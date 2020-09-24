 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   It's not just Sneezy. Watch out for Happy too (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Infection, South Korea, earlier work, Ulsan, University College London, Virus, Computer virus, Health  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 just will not stop 2020ing, will it?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got a shiatload of Dopey running around.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Statistically speaking, six out of seven dwarfs aren't happy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: We got a shiatload of Dopey running around.


Actual Disney T-Shirt: I'm Grumpy because you're Dopey.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am Cocky (the eighth Dwarf).
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, no shiat. wear a mask you idiots
 
Alebak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Didn't we already know this??

Hey for any dickhead tabloid journalists coming out of year long comas, here's some free advice: slip the doctor a fiver and go back to sleep.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: well, no shiat. wear a mask you idiots


Tell this to the Trumpers so that they can go around and breath on everyone "the hoax" and their love of Trump. Til Death Do Us Part. Amen.
 
6655321
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Beware of the ringleader-   Trumpy.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So there are a lot of this lady running around?

What Really Happened with Typhoid Mary?
Youtube gLbJznLoo80
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Has anyone heard from Doc Fauci lately?
 
