(PennLive)   New CDC report that will probably be retracted before noon today says that Americans in their 20's account for more Covid-19 cases than any other age group, and if those dumbasses don't start taking this seriously it ain't going away   (pennlive.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No way, Trump is going to tell everyone in their 20s that this is serious business and they should all self-quarantine for exactly 5 weeks and 4 days, including not opening or sending any mail.

It's the right thing to do.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young people think they are so invincible. 34 here but at least I have sense to not wander around too much during this damned pandemic.
 
semiotix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd be surprised if the CDC itself isn't retracted soon at this rate.

It'll be replaced with the Federal It's Just the Flu and Anyway When It's Your Time, It's Your Time Agency.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fake news!
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Here's a fun fact: kids in their 20's are not going to stop being kids in their 20's

Also, the president of the USA is holding packed rallies with unmasked people squeezed in elbow to elbow. Why *should* they take it seriously?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby it might be because Gen Z are Even more screwed than millennials and they don't have a job where they can work from home
 
rka
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Here's a fun fact: kids in their 20's are not going to stop being kids in their 20's

Also, the president of the USA is holding packed rallies with unmasked people squeezed in elbow to elbow. Why *should* they take it seriously?


Because being smarter than the President and his supporters is a farking low bar to get over.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's not going away.

Though the news people on TV continue to report on it as if it's actually serious, millions of people have decided it isn't. Taking a cue from the Republican party.

They're creating their own "reality"! Because that's totally a thing that can happen and not make-believe. Karl Rove said so so it must be true.

But her emails.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Here's a fun fact: kids in their 20's are not going to stop being kids in their 20's

Also, the president of the USA is holding packed rallies with unmasked people squeezed in elbow to elbow. Why *should* they take it seriously?


Yeah they really should think about calling them "protests" so the Rona stays away.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The problem I've been noticing recently is that it seems like a whole lot of people have given up on social distancing, particularly when masked.  The mask-less dipshiats don't really seem to care about it in the first place, but for whatever reason, a good chunk of the masked crowd in stores no longer give a rat's ass about maintaining 6' at all times.

It's also completely unsurprising that numerous clusters are being traced to bars and restaurants.
 
jbuist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Yeah they really should think about calling them "protests" so the Rona stays away.


Or... wear masks.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: It's not going away.

Though the news people on TV continue to report on it as if it's actually serious, millions of people have decided it isn't. Taking a cue from the Republican party.

They're creating their own "reality"! Because that's totally a thing that can happen and not make-believe. Karl Rove said so so it must be true.

But her emails.


There is way too much money in this. It will never go away. You will be masked for the rest of your life along with your children and grandchildren.

For the protection of others, of course.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cases != Illnesses

IE, almost all of these cases will be asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms, similar to a bad cold or flu.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
yeah it's young people's fault and not the government that told them to STFU and GB2 work and school
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Young people think they are so invincible.


And teenagers.

I live near a high school. When I go to work at my elementary school you can see waves of teenagers crammed together like sardines on the sidewalk. No masks on any of them.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: It's the right thing to do.

Theraputically, there's no danger involved.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Young people think they are so invincible. 34 here but at least I have sense to not wander around too much during this damned pandemic.


They practically are, as far as CV is concerned. The best approach has always been to encourge the disease to spread as fast and hard as possible. Trying to tell those people that they should throw away their lives in self-isolation is (a) contrary to their best interests and (b) futile because they're not stupid.

The fact that we have yet to get any deaths of a Nancy Pelosi, a Diane Feinstein, a Clarence Thomas from CV shows that we have hardly made any progress at all. We took god's gift, a way to clean house to make the world a better place, and made the worst-self inflicted disaster in the history of the USA.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Young people think they are so invincible. 34 here but at least I have sense to not wander around too much during this damned pandemic.


So imagine being 20 again and being told not to do the things that 20 year olds do.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The time to start taking this seriously was something like seven months ago. And I don't just mean selling off your stock portfolio based on inside information.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: They practically are, as far as CV is concerned. The best approach has always been to encourge the disease to spread as fast and hard as possible. Trying to tell those people that they should throw away their lives in self-isolation is (a) contrary to their best interests and (b) futile because they're not stupid.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Herd immunity would require 1.5-2 million dead at minimum.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: yeah it's young people's fault and not the government that told them to STFU and GB2 work and school

I'm starting to suspect this is really a form of revenge.  It's common knowledge that COVID deaths overwhelmingly occur among old people.  The same old people that have repeatedly screwed them over and set the country on fire (in some ways literally).

A plague is now going around that has a like a 0.002% chance of killing you, and a 40% chance of killing one of the assholes that ruined the country.  To a lot of young people that's like, I'm now a walking bioweapon against my worst enemies.  I mean, I wouldn't do it because I have empathy, but a lot of them are going to welcome that trade-off.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thehobbes: stevesporn2000: They practically are, as far as CV is concerned. The best approach has always been to encourge the disease to spread as fast and hard as possible. Trying to tell those people that they should throw away their lives in self-isolation is (a) contrary to their best interests and (b) futile because they're not stupid.

