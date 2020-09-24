 Skip to content
(NYPost)   MISS TESCHMACHER. NY MTA's internal watchdog has found the secret "man cave" built below the tracks at Grand Central Terminal. Do you realize what people are shelling out up there, for a few miserable rooms off a common elevator?   (nypost.com)
58
•       •       •

58 Comments     (+0 »)
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they getting the work they were paid to do done?
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gene Hackman's performance is really delightful in Superman.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know it's a party when diet cranberry juice is involved.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there a Gary Coleman movie about something like this?
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG!!!!
How dare they have an employee lounge!!!!
Those peasants weren't being productive for their masters 16 hours a day!!!!!
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need a way better union if they were suspended WITHOUT PAY...

media4.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
finnished
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just awful. I mean who leaves a half drunk beer in the fridge? No, scratch that. Who DRINKS the rest of a half drunk beer in the fridge?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I file this under "that's awesome, but yeah, if you get found out you are gonna get shut down" :P
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm failing to be outraged here...so what?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a small place. Mr. Luther.
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

finnished: That's just awful. I mean who leaves a half drunk beer in the fridge? No, scratch that. Who DRINKS the rest of a half drunk beer in the fridge?


....does it count if it's your own beer?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to take a guess, and assume that the ex' of one of the workers told a friend they had a nice little place set up down there, and 'wouldn't it be a shame if something happened to it?'

Pay your child support.  You're ruining it for everyone else.

/heck no, I'm not reading the article.  This is no time for a reasonable discussion, the man cave is GONE
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

finnished: That's just awful. I mean who leaves a half drunk beer in the fridge? No, scratch that. Who DRINKS the rest of a half drunk beer in the fridge?


I was wondering more about the peanut butter in the fridge until I realized why it's there.

/rats
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The way it's described vs how it actually looks.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Prime real estate" - a closet in a dirty underground dungeon with shiat ventilation. I'm sure they were partying down there and not just using the space to unwind between shifts. I mean I know underground clubs are the shiat, but come on.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The domestic term "man cave" sounds unintentionally homoerotic.  Think about that straight fellas before you decide to give your private room such a title.
 
mod3072
‘’ 1 hour ago  

finnished: That's just awful. I mean who leaves a half drunk beer in the fridge? No, scratch that. Who DRINKS the rest of a half drunk beer in the fridge?


Who drinks half a beer?
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: I'm failing to be outraged here...so what?


If it was just a private employee lounge, no worries.

If however, a carpenter was being paid an 8 hour shifts and was sitting in the back earning 53 bucks an hour and 46 bucks in benefits then, yes. There are legal issues there.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Were they getting the work they were paid to do done?


FTFA: He (the wireman) initially admitted to being in the room with the electrical foreman while receiving overtime pay

So, no.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*gives Cythraul"s "man cave" a thorough rodgering*
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: *gives Cythraul"s "man cave" a thorough rodgering*


Nope, nope.  You have to buy me dinner first.  And from somewhere nice.  A girl can't be too cheap.
 
finnished
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: The domestic term "man cave" sounds unintentionally homoerotic.  Think about that straight fellas before you decide to give your private room such a title.


Maybe they had a train there too?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the day, when GM was still big in the Dayton area, they found a similar thing in one of the plants. The union guys had somehow hidden and entire complex inside a disused part of one of the buildings. The Dayton Daily News did a story on it and found that these guys had a full bar, gambling establishment, beds, drug dealers and hookers. It was also across the street from a local watering hole that they would disappear to while on their shifts. Pretty astounding actually.

Now there isn't a GM plant to be found anywhere in the area.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


//yes, I'm mixing Seinfeld references, bite me
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

finnished: That's just awful. I mean who leaves a half drunk beer in the fridge? No, scratch that. Who DRINKS the rest of a half drunk beer in the fridge?


Or worse, who drinks Lagunitas?  That shiat is nasty.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not seeing the glory based on TFA pix. All they show is a refrdgeraor and a microwave, meaning my garage is halfway there.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Laobaojun: OMG!!!!
How dare they have an employee lounge!!!!
Those peasants weren't being productive for their masters 16 hours a day!!!!!


I am not sure "peasant" is the word I would use to describe two union foremen in the MTA
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If I was the boss, I would make the lounge official, and let them keep using it, assuming it's safe. But bar alcohol of course.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cythraul: The domestic term "man cave" sounds unintentionally homoerotic.  Think about that straight fellas before you decide to give your private room such a title.


You're right.  From now on the boys will get to come and play in my man hole.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Cythraul: The domestic term "man cave" sounds unintentionally homoerotic.  Think about that straight fellas before you decide to give your private room such a title.

You're right.  From now on the boys will get to come and play in my man hole.


"Fart locker" not good enough for you?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cythraul: The domestic term "man cave" sounds unintentionally homoerotic.  Think about that straight fellas before you decide to give your private room such a title.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"What's he trying to say, Bruce?"
"Just ignore him. We've got pipe to lay."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?

[hips.hearstapps.com image 480x235]

//yes, I'm mixing Seinfeld references, bite me


I remember when that episode aired. Coincidentally, earlier that day at work, I was feeling particularly exhausted. My thought process was, "Why can't I set up a little something so I can sleep under my desk?"

