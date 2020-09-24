 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Police arrest Louisville man for shooting 2 cops, no word on whether they'll charge him with wonton endangerment   (nytimes.com) divider line
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if there will be a gofundme.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police: open fire on civilians
Civilians: return fire
Police:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NickBob78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did.  14 counts of wanton endangerment.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wonton endangerment

Fark user imageView Full Size


WON'T SOMEBODY PLEASE THINK OF THE CHINESE DUMPLINGS!
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last night was pretty disappointing.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The authorities in Louisville, Ky., have charged Larynzo Johnson..."

No word on whether he was rolling in a Benzo.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he shot at first?  'Cause the police involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting were shot at first by her boyfriend.  Or are we not allowed to mention that?
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NickBob78: They did.  14 counts of wanton endangerment.


Those poor, delicious wontons.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect the full blown character assassination to begin around 2:45 pm today.  Trump will tweet by 4:30.

My assessment, he needs to be held accountable, if only to draw yet ANOTHER contrast between how police are expected to behave and how they expect the rest of us to respond.

I'm glad they didn't just pump him full of holes and lie about it.  So that's something.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could endanger some wontons myself right now.

rasamalaysia.comView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NickBob78: They did.  14 counts of wanton endangerment.


Cops and drywall get wanton endangement.  Black people don't.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if they bothered to get the right guy or if they just grabbed the first random black person they saw.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Last night was pretty disappointing.


Not enough bloodshed for you?
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby it was in the first sentence.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: Police: open fire on civilians
Civilians: return fire
Police:
[Fark user image image 408x395]


Civilian: open fire on police
Police: return fire
Liberals:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vestona22: Was he shot at first?  'Cause the police involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting were shot at first by her boyfriend.  Or are we not allowed to mention that?


You can lie about whatever you want, there's no law against that.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vestona22: Was he shot at first?  'Cause the police involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting were shot at first by her boyfriend.  Or are we not allowed to mention that?


If we're also allowed to mention that no-knock warrants should NOT be a thing in this country and the whole incident happened because the police broke into someone's house in the dead of night without identifying themselves first because in the grand scheme of all things American, a woman's life isn't nearly as important as not allowing drug dealers the time to flush their drugs down the toilet.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vestona22: croesius: Police: open fire on civilians
Civilians: return fire
Police:
[Fark user image image 408x395]

Civilian: open fire on police
Police: return fire
Liberals:
[Fark user image 408x395]


So you think it's OK for cops to murder people.
Is it only OK if those people are black? Or is anybody fair game?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danger Avoid Death: vestona22: Was he shot at first?  'Cause the police involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting were shot at first by her boyfriend.  Or are we not allowed to mention that?

If we're also allowed to mention that no-knock warrants should NOT be a thing in this country and the whole incident happened because the police broke into someone's house in the dead of night without identifying themselves first because in the grand scheme of all things American, a woman's life isn't nearly as important as not allowing drug dealers the time to flush their drugs down the toilet.


No-knock raids should never happen, but the AG said the cops did announce themselves.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: vestona22: croesius: Police: open fire on civilians
Civilians: return fire
Police:
[Fark user image image 408x395]

Civilian: open fire on police
Police: return fire
Liberals:
[Fark user image 408x395]

So you think it's OK for cops to murder people.
Is it only OK if those people are black? Or is anybody fair game?


So you think it's OK for people to murder cops.
Is it only OK if those cops are white? Or is anybody fair game?

/see how racist you sound
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patriotism comes in many forms.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get it..be a creep...involved in creepy things....outrage cause bad things happen to ya

Meanwhile those of us who respect others...don't post comments about wanting people dead or hurt, help their neighbors, stay out of trouble and forbid believe in God....yeah we're the assholes.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Danger Avoid Death: vestona22: Was he shot at first?  'Cause the police involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting were shot at first by her boyfriend.  Or are we not allowed to mention that?

If we're also allowed to mention that no-knock warrants should NOT be a thing in this country and the whole incident happened because the police broke into someone's house in the dead of night without identifying themselves first because in the grand scheme of all things American, a woman's life isn't nearly as important as not allowing drug dealers the time to flush their drugs down the toilet.

