(Military Times)   So the first military base to have its very own tattoo parlor is.. WTF? Seriously? The probes were bringing in enough business?   (militarytimes.com) divider line
Bazolar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's actually pretty cool.

/Born on Nellis AFB
//No tattoos
///3s
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Getting a tattoo is as a much of a rite of passage for military personnel as the ritualized - and oftentimes scalp-gouging - buzz cut at boot camp.

I so regret not getting one of those popular tribal arm bands when I was in the Air Force.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I'd like the 'FTAF', please."
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Its about time the Air Force started monetizing overcompensation.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Really?  On-base? And posted on FB?
WTF happened to my Air Force?
/no ink
//something about the Hep
///and no solid undo
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No hero tag, subby?!? Shame on you for not recognising the heroism going on here. They f*cking enlisted voluntarily, you scumbag!! Some of them are even TYPISTS, for f*cks sake.

/SMFH
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Uh, yeah.  No.  I'm not going to let somebody's dependent family member, working for AAFES, permanently ink my skin.  I think I'll go off-base for that, thanks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


OK Boomer.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Truly non-news. So they moved the tattoo parlors a few yards inside the gate. Anyone who's been near any military base knows that, immediately outside the gate, you'll find tattoo parlors, massage joints, pho restaurants and payday loan sharks.

/and just past them, military surplus outfits and CBD places
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am curious as to how his is financed? Is a tattoo artist leasing the space from the Air Force? Did the Air Force hire the artist? Inquiring mind wants to know.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: Really?  On-base? And posted on FB?
WTF happened to my Air Force?
/no ink
//something about the Hep
///and no solid undo


Your airforce died when they switched from calisthenics for aerobics in the 70s.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ahhh yes. The jr. enlisted masses, "I'll get a tattoo/sleve and be so badass!". They all go get tattoos, thinking a personality is included. It is not..
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Awwwww.

The chair force tries so hard to be hard.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mock26: I am curious as to how his is financed? Is a tattoo artist leasing the space from the Air Force? Did the Air Force hire the artist? Inquiring mind wants to know.


Military contractors, like on-base barbers and fast food places.

Which raises another question. My on-base barber has basically shut down due to COVID restrictions. So how can a tattoo parlor operate?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've seen hull tech tattoo artists in action.. they should have asked the navy.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I've seen hull tech tattoo artists in action.. they should have asked the navy.


We heard you like tattoos, so here's a tattoo with a tattoo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
