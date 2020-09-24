 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Chad has asked to suspend an application for world heritage site status for Lake Chad to explore oil and mining opportunities. It's just business, brah   (theguardian.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brofist.

Yo, Cameroon, you want in on this?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A year ago yesterday Greta gave her speech to the UN. But who cares, there is money to be made exploiting the environment
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rape the planet!
 
TickTurd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Chad has been suspended twice already this semester. He needs to buckle down.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yo my Niger, you wanna taste of this black gold, Texas tea?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: A year ago yesterday Greta gave her speech to the UN. But who cares, there is money to be made exploiting the environment


Pretending to care about the planet is very important for world leaders.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Farkin, Chad.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
timespentwasted.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Chad will be invaded by Libya soon for the oil resources and then these people will be sent to protect them:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: A year ago yesterday Greta gave her speech to the UN. But who cares, there is money to be made exploiting the environment


Thats always been the case.

I would not want to be the last little country with any remaining oil reserves because they are going to get violently raped. But at that point the entire planet will go up in a ball of mushroom clouds.

And after three or four hundred years the planet will be back to normal and you wont ever know humans existed.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: A year ago yesterday Greta gave her speech to the UN. But who cares, there is money to be made exploiting the environment


We live in a world where 16 year olds are the adults in the room.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: A year ago yesterday Greta gave her speech to the UN. But who cares, there is money to be made exploiting the environment


Maybe Greta should come up with a different economic development plan that doesn't rely on the use of natural resources for Chad and other poor nations.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.