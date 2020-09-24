 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Black barrister 'mistaken for defendant three times' keeps calm and carries on. "Hero" tag for her patience and strength overrules "Dumbass" tag for the rest   (bbc.com) divider line
61
    More: Hero, BBC World News, BBC, BBC World Service, BBC Online, BBC News, BBC Television Centre, BBC One, BBC Two  
•       •       •

2182 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2020 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, being female and 25 years old don't help, either. That's like the trifecta of British lawyer prejudice. But we've gotta pick one for the headline or it would be too long.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the United States, under a similar misidentification situation, she would have been detained, searched, and told to stop acting so "uppity".
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, then why was she making a cappuccino in the courtroom?

/study it out
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems over qualified to be slinging coffee. Do what you love, I guess.
 
CosmicTrigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of security checks just to make coffee!
 
redbucket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like they should have ID badges or something? Surely they can't just operate on "if you look like a lawyer then I guess it's fine you wander around restricted areas"?

Also racism bad.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: Well, then why was she making a cappuccino in the courtroom?

/study it out


Heheh.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Id like to see her in chambers.

(sex)
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is the secret about courts in the states.  Nobody checks if you are licensed.  If you walk around like you belong, you will usually be accepted.  Unless you are in a small town court where everybody knows everybody.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like the white wig would have tipped people off.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wig wasn't enough of a clue?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I've had to "constantly justify my existence at work" at about every job I've ever had.

But I guess she means something different.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think the wig would have been a dead giveaway. Did they miss that because they were checking out her rack or something?
 
kasmel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's...exceptionally photogenic.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: The wig wasn't enough of a clue?


Unless wig-wearing is coming back in style!
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Well, being female and 25 years old don't help, either. That's like the trifecta of British lawyer prejudice. But we've gotta pick one for the headline or it would be too long.


Yeah, when I was much younger I had some bailiffs try to exclude me from court rooms because they thought I was just an assistant.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Conservative humor"?

LOL

Farkwits
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, more than once Trump has been mistaken for an escaped Sh*t-Monkey and hit with TASERS when he resisted the zoo keeper's net.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: In the United States, under a similar misidentification situation, she would have been detained, searched, and told to stop acting so "uppity".

shot and had drugs planted on her.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

redbucket: I feel like they should have ID badges or something? Surely they can't just operate on "if you look like a lawyer then I guess it's fine you wander around restricted areas"?

Also racism bad.


In New Jersey, no part of the Courthouse is restricted area except for Judges' chambers and certain parts of clerk's offices (the parts where they don't take your paperwork or money). Entering the Court from the street and proceeding through the security station while person and contents searched by the metal detector and x-ray machine, walking through the corridor, and going into an open Courtroom looking for the prosecutor prior to trial is not restricted.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: In the United States, under a similar misidentification situation, she would have been detained, choked, tazed, shot, injected with Ketamine, searched, and told to stop acting so "uppity".


FTFY

Oh, and being cute, probably raped.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not on trial this whole damn court is on trial!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

redbucket: I feel like they should have ID badges or something? Surely they can't just operate on "if you look like a lawyer then I guess it's fine you wander around restricted areas"?

Also racism bad.


Your PAPERS, please!

And uniforms for everyone.

Just like a bad Teutonic opera.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: Seems like the white wig would have tipped people off.


Mr. Fuzzypaws: The wig wasn't enough of a clue?



I don't think barristers wear wigs outside of the courtroom.

Or atleast that was my impression from all those episodes of Rumpole of the Bailey I watched.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: Here is the secret about courts in the states.  Nobody checks if you are licensed.  If you walk around like you belong, you will usually be accepted.  Unless you are in a small town court where everybody knows everybody.


It's the same in the UK sometimes.

There's a story about a "lawyer" who was only caught because the judge asked him to explain why he was wearing a solicitor's gown but a barrister's wig.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-s​o​uth-east-wales-17268631
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: She seems over qualified to be slinging coffee. Do what you love, I guess.


Oh good. It was not just me.
 
Puffyshirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: Seems like the white wig would have tipped people off.


I presume she was appearing in the magistrates' court, where formal court dress isn't worn.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time I was in the court building, it was easy to see who was an attorney.  They were the only ones allowed to have cell phones.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure all young attorneys, regardless of gender or skin color, have had the experience of bumbling around the courthouse and having awkward interactions with staff. Figuring out how to look like you know what you're doing is part of the job.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that the confusion came about when she dropped her briefs and became a solicitor.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: Here is the secret about courts in the states.  Nobody checks if you are licensed.  If you walk around like you belong, you will usually be accepted.  Unless you are in a small town court where everybody knows everybody.


It helps to wear Dickies with a matching ball cap, have a clipboard, with pen out, look at various things while taking notes, and project an impatient and faintly worried air.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
her clients would likely love her if she went along with it and served their jail time.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Your PAPERS, please!