No-knock raids should never happen, but the AG said the cops did announce themselves.


If only there were body cam footage we'd know what really happened. It's a shame it went missing.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Danger Avoid Death: vestona22: Was he shot at first?  'Cause the police involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting were shot at first by her boyfriend.  Or are we not allowed to mention that?

If we're also allowed to mention that no-knock warrants should NOT be a thing in this country and the whole incident happened because the police broke into someone's house in the dead of night without identifying themselves first because in the grand scheme of all things American, a woman's life isn't nearly as important as not allowing drug dealers the time to flush their drugs down the toilet.

No-knock raids should never happen, but the AG said the cops did announce themselves.


Well then.. As long as they said (pinky swear) they announced themselves it's all good.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vestona22: Begoggle: vestona22: croesius: Police: open fire on civilians
Civilians: return fire
Police:
[Fark user image image 408x395]

Civilian: open fire on police
Police: return fire
Liberals:
[Fark user image 408x395]

So you think it's OK for cops to murder people.
Is it only OK if those people are black? Or is anybody fair game?

So you think it's OK for people to murder cops.
Is it only OK if those cops are white? Or is anybody fair game?

/see how racist you sound


I can't imagine why Fark is struggling to get advertisers and users.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pope Larry II: EvilElecBlanket: Danger Avoid Death: vestona22: Was he shot at first?  'Cause the police involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting were shot at first by her boyfriend.  Or are we not allowed to mention that?

If we're also allowed to mention that no-knock warrants should NOT be a thing in this country and the whole incident happened because the police broke into someone's house in the dead of night without identifying themselves first because in the grand scheme of all things American, a woman's life isn't nearly as important as not allowing drug dealers the time to flush their drugs down the toilet.

No-knock raids should never happen, but the AG said the cops did announce themselves.

If only there were body cam footage we'd know what really happened. It's a shame it went missing.


Agreed, but the AG said it was confirmed by an independent witness. Every cop should have a body cam.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Danger Avoid Death: vestona22: Was he shot at first?  'Cause the police involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting were shot at first by her boyfriend.  Or are we not allowed to mention that?

If we're also allowed to mention that no-knock warrants should NOT be a thing in this country and the whole incident happened because the police broke into someone's house in the dead of night without identifying themselves first because in the grand scheme of all things American, a woman's life isn't nearly as important as not allowing drug dealers the time to flush their drugs down the toilet.

No-knock raids should never happen, but the AG said the cops did announce themselves.


There's a vast difference between "announce" and "identify". If you're rich and white, you get "identify", where they come to your door and serve the search warrant. If you're poor or black you get "announce" after they kick down your door and a few seconds before they shoot you. It's a major distinction often lost on those who will naturally get the "identify" option by virtue of their station in life.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: vestona22: Was he shot at first?  'Cause the police involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting were shot at first by her boyfriend.  Or are we not allowed to mention that?

You can lie about whatever you want, there's no law against that.


I fail to see the lie here...
The boyfriend admitted to shooting first.
He shot first because he thought someone was breaking into his house in the middle of the night.

Yes - he shot first. He said so. No lie there.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: vestona22: croesius: Police: open fire on civilians
Civilians: return fire
Police:
[Fark user image image 408x395]

Civilian: open fire on police
Police: return fire
Liberals:
[Fark user image 408x395]

So you think it's OK for cops to murder people.
Is it only OK if those people are black? Or is anybody fair game?


It is ok for cops to fire back when fired upon, no matter what the race of the person firing at them is.

/now, if the cops don't loudly announce themselves as cops in the above situation (as they should) when breaking down a door, does the above go away, even though that could cause a situation such as occurred in this case?
//apparently not
///also the cops had bad aim but so what is new
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sucks that potentially good cops(?) might potentially be harmed because their bad colleagues have a lot to answer for. If I were in that position I'd probably get out of that line of work.
 
zeroandjune
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: It sucks that potentially good cops(?) might potentially be harmed because their bad colleagues have a lot to answer for. If I were in that position I'd probably get out of that line of work.


