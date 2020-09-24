 Skip to content
(WNYT Albany)   Man who erected 7-foot penis stands firm   (wnyt.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Crime, Criminal law, Legal terms, New York, Judge Matthew Coseo, series of delays, misdemeanor charge, New York State Police  
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there is a hedge in Watch Hill he can visit for case law
 
Racingtown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just down the road from me.  Small town politics at its worst.  Support his fight:

Establishing Dominance With a Yard Penis
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That is one giant dick. The wood carving isn't great either.
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Isn't that protected by the 1st Amendment?
 
buntz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Promise me, Red. If you ever get out, find Wilton..... you'll find a penis that has no earthly business in a New York yard. A piece of wood. You'll find something buried under it I want you to have.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is it circumcized?  Because that gets some people hot and bothered?
 
Lillya
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looks like he could face some stiff fines
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I feel his pain. I too am guilty of having an overly large penis.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They only blurred out the tip.  I'm beginning to understand the new limits of decency and will soon introduce my new article of high fashion.  I call it the glanssier.  Impress the ladies at the beach with a hint of shaft.
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: They only blurred out the tip.  I'm beginning to understand the new limits of decency and will soon introduce my new article of high fashion.  I call it the glanssier.  Impress the ladies at the beach with a hint of shaft.


sooooo, that means it's now socially acceptable for me to dangle balls?

/finally!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is that hardwood, or something crappy like white pine?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Because chicks really dig a guy who overcompensates for his tiny privates by building a huge one in his yard?...
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"publicly displaying offensive sexual material"

WTF is sexual about human anatomy? People are being shot and killed by right wing Christian authorities on a daily basis, and they're crying about the shape of a piece of a tree?
Focus on what's really offensive in the world right now.

WHAT'S SO HARD ABOUT THAT
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He's got wood.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like his giant dick wasn't poplar.
 
otiosa
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Godscrack: "publicly displaying offensive sexual material"

WTF is sexual about human anatomy? People are being shot and killed by right wing Christian authorities on a daily basis, and they're crying about the shape of a piece of a tree?
Focus on what's really offensive in the world right now.

WHAT'S SO HARD ABOUT THAT


I see what you do there.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If a penis tree falls in the forest and no one is around to see it, does it take a dick pic?
 
