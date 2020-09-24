 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(10TV Columbus)   Ohio woman handcuffed and tased for not wearing a face covering at a JV football game claims she was not being arrested for not doing nothing wrong, and you can't never not disagree with that   (10tv.com) divider line
60
    More: Murica, High school, middle school football game, Logan-Hocking Local School District, school district, Ohio High School Athletic Association, evening of Sept., Criminal law, College  
•       •       •

1106 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2020 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mask up and we won't be able to see your dumb face when you are arrested for jackassery.
THE Ohio High School Athletic Associations and athletic facility policies are like the ten commandments,
Ohio and Texas are forcefully stupid in their enforcement of FOOBAHWAW rules and will incarcerate you for making fun of their tiny dicks, or love of men grappling on a field or a skinny mattress.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to Walmart yesterday, I'm pretty sure they had an arm guard enforcing masks. When I came in I saw him and an armoured truck outside and figured it was just a cash pickup, but when I came out he was still there and the truck was gone.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am so tired of these jackasses that are so desperate to be oppressed and wear their faux oppression as some sort of badge of patriotic honor.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grumpycatgood.jpg
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid is still a thing?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: grumpycatgood.jpg


imokwiththis.jpg
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Don't get me sick, jackhole.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really seems like the covidiots and the poor impulse control of our nation's police force are problems that can solve each other.
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the smile this morning subby. That just made my day.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, nothing in America reeks quite like white girl privilege. Not just the biatch refusing to wear a mask, but the lady recording giving her commentary. Sorry sweetie, they can arrest you for refusing to leave.

A PoC (even a female PoC) tried the shiat that lady did, they'd be lucky if all they got was the taser.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha. I was just down in Logan this past weekend. We rented a cabin. My wife needed some Tums so we stopped at Walmart. Seeing how many people there didn't even have masks on (not even just wearing them around their necks as a token gesture), this article doesn't surprise me.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sure put her hands behind her back fast after getting tased.

Oh, and to play by play commentator on that video, she was getting arrested for trespassing, not being maskless.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An entitled white woman?  In MY Murica?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Ahh, nothing in America reeks quite like white girl privilege. Not just the biatch refusing to wear a mask, but the lady recording giving her commentary. Sorry sweetie, they can arrest you for refusing to leave.

A PoC (even a female PoC) tried the shiat that lady did, they'd be lucky if all they got was the taser.


It's so sad to see this woman confronted with the loss of her privilege to do whatever she wants, where ever she wants.

I'm sure if Breonna Taylor could see this, she'd be weeping.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: I went to Walmart yesterday, I'm pretty sure they had an arm guard enforcing masks.


Like a vambrace, or a maniac?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks mom.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: tjsands1118: I went to Walmart yesterday, I'm pretty sure they had an arm guard enforcing masks.

Like a vambrace, or a maniac?


Manica.  Stupid autocorrect fixing my jokes.
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: She sure put her hands behind her back fast after getting tased.

Oh, and to play by play commentator on that video, she was getting arrested for trespassing, not being maskless.


"All this over a mask"

Yeah, put the mask on and we won't have this problem. Easy peasy.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You know, had she just complied with the officer, no matter how unreasonable the charge, she would not have been tased.  And let's do a dive into her personal history and that of her
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Good.

Don't get me sick, jackhole.


pretty sure you can't get sick from watching a video. I get that she was not wearing a mask, but she wasn't city close to anyone either as far as I could tell. I wear a mask whenever I am going into any store or any place with those people, but I found just walking around I don't wear it. Hope I don't infect you too.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Mask up and we won't be able to see your dumb face when you are arrested for jackassery.
THE Ohio High School Athletic Associations and athletic facility policies are like the ten commandments,
Ohio and Texas are forcefully stupid in their enforcement of FOOBAHWAW rules and will incarcerate you for making fun of their tiny dicks, or love of men grappling on a field or a skinny mattress.


I got a job in parking for Ravenna HS football when I was at Kent State. I don't recall Ravenna ever being esp. good or bad at Football, but we'd get middle aged MFers showing up two hours before kickoff and blasting Jock Rock in there Dodge Caravans. I find anyone not in HS or is a parent of a High Schooler who follows HS sports as super creepy.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Yamaneko2: You know, had she just complied with the officer, no matter how unreasonable the charge, she would not have been tased.  And let's do a dive into her personal history and that of her


...companions at the game, something could be found.

So Back the Blue!

/sarcasm, but if she is on the school district's property she is violating the law.
// five gets you ten that she has one of those flags with the blue stripes...or at least had.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i cant believe this covid shiat is still going on. get your shiat together.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If more people got tased and removed from buildings and other gatherings for not wearing a mask, we could be mostly done with this shiat. If everybody enforced that shiat from the get-go, everywhere, we'd all be, like, "Whew, glad that 'rona shiat is mostly over with now."

How sad and empty as a human being is someone if THIS is what they'll "stand up" for? Not wearing a goddam mask to protect other people and to some extent, themselves.

I wonder if that dumb biatch would have had a problem with the policy if the security guard had been white.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Good.

