Siri, where are the terrorists? I don't know how to respond to that
18
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In a statement to FOX26 News on Tuesday, Apple apologized and said "Siri misinterpreted the query as users wanting to report terrorist activity to police."

To which Siri replied: "Did I stutter?"
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
members of law enforcement expressed their outrage

Why? Wouldn't terrorists be found in jail? What else could spark your outrage, unless of course the first thing you thought was that Siri was implying police are terrorists. What ever would cause you to assume that, hmmm?
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wouldn't you want Siri to direct you to law enforcement? I mean unless the cops aren't planning on actually protecting people....
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The truth hurts.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Art imitating life.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Follow the Trump votes."
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's spooky. AI is getting way too good these days at recognizing patterns and relationships, we need to look into regulating it.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nah. Make your shiat better and maybe I'll read you page, Sinclair.  Maybe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Since this is a Sinclair news story, we can expect it's fabricated and completely retracted in a correction?

Sinclair Broadcast Group: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube GvtNyOzGogc
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: That's spooky. AI is getting way too good these days at recognizing patterns and relationships, we need to look into regulating it.


Its not even that. This article is about pearl-clutching and overreacting.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As someone who used to work in SEO, these stories continue to crack me up.

For example, here Siri extracted "Kings County find terrorists" and returned an article about finding terrorists in Kings County. It's hard to say what a "correct" answer is when dealing with search results, but this seems a decent result.

It's not a conspiracy, it's just an edge case, haha.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Since this is a Sinclair news story, we can expect it's fabricated and completely retracted in a correction?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GvtNyOzG​ogc]


Sinclair is extremely dangerous to your democracy.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gotta love the IT guy that did that one......

/cop couldn't figure out the difference between a service to direct you to a person to report terrorism or where the terrorists actually are...
//good on siri....
/// just for fun......acab
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
New technology experiences been set by the movies and comic books, and usually well after the new tech has been perfected.

I don't recall any plot lines addressing how many Wayne Enterprises test subjects were maimed or killed testing shark or whale repellent. Remember that time where Alfred had to restart the Batcomputer?  We all know how that ended: with Keaton wearing the suit.  What a horrible period in Gotham's history.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
LOL, hey, that's just what the algorithm provided. You know, like on Facebook or Twatter or YouTube, when people want to know about the "deep state," they're served up some shiatty Q moron's video.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

koder: members of law enforcement expressed their outrage

Why? Wouldn't terrorists be found in jail? What else could spark your outrage, unless of course the first thing you thought was that Siri was implying police are terrorists. What ever would cause you to assume that, hmmm?


This.  Its conservatives with their fragility.  Just like when you ask about best way to commit suicide it directs you to hospital.  This is just saying report it to the authorities.

So all this is, is them crying.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
members of law enforcement expressed their outrage

Someone says something racist that probably wasn't an accident: "LOL, u libs think everything is racist!"

Something like this that's pretty clearly an accident: "THIS IS AN OUTRAAAAAGE!!!"
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fireproof: members of law enforcement expressed their outrage

Someone says something racist that probably wasn't an accident: "LOL, u libs think everything is racist!"

Something like this that's pretty clearly an accident: "THIS IS AN OUTRAAAAAGE!!!"


You'd think so, but when you ask Siri where the klan meeting is, you get the same result.
 
