!"

/painfullly obscure
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh no, they're switching to drones! Now if you shoot at Iranian military targets you won't kill any Iranians. How sad and depressing for you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looks like someone got their Photoshop software upgrade!
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: You'd think there'd be a standing order to shoot down any unknown drones.


It's not unknown... Heck, the tweet tells us who's it is.
 
