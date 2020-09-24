 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Morrisons reintroduces grocery rationing limits as coronavirus numbers continue to surge in UK. EVERYONE BETTER JOLLY WELL PANIC   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
shaggai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
People are not wearing enough hats.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not panic but an observable slowing and disconnecting of the supply chain from many factors:  minimal staff, trouble shooting is now only on Mondays and Thursdays, warehousing and delivery is slower -- this is more pandemic culture growing out of the ruins of Europe and Asia tariff attacks by the US.
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So if I buy to much I'll have to deal with the knights who say "NO"?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stop me oh, oh, oh stop me.
Stop me if you see that I've bought this once before...
 
nitropissering
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Everybody is feeling randy and condom racks are empty.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And keep your hands off my spotted dick.
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just blame the Germans. Its worked before.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nitropissering: Everybody is feeling randy and condom racks are empty.

[Fark user image 615x426]


No, the supply chain has been interupted.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1096263​9​/They-can-melt-them-into-a-tire-call-i​t-a-good-year
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Keep Calm
-and-
PANIC!!!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Stop me oh, oh, oh stop me.
Stop me if you see that I've bought this once before...


Panic on the streets of London
Panic in the aisles of the grocery store
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think that sign's Welsh or something...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They were looking for some toilet paper,
and then they found some toilet paper, and heaven knows they're miserable now.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Total nonsense...
I was out shopping earlier today at Morrisons, but there was plenty of toilet paper on sale both there and in my local Asda. (going to local supermarket tomorrow - need a couple of bits if I'm to survive the weekend)
I'm also guessing that those selfish idiots who bought everything back in March are still pretty well stocked with not just toilet paper, but also pasta, self-raising flour, and any sort of tomato based sauce, and cheese. I was able to get a 1kg block of cheese (which will last me long enough)

It's safe to say that the MSM are ramping up the hype, and the idiots who can't take mental stock of what's going on will probably react to hearing about shortages by creating shortages because they're too stupid to react rationally and think before doing something.
And because our lockdown has been implemented again in a series of 'local lockdowns', that's all the excuse some fools need.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is anybody in the kitchen?

/I need to know!
 
morg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Still no disinfectant wipes on the shelves here. I guess you have to get there early on the right day. Otherwise fully stocked. I stopped by the liqour store on the way home and people were actually counting how many were inside before they went in (limit is 5 customers). Nobody without a mask. Guess we're getting used to it.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nitropissering: Everybody is feeling randy and condom racks are empty.

[Fark user image image 615x426]


Sorry.  That was me.  I'm having a party later this evening.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let me sleep all night in your soul kitchen
Warm my mind near your gentle stove...

...because there's nothing left to cook, apparently.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cythraul: nitropissering: Everybody is feeling randy and condom racks are empty.

[Fark user image image 615x426]

Sorry.  That was me.  I'm having a party later this evening.


So you're the guy supplying that Vietnamese recycling company?
 
