Thailand officials boxed up campers' garbage and mailed it back to its owners. No word on the location of Arlo Guthrie
    Hero, World Heritage Site, Thailand's Khao Yai National Park, natural environment, Natural Resources, Government officials, Natural environment, Thailand's Minister, Facebook post  
773 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2020 at 9:19 AM (1 hour ago)



UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, here in the U.S.: "How dare you send my trash back to me!  You should have picked it up!  It was your problem and your job!  I'm suing!"

/Your camp site should be cleaner leaving than when you arrived if possible.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once I was hiking and found some garbage bags full of trash. I was mildly perturbed so I opened up one of them and found a cut up credit card right on top. The RCMP found the moron and fined him $5,000. Ever since I've always brought a garbage bag into the woods with me in case I find anything that shouldn't belong there.

I will always make a big deal out of that kind of stuff.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

When I used to dive and snorkel I'd bring a mesh bag with me and bring back what I could, all plastics. It was such a pathetically tiny intervention but I couldn't just leave the stuff there.

I think this is why I get bothered by people who stack rocks on trails. The rock stacking isn't necessarily bad but can't we humans just stop impacting the environment even on a goddamn hike? Also, bury your shiat and your toilet paper you disgusting filth-beasts. And if you need to paint a rock, leave it in your garden and not back on the trail for someone to "find".

Okay I hate everyone now, time to start the day!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ya know, this trail that has been here since time immemorial could really use some more trail tape.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cigarette butts are my trigger. Not only are we living in a tinderbox (and giving off a spark! Now that's in your head), but those filters don't go away. Snuff it out and put it in your pocket, you filthy shiatheads.

And bagged dog poop left on the trail. Either bag it and take it or just leave it. You're doing the worst of both!

Rant over.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

huh.. and when ever i bring a trash bag into the woods its this huge ordeal and the police have to bring out the dogs and the news says stuff like "mass grave of severed left hands only found".
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

holdmybones: And bagged dog poop left on the trail.


My pet peeve. I try to pick it up and deposit it in the appropriate receptacle, of which there are plenty.

Lazy twits.
 
OldJames
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

More likely would be that someone mailed them their trash, and it never got delivered, and the tracking number still says the post office is waiting for the package.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's sitting on the Group W bench...
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ha Americans are so stupid!

/go back to Russia
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When I go with the family to the beach we take a morning every year and drive to the uninhabited "end of the road".  Great place for beach combing, unfortunately it is legally accessible by vehicle.
We take two garbage bags and fill them up. It's isn't even a drop in the bucket of trash that comes  from the Rio Grande, but it's more than doing nothing.
The first time we did this we came upon what had been a party the night before.  The assholes went to the grocery store and cooked on the beach and left everything behind. Corn husks, styrofoam meat trays, broken chairs, bottles and cans.  I would have loved nothing more than to box this all up and send it to the scumbags that left it behind. The smell of the beach when they opened the boxes would have been an added bonus.
A few minutes into my family's futile attempt a local drive up and without a thought or a word began sorting the garbage and placing it into bins in his aging suv.  He had clearly done this many times, and my only regret was more people couldn't see the example this man set.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You would be surprised how often people will dump and leave their address info in the garbage. Got more than a few people a nice fine from the waste authority when I was on roadside pick-up duty.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pack in.. Pack out.  I was taught that in the Boy Scouts and CSB back in the late 60's early 70's.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In Goodbye to All That, Robert Graves tells a story about his parent's scrupulosity. They forwarded a half eaten sandwich to a young couple who had been visiting.
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good for them.
Seriously, that's great.
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

"You damaged my self esteem! I'm suing you!

And they'd win these days.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Probably easier to just throw it away. Still crunching numbers on this one..
 
kindms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Arlo wasn't camping. they cleaned up the church where Alice lived and the dump was closed
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Citation Needed
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now send everything back to the A-holes that pollute Mt Everest.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

send the climbers back themselves to collect it!
seriously, there's no justification possible for that level of selfishness.
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I wonder what postage is like for a frozen corpse.
 
