(PennLive)   State has 27,000 acres of public land that the public may not use, and America has a total of 16.25 million acres of landlocked public areas. Well, at least until a more valuable monetization is determined   (pennlive.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There are worst things than nature being left to nature.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Access is absolutely vital to our community and to the future of hunting and fishing.

fark your hunting and fishing access.  plenty of places to go already, you don't need to go to every corner of the country to kill things
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's land surrounding the land, you see.  This is why we need to eliminate all the parks.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This isn't a bad thing. Some places need to remain unmolested for use as tree museums.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Okay, let's auction off all the land and then when the Branch Dildoians and these hunters and what not want to use the land they can deal with the private owners of the land.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
welcome to wyoming which has more land locked land than any other state.

Mexico (old) has a nice legal access situation where one owner can't lock a road or trail out of another owner unless an alternate access is created.

And as I get older and less mobile, i move away from the idea of lands only available to the few.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I lived on a property like that.  It was on a reservoir which had been used for drinking water then was decommissioned and opened to the public, but it was already surrounded by private properties.  The only way to access the water was to jump off a bridge.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
opened to the pubic it will be condoms, candy wrappers and beer cans in a month. fark people. leave it to the deer and bear.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh no! Barely over 98% of public land in Pennsylvania is accessible to the public! A few of those seeking to use public lands will be mildly inconvenienced! Surely this is the worst injustice in history.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 minute ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "Access is absolutely vital to our community and to the future of hunting and fishing.

fark your hunting and fishing access.  plenty of places to go already, you don't need to go to every corner of the country to kill things


Apparently you haven't been hunting recently.

Oh, and I assume you're a vegan.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That is protected land. It's protected from being trashed by the public. If people were allowed to go there freely, you''d find cigarette butts, plastic cups, beer cans and other trash everywhere.
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do you want land barons subby? This bullshiat is a ploy to open up the rest of America to the rich to buy it wholesale. The branch dildonians were basically a puppet group of the Mormon church who owns an insane amount of land and wants to own the rest as well.
 
