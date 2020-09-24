 Skip to content
(CityNews Toronto)   Police do nothing as white supremacists attack peaceful anti-racism rally... in Canada?   (edmonton.citynews.ca) divider line
    Fail, Alberta, Crime, Police, Red Deer RCMP, Constable, War, Violence, Criminal Investigation Department  
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, this isn't just an American problem.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: See, this isn't just an American problem.


No, but it was definitely a product of Cheetolini and his continued emboldening of racist farksticks everywhere.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that was bullshiat. All of those pricks should have been arrested for assault.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RCMP are just as racist and stupid as most American police.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: RCMP are just as racist and stupid as most American police.


With a side of Sexual Harassment for female RCMP members.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dallylamma: Tr0mBoNe: RCMP are just as racist and stupid as most American police.

With a side of Sexual Harassment for female RCMP members.


oh that's an entire meal right there
 
SMB2811
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: kdawg7736: See, this isn't just an American problem.

No, but it was definitely a product of Cheetolini and his continued emboldening of racist farksticks everywhere.


Canadians are just as racist and Canadian police just as screwed up as Americans.

Keep telling yourself it's just America's fault and you'll never deal with your own problem.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Police protect the state, not the people
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Redneck capital of Canada. Our cities are more multicultural than the UN, but drive away from them for even a half hour and it's like a farking klan rally.
 
Dryad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ACAPB?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Oh My God! An anti-racism rally! I feel so TRIGGERED!"

/what the hell
 
Felgraf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: kdawg7736: See, this isn't just an American problem.

No, but it was definitely a product of Cheetolini and his continued emboldening of racist farksticks everywhere.


Lemee guess, the shiat record Canada has with first nation's folks is ALSO America's fault?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Psychopusher: kdawg7736: See, this isn't just an American problem.

No, but it was definitely a product of Cheetolini and his continued emboldening of racist farksticks everywhere.

Canadians are just as racist and Canadian police just as screwed up as Americans.

Keep telling yourself it's just America's fault and you'll never deal with your own problem.


That's the whole farking problem right there.  Instead of trying to find a solution to a complex problem, morans find a simple "solution" or a scapegoat and think the problems fixed.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here's the brutal truth: Police are not obligated to "protect and serve" the community. That phrase is 100% marketing and PR generated. On several occasions, the SC court has upheld that police legally do not have to stop crimes from occurring.* Parkland was the most recent example of that.

*I know this was Canada, but I'd imagine that their police have the same policy.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dallylamma: Tr0mBoNe: RCMP are just as racist and stupid as most American police.

With a side of Sexual Harassment for female RCMP members.


Oh we have that by the bucket load.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dryad: ACAPB?


All Cops Are Pretend Bagels?

/Not sure I got that right....
//Maybe I'm hungry
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. There have been problems with the RCMP for decades. At this point they're almost better disbanding the RCMP and creating a new federal/national police force.
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
it's alberta. might as well be texas
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dryad: ACAPB?


ACABeh
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The important thing to remember is that BOTH sides are bad.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's fine, PC federal leader Erin O'Toole said that there is no systemic racism in the RCMP.

So when the RCMP in Red Deer know about threats from white supremacists on a peaceful protest and they don't act on them, that's just fine.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dallylamma: Tr0mBoNe: RCMP are just as racist and stupid as most American police.

With a side of Sexual Harassment for female RCMP members.


did they not air the "Boys will be boys" commercial in Canada? I think it was selling soap or something.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Psychopusher: kdawg7736: See, this isn't just an American problem.

No, but it was definitely a product of Cheetolini and his continued emboldening of racist farksticks everywhere.

Canadians are just as racist and Canadian police just as screwed up as Americans.

Keep telling yourself it's just America's fault and you'll never deal with your own problem.


This! My fellow WASP-y Canadians are waaay too smug and self satisfied about our own problems regarding civil rights. Especially when it comes to First Nations folk.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dear Subby

Canada gets a really undeserved pass on being the nice guy in the world (all the nice guy countries are not actually nice countries). They probably have more racism issues than the USA they just haven't had to confront it yet because their minority groups are so small.

Most groups are well below 1% with blacks (2%) and first nation (4 point something %) and they treated the first nation group like total shiat. Like go read some of the disgusting shiat like taking kids from parents to have white people raise them shiat.

