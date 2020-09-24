 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Dogs at Helsinki airport trained to sniff out coronovirus. In unrelated news, scientist theorize COVID may have originated from anal and crotch regions   (cnbc.com) divider line
17
    More: Cool, Helsinki Airport, Aviapolis, Airports in Finland, Elaine Benes, Preliminary tests, pilot project, Helsinki, Veterinary medicine  
•       •       •

215 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2020 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They deserve steaks everyday that they work.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a doctor, but I'm pretty sure the human anus is in the same region as the crotch...
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: I'm not a doctor, but I'm pretty sure the human anus is in the same region as the crotch...


'taint the same thing at all.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it was China.
 
imbrial [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it is a hoax - somebody just pulled it right out of their ass
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"Helsinki, Sweden..."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So tiny orange mushrooms?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the dogs are actually Reliable, I sure would prefer to be sniffed by a dog than have some bored worker shove a swab so far up my nose that it feels like they're sampling the back of my skull!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]
"Helsinki, Sweden..."


"Eat it Harvey!"
 
pup.socket
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, the sniffer dogs will get the virus too?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Smells like teen virus.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If dogs have such a great sense of smell why do they insist on sticking their noses right into the other's dogs asshole?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: If the dogs are actually Reliable, I sure would prefer to be sniffed by a dog than have some bored worker shove a swab so far up my nose that it feels like they're sampling the back of my skull!


no it doesn't feel like that

But still
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]
"Helsinki, Sweden..."


Never change Fark.
 
plastic_cow [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd like to remind you of this: no rim jobs to stop covid. nsfw link
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Silly scientists, Wuhan isn't in the Aral region.
 
FaygoMaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If this works as well as they claim, we should be trying to figure out how to detect in a similar way with a machine ASAP.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.