Don't get me sick, jackhole.

pretty sure you can't get sick from watching a video. I get that she was not wearing a mask, but she wasn't city close to anyone either as far as I could tell. I wear a mask whenever I am going into any store or any place with those people, but I found just walking around I don't wear it. Hope I don't infect you too.


Does the district require face coverings at events? Yes? Then put the goddamn mask on.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: I am so tired of these jackasses that are so desperate to be oppressed and wear their faux oppression as some sort of badge of patriotic honor.


This so much. I can barely even pay attention anymore when they have to get thrown out or arrested for not wearing a mask. I mean, they have the potential to take someone else's life as a result of their behavior. Assholes.
Plenty of businesses around here have a cop or sheriff at the door to enforce compliance, and that's a good thing.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: If more people got tased and removed from buildings and other gatherings for not wearing a mask, we could be mostly done with this shiat. If everybody enforced that shiat from the get-go, everywhere, we'd all be, like, "Whew, glad that 'rona shiat is mostly over with now."

How sad and empty as a human being is someone if THIS is what they'll "stand up" for? Not wearing a goddam mask to protect other people and to some extent, themselves.

I wonder if that dumb biatch would have had a problem with the policy if the security guard had been white.


So what you're saying is, more of us need to carry hand stunners and cattle prods.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: tjsands1118: I went to Walmart yesterday, I'm pretty sure they had an arm guard enforcing masks.

Like a vambrace, or a maniac?


theinfosphere.orgView Full Size

'I wish I could be an arm guard.'
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On the same site there is a story that people called a school building in that district making threats inspired by the video.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

neongoats: So what you're saying is, more of us need to carry hand stunners and cattle prods.


Captive bolt guns are now powered by co2 canisters. They're convenient.
 
Pincy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Schmerd1948: Mr. Fuzzypaws: Good.

Don't get me sick, jackhole.

pretty sure you can't get sick from watching a video. I get that she was not wearing a mask, but she wasn't city close to anyone either as far as I could tell. I wear a mask whenever I am going into any store or any place with those people, but I found just walking around I don't wear it. Hope I don't infect you too.

Does the district require face coverings at events? Yes? Then put the goddamn mask on.


White people: If those people would just obey orders they wouldn't get hurt by the police
Also white people: I'm white and don't have to follow even the simplest rules and it is an outraged if I get called on my rule breaking
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i cant believe this covid shiat is still going on. get your shiat together.
[i.pinimg.com image 570x881]


Difficulty level: Takes effort... in 'Murka.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sports parents are awful.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: I went to Walmart yesterday, I'm pretty sure they had an arm guard enforcing masks.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Grunka Lunka dunkety darmedguards..."
 
great_tigers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Covid is still a thing?


Until November 4
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Come along Boston Farkers, the link features a newscaster who might be described as intellectually challenged Paula Ebben.
/Stay for "lawwwnforcement"
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

great_tigers: EvilElecBlanket: Covid is still a thing?

Until November 4


Aww, this is adorable.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Sports parents are awful.


As a parent who has a bit of experience with this: agreed. Obviously not all or even most, but the ones who are awful can really ruin it for the rest.

/ as always, YMMV
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You wanted attention, you got attention. What are you complaining about?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
CSB - the superintendent quoted in tfa was one of my high school football coaches. We used to call him "Monkey Banger" as a joke. He was a good guy in a sea of shiatty coaches.
 
Pincy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Sports parents are awful.


As a former high school sports official for many years I second your motion.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: neongoats: So what you're saying is, more of us need to carry hand stunners and cattle prods.

Captive bolt guns are now powered by co2 canisters. They're convenient.



Only if I can get the hairstyle.

Also:
No Country for Sound Guy | Kevin James
Youtube ANlMM0HQxC0
.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Resin33: She sure put her hands behind her back fast after getting tased.

Oh, and to play by play commentator subby on that video, she was getting arrested for trespassing, not being maskless.


I wish work didn't block YouTube (don't start me on how idiotic that is).  Guess I'll fire up a personal machine to watch.  I love watching assholes get tased.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pincy: Solty Dog: Sports parents are awful.

As a former high school sports official for many years I second your motion.


We have a motion, we have a second, any discussion?

/Roberts Rules of Order
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What we're seeing is extreme, violent normalcy bias. Most people exhibit some form of it, but a smaller portion will actively, defiantly resist any sort of assistance in dealing with it, whether that's experts, authorities, you name it.

Basically, they've never grown out of the childlike mindset that if they just wish hard enough that something will be true, they won't have to deal with it. Right up until they all catch COVID, and then the news picks up their tear-stained "I SHUD HAVE TAKEN THIS SERIOUS BEFORE AND NOW LOOK IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED TO ME TOO" pity party.
 
drtgb
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Solty Dog: Sports parents are awful.

As a parent who has a bit of experience with this: agreed. Obviously not all or even most, but the ones who are awful can really ruin it for the rest.

/ as always, YMMV

When my kids were 7 and 5, they asked to sign up to play soccer. I thought that was great and we signed them up and we went to all the games. I helped occasionally with practice though I knew nothing about the game.

Some of the parents were simply horrible- yelling, screaming, calling penalties and verbally abusing the teenage refs. The next year, when I asked the kids if they wanted to play again, they both said, "No, we talked about it. We don't like the parents."
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.