There are no good cops
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danger Avoid Death: vestona22: Was he shot at first?  'Cause the police involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting were shot at first by her boyfriend.  Or are we not allowed to mention that?

If we're also allowed to mention that no-knock warrants should NOT be a thing in this country and the whole incident happened because the police broke into someone's house in the dead of night without identifying themselves first because in the grand scheme of all things American, a woman's life isn't nearly as important as not allowing drug dealers the time to flush their drugs down the toilet.


Pretty common misconception from the movies and TV shows. Drugs do not just flush down the toilet. If you pour it out of the container/baggie in to the toilet bowl, shiats just gonna float around and still be there. If you ditch the baggie and all, you create a clog and they will just snake it out anyway. Its possible that you do a good job of contaminating the sample, but then they will just get you for obstruction and/or destruction of evidence.

That said, no knock raids are and have been pretty dumb, considering how America views guns and the protection of their domicile. Kinda lucky (or unlucky if you hate cops) that more cops didnt wind up dead because of it.

Also, I think its patently stupid and disingenuous that grand jury testimony is sealed. There should always be the upmost transparency from the prosecution, especially towards the public, doubly so when they are itching for an excuse to go bat shiat crazy in the streets because a lot of people believe unsubstantiated reports from TV and/or internet.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: Begoggle: vestona22: Was he shot at first?  'Cause the police involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting were shot at first by her boyfriend.  Or are we not allowed to mention that?

You can lie about whatever you want, there's no law against that.

I fail to see the lie here...
The boyfriend admitted to shooting first.
He shot first because he thought someone was breaking into his house in the middle of the night.

Yes - he shot first. He said so. No lie there.


Oh that's a little more information.
He shot at some cops who were breaking into his home and had no right to do so.
Interesting.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Danger Avoid Death: vestona22: Was he shot at first?  'Cause the police involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting were shot at first by her boyfriend.  Or are we not allowed to mention that?

If we're also allowed to mention that no-knock warrants should NOT be a thing in this country and the whole incident happened because the police broke into someone's house in the dead of night without identifying themselves first because in the grand scheme of all things American, a woman's life isn't nearly as important as not allowing drug dealers the time to flush their drugs down the toilet.

No-knock raids should never happen, but the AG said the cops did announce themselves.


According to one witness who changed their story at least twice. Twelve others maintain they heard nothing until shots rang out.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: It sucks that potentially good cops(?) might potentially be harmed because their bad colleagues have a lot to answer for. If I were in that position I'd probably get out of that line of work.


Isn't that exactly what happened in Texas last year? A cop lied to get a no-knock warrant, and himself and a few other cops got shot along with two people in the home being killed. I'm still sad the guy in the house only had a revolver. Think what he could've done to those cops with a rifle.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroandjune: Rucker10: It sucks that potentially good cops(?) might potentially be harmed because their bad colleagues have a lot to answer for. If I were in that position I'd probably get out of that line of work.

There are no good cops


That does seem to be the case, yes.
 
guinsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroandjune: Rucker10: It sucks that potentially good cops(?) might potentially be harmed because their bad colleagues have a lot to answer for. If I were in that position I'd probably get out of that line of work.

There are no good cops


If only I had, like, a million likes
 
K3rberos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: It sucks that potentially good cops(?) might potentially be harmed because their bad colleagues have a lot to answer for. If I were in that position I'd probably get out of that line of work.


Joining a gang is dangerous, news at 11.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: EvilElecBlanket: Danger Avoid Death: vestona22: Was he shot at first?  'Cause the police involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting were shot at first by her boyfriend.  Or are we not allowed to mention that?

If we're also allowed to mention that no-knock warrants should NOT be a thing in this country and the whole incident happened because the police broke into someone's house in the dead of night without identifying themselves first because in the grand scheme of all things American, a woman's life isn't nearly as important as not allowing drug dealers the time to flush their drugs down the toilet.

No-knock raids should never happen, but the AG said the cops did announce themselves.