All I have is a pipe.

/obscure, surely not for Fark.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sen. Tim Scott reveals incidents of being targeted by Capitol Police
 
HempHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

redbucket: I feel like they should have ID badges or something? Surely they can't just operate on "if you look like a lawyer then I guess it's fine you wander around restricted areas"?

Also racism bad.


She wears a robe and a wig of white human hair, how is this happening?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: Seems like the white wig would have tipped people off.


Depends on the court. Barristers in the U.K. only wear wigs and robes in the Crown Court/County Court and higher courts, not in the magistrates courts and, I'm pretty sure, never in family court cases. The article and her tweets don't specify which court, but I suspect it was the mags, the Crown Court being reserved only for the most serious criminal cases.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: Here is the secret about courts in the states.  Nobody checks if you are licensed.  If you walk around like you belong, you will usually be accepted.  Unless you are in a small town court where everybody knows everybody.


There are so many situations where that applies.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: FirstDennis: Seems like the white wig would have tipped people off.

Mr. Fuzzypaws: The wig wasn't enough of a clue?


I don't think barristers wear wigs outside of the courtroom.

Or atleast that was my impression from all those episodes of Rumpole of the Bailey I watched.


They can worh
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: Seems like the white wig would have tipped people off.


Let's not bring archaic political parties into this.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HempHead: redbucket: I feel like they should have ID badges or something? Surely they can't just operate on "if you look like a lawyer then I guess it's fine you wander around restricted areas"?

Also racism bad.

She wears a robe and a wig of white human hair, how is this happening?


Barristers' wigs are made of horse hair.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OMFG Help Us: To be fair, more than once Trump has been mistaken for an escaped Sh*t-Monkey and hit with TASERS when he resisted the zoo keeper's net.


Thanks for threadshiatting. Was the bucket in the corner of your basement lair filled?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If wearing a suit, having a folder of papers under one's arm and sporting a look between irritation and boredom doesn't convince the bailiffs you're an attorney, all attorneys also have their bar membership card issued by the local state bar assoc.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ukexpat: SirEattonHogg: FirstDennis: Seems like the white wig would have tipped people off.

Mr. Fuzzypaws: The wig wasn't enough of a clue?


I don't think barristers wear wigs outside of the courtroom.

Or atleast that was my impression from all those episodes of Rumpole of the Bailey I watched.

They can worh


...they can wear robes/wigs within the court building, there's usually a "robing room" reserved for barristers. That is assuming this was a court where robes are required, but I suspect it wasn't.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does this only happen to young black women?  Or does it happen to anyone who doesn't identify themselves as a lawyer when entering the court?

Back when our security officers reported in through me I caught shiat from a company exec visiting from HQ that was trying to get into our building (for the first time) without his company-issued ID.  He was cursing when he couldn't open any doors and that's when a security officer called me to deal with him.  No ID means you needed someone to verify who you are and sign you in, sorry, thems the rules.  He threw an absolute rage fit and went off about how I was going to lose my job over it.  He finally, reluctantly, named someone he knew, I called them, they came out to sign him in, the security officer gave him a temp ID, and that was that.  His boss heard about it and actually called to apologize (didn't see THAT coming).

He was white.  I can only imagine what would happen to me these days if he was black.  It would be so easy now to spin that into me being a racist.

On that same day a different exec from HQ, a black female, came like an hour later and said "I forgot my ID back in Georgia, sorry, what do I need to do to get in?"  "We just need to have someone who knows you to come sign you in."  Her:  "Oh, OK, just call John Smith."
 
mcmnky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Responding to her tweets, HMCTS acting chief executive, Kevin Sadler, said: "I'm very sorry about your experience at court yesterday - it is totally unacceptable behaviour."

So that involved have been sacked? If not, then it is accepted.
 
HempHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ukexpat: HempHead: redbucket: I feel like they should have ID badges or something? Surely they can't just operate on "if you look like a lawyer then I guess it's fine you wander around restricted areas"?

Also racism bad.

She wears a robe and a wig of white human hair, how is this happening?

Barristers' wigs are made of horse hair.


Really?

From the tail?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Sen. Tim Scott reveals incidents of being targeted by Capitol Police


Frankly, I don't understand how the Capitol Police could have failed to recognize him.

I've seen him in a passageway underneath the House office buildings, and I immediately recognized him even though he was "out of context" by not being on the Senate side, and I don't live in SC.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: In the United States, under a similar misidentification situation, she would have been detained, searched, and told to stop acting so "uppity".


And then possibly arrested for resisting arrest.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

redbucket: I feel like they should have ID badges or something? Surely they can't just operate on "if you look like a lawyer then I guess it's fine you wander around restricted areas"?

Also racism bad.


well wait, do they not wear the wigs all the time?
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.