[Fark user image image 225x225]

Herd immunity would require 1.5-2 million dead at minimum.


But hey, jokes on us they're only pretending.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: It's not going away.

Though the news people on TV continue to report on it as if it's actually serious, millions of people have decided it isn't. Taking a cue from the Republican party.

They're creating their own "reality"! Because that's totally a thing that can happen and not make-believe. Karl Rove said so so it must be true.

But her emails.


For 99% of people under 40 years old and 90+% of people under 65 years old, it's actually not serious.

The average age of people who die from Covid is over 80 years old.  It's really really really hard to convince people five or six decades younger than that to care about it.

This virus is in an unhappy medium.  It's too deadly to ignore as a government and as a society, but not deadly enough to convince everybody it's a real problem.
 
jbuist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Cases != Illnesses

IE, almost all of these cases will be asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms, similar to a bad cold or flu.


Yes, but they are capable (and willing) to spread it around in the communities they live in.  That's why we keep track of cases.

Tracking only infections that create symptoms would be rather useless I would think.  You'd just have blind spots in some areas.  What good does that do other than give us a less useful metric for measuring current risk?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thehobbes: stevesporn2000: They practically are, as far as CV is concerned. The best approach has always been to encourge the disease to spread as fast and hard as possible. Trying to tell those people that they should throw away their lives in self-isolation is (a) contrary to their best interests and (b) futile because they're not stupid.

[Fark user image 225x225]

Herd immunity would require 1.5-2 million dead at minimum.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: The problem I've been noticing recently is that it seems like a whole lot of people have given up on social distancing, particularly when masked.  The mask-less dipshiats don't really seem to care about it in the first place, but for whatever reason, a good chunk of the masked crowd in stores no longer give a rat's ass about maintaining 6' at all times.

It's also completely unsurprising that numerous clusters are being traced to bars and restaurants.


There are way too many people that think if you're wearing a mask it's fine to stand shoulder to shoulder with other people.  A mask isn't a replacement for distance.  Wearing a mask into a restaurant and taking it off while you sit there for an hour isn't doing anything.  We're starting to see that the "masks create a false sense of security" experts were spot on.  Distance and time are the two most important factors.  If you cant control those, wear a mask.
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: kdawg7736: Young people think they are so invincible. 34 here but at least I have sense to not wander around too much during this damned pandemic.

They practically are, as far as CV is concerned. The best approach has always been to encourge the disease to spread as fast and hard as possible. Trying to tell those people that they should throw away their lives in self-isolation is (a) contrary to their best interests and (b) futile because they're not stupid.

The fact that we have yet to get any deaths of a Nancy Pelosi, a Diane Feinstein, a Clarence Thomas from CV shows that we have hardly made any progress at all. We took god's gift, a way to clean house to make the world a better place, and made the worst-self inflicted disaster in the history of the USA.


Jesus. farking. Christ.
 
Corvus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah the meme that it's just Trump supporters flaunting covid restrictions is just not true. Lots of young people are too. They are just hiding it some.  It's a real problem.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: kdawg7736: Young people think they are so invincible. 34 here but at least I have sense to not wander around too much during this damned pandemic.

They practically are, as far as CV is concerned. The best approach has always been to encourge the disease to spread as fast and hard as possible. Trying to tell those people that they should throw away their lives in self-isolation is (a) contrary to their best interests and (b) futile because they're not stupid.

The fact that we have yet to get any deaths of a Nancy Pelosi, a Diane Feinstein, a Clarence Thomas from CV shows that we have hardly made any progress at all. We took god's gift, a way to clean house to make the world a better place, and made the worst-self inflicted disaster in the history of the USA.


god's gift
GOD'S GIFT
G O D ' S   G I F T

Yeah, definitely not a death cult.

Btw, I nearly died from this thing back in March, and still get recurring symptoms. I'm 37 and have no pre-existing conditions.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Cases != Illnesses

IE, almost all of these cases will be asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms, similar to a bad cold or flu.


And for the unlucky 20%?

And the people that your lucky mild cases live with or visit like their family or co-workers?

F*ck you and your downplaying a potentially catastrophic illness AND the personal responsibility every has to NOT continue spreading it.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Geotpf: For 99% of people under 40 years old and 90+% of people under 65 years old, it's actually not serious.


You seem to be equating "serious" with "dying".  Odds of being hospitalized if you get COVID, for example, are higher than that, for those age groups.

However, I do agree with the larger point, which is that it's not quite scary enough to get people to take it seriously.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: f-isolation is (a) contrary to their best interests and (b) futile because they're not stupid.