While racism is a problem in the USA the USA has been struggling with it and improving on it (at least slowly) as time goes on. Other countries just like to use the USA as a means to avoid talking about their own race issues. Tom Warren is a name that springs this up from The Verge. He will quickly jump in on USA race issues but will be crickets on UK one like targeted policing and stop and frisk.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The police will step in when it looks like the racist are losing, so just go hard on them early and the police will do their job. I mean it's a shame that it takes breaking the bones and teeth of a few fascist to get peace but that's the environment the police created so it's kinda on them.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Redneck capital of Canada. Our cities are more multicultural than the UN, but drive away from them for even a half hour and it's like a farking klan rally.


My wife has family north of Edmonton. We were there a few summers ago, and that is where I saw my first red MAGA hat in Canada.

I wasn't surprised, just disappointed.
 
Mouser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Both sides (of the border) are bad.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Psychopusher: kdawg7736: See, this isn't just an American problem.

No, but it was definitely a product of Cheetolini and his continued emboldening of racist farksticks everywhere.

Canadians are just as racist and Canadian police just as screwed up as Americans.

Keep telling yourself it's just America's fault and you'll never deal with your own problem.


There's racism in Canada. In no way is it as bad as in the US. That's abundantly clear. However, it is still a big problem.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The US running headlong into authoritarianism has certainly emboldened racists in Canada, (and worldwide) but these problems with Alberta and the RCMP have always been here.
 
Dryad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

meat0918: Dryad: ACAPB?

ACABeh


Nice
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They probably didn't want to get shot by the protesters.
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: RCMP are just as racist and stupid as most American police.


Canada is that nation that likes to tell you how many minority friends they have, despite the fact you never asked.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
After the news conference, I interviewed a Ponoka RCMP officer. When I asked him why RCMP were not taking more action (against the ppl w connections to hate groups) he said "are you suggesting one side's voice is more important than the others? b/c it's not."


Damn Canada. You need to get your cops under control before you turn into fascist US.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: RCMP are just as racist and stupid as most American police.


Oh, based on their history of being the repressors of the rights of first national peoples I think it's fair to say they're probably a more racist organization that your typical American police force, as hard as that is to accomplish.
 
Loose_Cannon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, 'anti-racist' riots are now white supremacists?

Why do leftists lie when the facts are right in the article?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SMB2811: Psychopusher: kdawg7736: See, this isn't just an American problem.

No, but it was definitely a product of Cheetolini and his continued emboldening of racist farksticks everywhere.

Canadians are just as racist and Canadian police just as screwed up as Americans.

Keep telling yourself it's just America's fault and you'll never deal with your own problem.

That's the whole farking problem right there.  Instead of trying to find a solution to a complex problem, morans find a simple "solution" or a scapegoat and think the problems fixed.


How about this: a) Racism is a complex problem AND b) Trump keeps adding fuel to the fire AND c) it'll rain buttplugs in Salt Lake City on the day you finally stop sticking up for white supremacists.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And I guess we're supposed to feel bad when cops get ambushed at the local Starbucks. Nah. Cops are making their bed by being awful.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

robodog: Tr0mBoNe: RCMP are just as racist and stupid as most American police.

Oh, based on their history of being the repressors of the rights of first national peoples I think it's fair to say they're probably a more racist organization that your typical American police force, as hard as that is to accomplish.


More racist? Nope. If you're going to take history into account then the US wins hands down. Every time. Again, that's not to say there isn't a problem in Canada with racism but comparing it to the US is ridiculous. Canada was where the underground railroad went. This is like people confusing billions and trillions when talking about international economics. We don't even play in the same league.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Loose_Cannon: So, 'anti-racist' riots are now white supremacists?

Why do leftists lie when the facts are right in the article?



Let's see, who would show up to voice their disapproval for ANTI-RACISM?

Hmmmm.......

HMMMMMMMM.........

HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM...............
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: kdawg7736: See, this isn't just an American problem.

No, but it was definitely a product of Cheetolini and his continued emboldening of racist farksticks everywhere.


Maybe if you behaved better...
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Psychopusher: kdawg7736: See, this isn't just an American problem.

No, but it was definitely a product of Cheetolini and his continued emboldening of racist farksticks everywhere.

Lemee guess, the shiat record Canada has with first nation's folks is ALSO America's fault?


Pot.  Kettle.  Mirror.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: kdawg7736: See, this isn't just an American problem.

No, but it was definitely a product of Cheetolini and his continued emboldening of racist farksticks everywhere.


