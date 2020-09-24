 Skip to content
Caption these soldiers on a train
8
Original
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original:
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"We're going to kick some boche ass at the Somme!!"
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"These helmets look like tits!"
 
Creoena
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Look at that sign - only three miles until the strip club!"/now with voting
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Last night we told some ladies we were going off to war and might die. It worked!"
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Spotted dick is back on the menu!"
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jolly Roger, can you wait till I finish me smoke
 
bughunter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Hey everybody!  We're all gonna get laid!"
 
