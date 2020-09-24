 Skip to content
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a serious question: Are there actually people out there dumb enough to believe Mars would be a good place to live?

Mars makes Dayton look like Santa Barbara.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how many years before an avocado seedling is capable of bearing fruit?
5 - 13 years, according to Wiki.
Potatoes are better.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they freeze toast as well?
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: This is a serious question: Are there actually people out there dumb enough to believe Mars would be a good place to live?

Mars makes Dayton look like Santa Barbara.


At least we know that the natives are friendly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: This is a serious question: Are there actually people out there dumb enough to believe Mars would be a good place to live?

Mars makes Dayton look like Santa Barbara.


Everyone dies.  I'd rather do it pushing the boundaries of human civilization rather than spending Sundays watching sports.  We are destined to be a multi-planetary species.  Why not start now?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll eat well, but they'll never pay off their student loans.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's plenty of milk on Mars.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mars ain't the kind of place to raise your avocados. In fact it's cold as hell. And there's no one to raise them if you do.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: We are destined to be a multi-planetary species.


See, this is the type of dum-dum talk I was addressing.

We, as a species, are only about 150 years out from fighting a war over whether or not other human beings can be property and we have shown absolutely zero regard for the welfare of our current environment.

We have no business whatsoever exporting our childish bullshiat to the rest of the solar system.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: AngryDragon: We are destined to be a multi-planetary species.

See, this is the type of dum-dum talk I was addressing.

We, as a species, are only about 150 years out from fighting a war over whether or not other human beings can be property and we have shown absolutely zero regard for the welfare of our current environment.

We have no business whatsoever exporting our childish bullshiat to the rest of the solar system.


No one else is using it.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: This is a serious question: Are there actually people out there dumb enough to believe Mars would be a good place to live?

Mars makes Dayton look like Santa Barbara.


No. But mankind looks to the horizon and wonders what is beyond it. Exploration is a noble cause. Its what makes us human.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: AngryDragon: We are destined to be a multi-planetary species.

See, this is the type of dum-dum talk I was addressing.

We, as a species, are only about 150 years out from fighting a war over whether or not other human beings can be property and we have shown absolutely zero regard for the welfare of our current environment.

We have no business whatsoever exporting our childish bullshiat to the rest of the solar system.


"The universe is probably littered with the one-planet graves of cultures which made the sensible economic decision that there's no good reason to go into space--each discovered, studied, and remembered by the ones who made the irrational decision."
-Randall Munroe
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: AngryDragon: We are destined to be a multi-planetary species.

See, this is the type of dum-dum talk I was addressing.

We, as a species, are only about 150 years out from fighting a war over whether or not other human beings can be property and we have shown absolutely zero regard for the welfare of our current environment.

We have no business whatsoever exporting our childish bullshiat to the rest of the solar system.


Defeatist.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Poop: Exploration is a noble cause. Its what makes us human.


No it isnt, its just something people say when they want to do something totally unnecessary.

Or only necessary because we have made such a mess of our current situation and need to move.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: "The universe is probably littered with the one-planet graves of cultures which made the sensible economic decision that there's no good reason to go into space--each discovered, studied, and remembered by the ones who made the irrational decision."
-Randall Munroe


"What is so great about discovery? It is a violent, penetrative act that scars what it explores. What you call discovery, I call the rape of the natural world."
-Dr. Ian Malcolm
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, granted, it'll be other hipsters. But at least they're grass-fed...
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Poop: Defeatist.


So you believe that if you dont go to Mars then Mars has "defeated" you?

That sounds like the kind of rational and mature attitude that needs to be sent out into space.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: This is a serious question: Are there actually people out there dumb enough to believe Mars would be a good place to live?

Mars makes Dayton look like Santa Barbara.


Now, in fairness to mars,
We did colonize Arizona....
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Now, in fairness to mars,
We did colonize Arizona....


Yeah but at least theres oxygen there. Not much else but, hey, you can breathe.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dothemath: Private_Citizen: "The universe is probably littered with the one-planet graves of cultures which made the sensible economic decision that there's no good reason to go into space--each discovered, studied, and remembered by the ones who made the irrational decision."
-Randall Munroe

"What is so great about discovery? It is a violent, penetrative act that scars what it explores. What you call discovery, I call the rape of the natural world."
-Dr. Ian Malcolm


Nice Jurassic Park quote. Also Dr. Malcolm:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: Somaticasual: Now, in fairness to mars,
We did colonize Arizona....

Yeah but at least theres oxygen there. Not much else but, hey, you can breathe.


Touche'...

//MarsIsADryFreeze
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: AngryDragon: We are destined to be a multi-planetary species.

See, this is the type of dum-dum talk I was addressing.

We, as a species, are only about 150 years out from fighting a war over whether or not other human beings can be property and we have shown absolutely zero regard for the welfare of our current environment.

We have no business whatsoever exporting our childish bullshiat to the rest of the solar system.


It's called long-term thinking.  One way or another this planet and everything on it is doomed.  We expand or we perish.  Again, why wait?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Freeze avocado?! But it will lose its flavor!!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: dothemath: AngryDragon: We are destined to be a multi-planetary species.

See, this is the type of dum-dum talk I was addressing.

We, as a species, are only about 150 years out from fighting a war over whether or not other human beings can be property and we have shown absolutely zero regard for the welfare of our current environment.

We have no business whatsoever exporting our childish bullshiat to the rest of the solar system.

No one else is using it.


[citation needed]

If you saw us looking for you, wouldn't you hide too?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: AngryDragon: We are destined to be a multi-planetary species.

See, this is the type of dum-dum talk I was addressing.

We, as a species, are only about 150 years out from fighting a war over whether or not other human beings can be property and we have shown absolutely zero regard for the welfare of our current environment.

We have no business whatsoever exporting our childish bullshiat to the rest of the solar system.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: [Fark user image image 498x209]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: One way or another this planet and everything on it is doomed.  We expand or we perish.


Again, this is the type of thing people say when they are either really dumb or just dont care about the sounds that come out of their mouth.

When this planet dies it will be because of a massive solar event. Moving to Mars to escape it would be like moving to the house next door to get away from a nuclear explosion.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: AngryDragon: One way or another this planet and everything on it is doomed.  We expand or we perish.

Again, this is the type of thing people say when they are either really dumb or just dont care about the sounds that come out of their mouth.

When this planet dies it will be because of a massive solar event. Moving to Mars to escape it would be like moving to the house next door to get away from a nuclear explosion.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Hopefully, in the next 7.5 Billion years we can get a bit further than Mars.

/Old saying, but with some scale, still true: "A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step."
 
electricjebus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My money would be on tens of thousands of people living on space stations growing avocadoes in greenhouses before there being an actual colony on Mars.

I mean there really aren't any advantages to building on Mars over building in space until we can actually terraform the planet.  It doesn't have a magnetosphere or much of an atmosphere, so you still need radiation shielding and air tight structures that can hold pressure inside, and you have to fight a gravity well to get everything you produce out.  The only immediate advantage it has over space is the gravity... which is a little more that 1/3 Earth gravity.

On a space station, you can create artificial gravity via the centripetal force, and natural resources, which bankroll all colonies, are more abundant in the asteroid belt than they are on Mars.
 