No, this is a long problem in Canada. Google "Starlight Tours," or check out why Robert Pickton was able to be as prolific as he was.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Dear Subby

Canada gets a really undeserved pass on being the nice guy in the world (all the nice guy countries are not actually nice countries). They probably have more racism issues than the USA they just haven't had to confront it yet because their minority groups are so small.

Most groups are well below 1% with blacks (2%) and first nation (4 point something %) and they treated the first nation group like total shiat. Like go read some of the disgusting shiat like taking kids from parents to have white people raise them shiat.

While racism is a problem in the USA the USA has been struggling with it and improving on it (at least slowly) as time goes on. Other countries just like to use the USA as a means to avoid talking about their own race issues. Tom Warren is a name that springs this up from The Verge. He will quickly jump in on USA race issues but will be crickets on UK one like targeted policing and stop and frisk.


No man,
It's bad here, worse than it should be.

But the U.S. is in another league.
Full stop.
The end.
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: See, this isn't just an American problem.


This is American style extremism inspired by Trump et al.

Thanks, Americans.bbb
 
Flagg99
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Dear Subby

Canada gets a really undeserved pass on being the nice guy in the world (all the nice guy countries are not actually nice countries). They probably have more racism issues than the USA they just haven't had to confront it yet because their minority groups are so small.

Most groups are well below 1% with blacks (2%) and first nation (4 point something %) and they treated the first nation group like total shiat. Like go read some of the disgusting shiat like taking kids from parents to have white people raise them shiat.

While racism is a problem in the USA the USA has been struggling with it and improving on it (at least slowly) as time goes on. Other countries just like to use the USA as a means to avoid talking about their own race issues. Tom Warren is a name that springs this up from The Verge. He will quickly jump in on USA race issues but will be crickets on UK one like targeted policing and stop and frisk.


Go home, you're drunk.

For starters, your numbers are off. "In the 2016 Census, the black population totaled 1,198,540, encompassing 3.5% of Canada's population." Second, there were 100 police shootings in ALL of Canada as of July that resulted in fatalities (source: https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/what-we​-​know-about-the-last-100-people-shot-an​d-killed-by-police-in-canada-1.4989794​ )

That's fewer deaths of all races than of blacks alone in the U.S. this year (source: https://www.statista.com/statistics/5​8​5152/people-shot-to-death-by-us-police​-by-race/ ). Now, the population difference accounts for some of that, but you're not really doing yourself any favors. There's a reason why you don't see Canadian cities burning at night.

How'd America's indigenous population fare, btw? Every country has a history, every ruling class treated the one before it like shiat. Equality is generally a modern concept.
 
skyshooter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: See, this isn't just an American problem.


But if you freeze frame video you will see several wearing Qanon and a Trump Shirt, so it looks like our American deplorable trash and filth, is being exported to the North. I do agree racism and bigotry are issues worldwide, but this particular group looked like mainly the MAGAots and morons of Qanon trying to drown out a peaceful gathering, as is their modus operandi here in the states.

Whenever these alt-right groups see something more powerful than they will ever be, or people being better than they can hope to be, they must destroy it and tear it down, by shouting then violence, it's all they know.
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Dear Subby

Canada gets a really undeserved pass on being the nice guy in the world (all the nice guy countries are not actually nice countries). They probably have more racism issues than the USA they just haven't had to confront it yet because their minority groups are so small.

Most groups are well below 1% with blacks (2%) and first nation (4 point something %) and they treated the first nation group like total shiat. Like go read some of the disgusting shiat like taking kids from parents to have white people raise them shiat.

While racism is a problem in the USA the USA has been struggling with it and improving on it (at least slowly) as time goes on. Other countries just like to use the USA as a means to avoid talking about their own race issues. Tom Warren is a name that springs this up from The Verge. He will quickly jump in on USA race issues but will be crickets on UK one like targeted policing and stop and frisk.


The degree of mental gymnastics some Americans go through to perpetuate their myth of exceptionalism is astounding.  This on the same day the Canadian government formally recognizes and vows to fight against systemic racism as one of their top priorities while the US administration continues to claim there is no systemic racism in the US.  You might want to change the channel from Fox news every once in a while. Your cities are on fire yo.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MugzyBrown: Police protect the state, not the people


They're wards of the courts.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Psychopusher: kdawg7736: See, this isn't just an American problem.

No, but it was definitely a product of Cheetolini and his continued emboldening of racist farksticks everywhere.

Lemee guess, the shiat record Canada has with first nation's folks is ALSO America's fault?


Don't forget their own expulsion of Chinese a while back.
 