So you're cool with killing 2-6 million Americans and spending $80 billion so long as we get "herd immunity"?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jbuist: Geotpf: Cases != Illnesses

IE, almost all of these cases will be asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms, similar to a bad cold or flu.

Yes, but they are capable (and willing) to spread it around in the communities they live in.  That's why we keep track of cases.

Tracking only infections that create symptoms would be rather useless I would think.  You'd just have blind spots in some areas.  What good does that do other than give us a less useful metric for measuring current risk?


The way these reports sound is: Lots of young people are getting sick!

This isn't actually true, and it's never made clear.
 
Zafler
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
16 years and not one I have a hint of recognition for?

bigmemes.funnyjunk.comView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Here's a fun fact: kids in their 20's are not going to stop being kids in their 20's

Also, the president of the USA is holding packed rallies with unmasked people squeezed in elbow to elbow. Why *should* they take it seriously?


Kids in their 20's around the world can act intelligently but not ours, American Idiot Exceptionalism at play. They should take it seriously because they rail against the idiot in the white house and then act exactly like him. They and those who apologize for them deserve four more years of Trump with that logic.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
People in their 20s also account for a lot of our essential expendable workers. You know, the ones who had to work with sick coworkers and no PPE so you could overcook your steaks and grill flavorless hamburgers to slather in sauces and bring you your new medium sized onion dicer from 2000 miles away 2 days after you order it.

Partying is a problem.

Capitalism is a much bigger problem.
 
tfresh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So... mask shaming is okay but fat shaming isn't despite more people dying per month from complications of obesity than CV by very measurable amounts?
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tfresh: So... mask shaming is okay but fat shaming isn't despite more people dying per month from complications of obesity than CV by very measurable amounts?


Yes.

Next dumb question.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: kdawg7736: Young people think they are so invincible. 34 here but at least I have sense to not wander around too much during this damned pandemic.

They practically are, as far as CV is concerned. The best approach has always been to encourge the disease to spread as fast and hard as possible. Trying to tell those people that they should throw away their lives in self-isolation is (a) contrary to their best interests and (b) futile because they're not stupid.

The fact that we have yet to get any deaths of a Nancy Pelosi, a Diane Feinstein, a Clarence Thomas from CV shows that we have hardly made any progress at all. We took god's gift, a way to clean house to make the world a better place, and made the worst-self inflicted disaster in the history of the USA.


Everything you posted is complete and utter bullshiat, and you are a danger to yourself and others.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Geotpf: Cases != Illnesses

IE, almost all of these cases will be asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms, similar to a bad cold or flu.

And for the unlucky 20%?

And the people that your lucky mild cases live with or visit like their family or co-workers?

F*ck you and your downplaying a potentially catastrophic illness AND the personal responsibility every has to NOT continue spreading it.


20%?

The fatality rate for this illness in the under 50 age group is less than 0.5% of those infected, not 20%.  It's even less the younger you go.  It's nearly zero in those in their 20s or younger.

If you are under 50, the main danger is not to yourself, but to spreading it to older people.

I want public service announcements for this to be along the lines of DON'T KILL GRANDMA, WEAR A MASK. Too many of them push the risk to self, which is almost completely false for anybody under 50, and people know it.  People don't like being lied to.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Here's a fun fact: kids in their 20's are not going to stop being kids in their 20's



Sure they will, just give 'em between one and nine years, depending on how 20's they are.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It is sad to see the US having to deal with the double pandemic at the same time.
The orange stupidity pandemic and COVID 19.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tfresh: So... mask shaming is okay but fat shaming isn't despite more people dying per month from complications of obesity than CV by very measurable amounts?


Grandma doesn't die if you eat too many cookies.
 
Luse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dragonchild: ElwoodCuse: yeah it's young people's fault and not the government that told them to STFU and GB2 work and school
I'm starting to suspect this is really a form of revenge.  It's common knowledge that COVID deaths overwhelmingly occur among old people.  The same old people that have repeatedly screwed them over and set the country on fire (in some ways literally).

A plague is now going around that has a like a 0.002% chance of killing you, and a 40% chance of killing one of the assholes that ruined the country.  To a lot of young people that's like, I'm now a walking bioweapon against my worst enemies.  I mean, I wouldn't do it because I have empathy, but a lot of them are going to welcome that trade-off.


What an entitled and wrongheaded approach. Ruined? Try to consider how much they have actually improved the world. As in, look at the world when they were young and how many things were improved. fark these entitled eternal children. Let them get covid, true they might not die, but many will carry life long health consequences and brain damage. Good.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People who think age still makes them more immune should read the science.

https://www.livescience.com/why-covid​-​19-coronavirus-deadly-for-some-people.​html
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

flamesfan: It is sad to see the US having to deal with the double pandemic at the same time.
The orange stupidity pandemic and COVID 19.


Actually there are three.  You left out TDS.
 