According to one witness who changed their story at least twice. Twelve others maintain they heard nothing until shots rang out.


And lest we forget, the FBI ballistics investigation identified the shooter.  They ignored that because it didn't agree with THEIR labs research because "both labs are well respected" and "no discrepancies in methodology could be identified."

This was the rationale for charging NOBODY in the death of Breonna Taylor.  Since only one bullet was technically fatal, that was the only bullet they were looking for.  They conveniently couldn't find out who shot it.  The FBI could, but whatever, who the fark are the "FBI" anyway?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

K3rberos: Rucker10: It sucks that potentially good cops(?) might potentially be harmed because their bad colleagues have a lot to answer for. If I were in that position I'd probably get out of that line of work.

Joining a gang is dangerous, news at 11.


It they can't get equal rights it only seems logical that they'll land on revenge.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was such a good boy!
He was getting his life together!
Institutional racism!
Peaceful protests!

Hypocrisy.  Both sides.  This has gone beyond ridiculous.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK so we've decided that SOME people want cops to kill and hurt black people exclusively.
I think they probably would be happy with the cops hurting other groups too, such as gay people or any other religion or race than they are.
Great thread everybody, see you at the next one.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: vestona22: Was he shot at first?  'Cause the police involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting were shot at first by her boyfriend.  Or are we not allowed to mention that?

If we're also allowed to mention that no-knock warrants should NOT be a thing in this country and the whole incident happened because the police broke into someone's house in the dead of night without identifying themselves first because in the grand scheme of all things American, a woman's life isn't nearly as important as not allowing drug dealers the time to flush their drugs down the toilet.


According to the DA, there was a knock.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Begoggle: ElecricalPast: Begoggle: vestona22: Was he shot at first?  'Cause the police involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting were shot at first by her boyfriend.  Or are we not allowed to mention that?

You can lie about whatever you want, there's no law against that.

I fail to see the lie here...
The boyfriend admitted to shooting first.
He shot first because he thought someone was breaking into his house in the middle of the night.

Yes - he shot first. He said so. No lie there.

Oh that's a little more information.
He shot at some cops who were breaking into his home and had no right to do so.
Interesting.


They had a warrant, so as the law is currently written they did have legal right to enter and execute the warrant.  Their method is what's being debated.  If he had no idea who they were because he couldn't hear their announcement that's a huge problem.  And why I'm opposed to no-knock warrants.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gar1013: Danger Avoid Death: vestona22: Was he shot at first?  'Cause the police involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting were shot at first by her boyfriend.  Or are we not allowed to mention that?

If we're also allowed to mention that no-knock warrants should NOT be a thing in this country and the whole incident happened because the police broke into someone's house in the dead of night without identifying themselves first because in the grand scheme of all things American, a woman's life isn't nearly as important as not allowing drug dealers the time to flush their drugs down the toilet.

According to the DA, there was a knock.


It would seem the grand jury agrees.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The weirdest thing about conservative cop loving racists is how touchy they get when people point out that they're racists.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The weirdest thing about conservative cop loving racists is how touchy they get when people point out that they're racists.


The weirdest thing about liberal cop hating racists is how touchy they get when people point out that they're racists.
 
Agarista
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
the body cam footage will show if there was a knock  :)
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Callous: Begoggle: ElecricalPast: Begoggle: vestona22: Was he shot at first?  'Cause the police involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting were shot at first by her boyfriend.  Or are we not allowed to mention that?

You can lie about whatever you want, there's no law against that.

I fail to see the lie here...
The boyfriend admitted to shooting first.
He shot first because he thought someone was breaking into his house in the middle of the night.

Yes - he shot first. He said so. No lie there.

Oh that's a little more information.
He shot at some cops who were breaking into his home and had no right to do so.
Interesting.

They had a warrant, so as the law is currently written they did have legal right to enter and execute the warrant.  Their method is what's being debated.  If he had no idea who they were because he couldn't hear their announcement that's a huge problem.  And why I'm opposed to no-knock warrants.


They also lied to obtain the warrant. It kind of renders it a useless piece of paper, even if "legitimate"
 