/I've always considered myself to be a George. And, a bit of an Elaine.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

aungen: I'm going to take a guess, and assume that the ex' of one of the workers told a friend they had a nice little place set up down there, and 'wouldn't it be a shame if something happened to it?'

Pay your child support.  You're ruining it for everyone else.

/heck no, I'm not reading the article.  This is no time for a reasonable discussion, the man cave is GONE


...it might be worth spending some time thinking through why your first impulse on reading the headline was to invent a woman to blame.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This place has everything.

Rats, peanut butter, a BDSM section called the "Iron Gym." a half empty can of beer.

slashfilm.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In a building I used to work in, there was a disused manufacturing area, which was only use for storing boxes of documents. I found a bathroom with a few stalls around a blind corner of on of the old manufacturering room. The toilet water was completely evaporated, but the toilets still worked fine when I flushed.

I hijacked some cleaning supplies from the storage room and cleaned up a stall and the sinks from years of dust. I ended up with my own private bathroom.

Definitely nice to have a private place to duece when the need arises mid-workday.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm not seeing the glory based on TFA pix. All they show is a refrdgeraor and a microwave, meaning my garage is halfway there.


It's a slideshow -- the other pictures show the flat screen TV, dirty futon, fold-out cot, and wood boxes that look like they're made specifically to camouflage these things.  None of it is glamorous though.  If the MTA is taking fingerprints to prove these guys have been in that room, they must have seriously pissed someone off.
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Laobaojun: OMG!!!!
How dare they have an employee lounge!!!!
Those peasants weren't being productive for their masters 16 hours a day!!!!!

I am not sure "peasant" is the word I would use to describe two union foremen in the MTA


Those overseers?
Why aren't they out whipping some peasants, then?

But in Trump's America, union members are suckers and losers, too.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: johnny_vegas: Laobaojun: OMG!!!!
How dare they have an employee lounge!!!!
Those peasants weren't being productive for their masters 16 hours a day!!!!!

I am not sure "peasant" is the word I would use to describe two union foremen in the MTA

Those overseers?
Why aren't they out whipping some peasants, then?

But in Trump's America, union members are suckers and losers, too.


How about a shuffle ball change now?
 
catchow [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Really? I'm the first?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Laobaojun: johnny_vegas: Laobaojun: OMG!!!!
How dare they have an employee lounge!!!!
Those peasants weren't being productive for their masters 16 hours a day!!!!!

I am not sure "peasant" is the word I would use to describe two union foremen in the MTA

Those overseers?
Why aren't they out whipping some peasants, then?

But in Trump's America, union members are suckers and losers, too.

How about a shuffle ball change now?


Dude, in the current economy, union foremen are still peasants, even if they are paid to bully other peasants (and lay about their sweet sausage cave).
 
OldJames
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Creoena: finnished: That's just awful. I mean who leaves a half drunk beer in the fridge? No, scratch that. Who DRINKS the rest of a half drunk beer in the fridge?

Or worse, who drinks Lagunitas?  That shiat is nasty.


My brother drinks that, but I have yet to find anything in the ale family I like. Lager for me.

Been on a Spaten kick lately. That and Busch latte, because it is soooo cold
 
JNowe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: It's just a small place. Mr. Luther.


Otisburg?!
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mod3072: finnished: That's just awful. I mean who leaves a half drunk beer in the fridge? No, scratch that. Who DRINKS the rest of a half drunk beer in the fridge?

Who drinks half a beer?



Someone who's had 11 before that one?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nobody? Really?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OldJames: Creoena: finnished: That's just awful. I mean who leaves a half drunk beer in the fridge? No, scratch that. Who DRINKS the rest of a half drunk beer in the fridge?

Or worse, who drinks Lagunitas?  That shiat is nasty.

My brother drinks that, but I have yet to find anything in the ale family I like. Lager for me.

Been on a Spaten kick lately. That and Busch latte, because it is soooo cold


I'm the opposite; lagers give me a headache for some reason, and not the fun kind.
 
kroxeldiphibic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: OMG!!!!
How dare they have an employee lounge!!!!
Those peasants weren't being productive for their masters 16 hours a day!!!!!


First off, two of the men were electricians so it's safe to assume they were only productive for maybe two hours a day.  Secondly, when a person is making between $100+/hr on straight time and $150+/hour on OT, you shouldn't call them peasants.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: mod3072: finnished: That's just awful. I mean who leaves a half drunk beer in the fridge? No, scratch that. Who DRINKS the rest of a half drunk beer in the fridge?

Who drinks half a beer?


Someone who's had 11 before that one?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: johnny_vegas: Laobaojun: johnny_vegas: Laobaojun: OMG!!!!
How dare they have an employee lounge!!!!
Those peasants weren't being productive for their masters 16 hours a day!!!!!

I am not sure "peasant" is the word I would use to describe two union foremen in the MTA

Those overseers?
Why aren't they out whipping some peasants, then?

But in Trump's America, union members are suckers and losers, too.

How about a shuffle ball change now?

Dude, in the current economy, union foremen are still peasants, even if they are paid to bully other peasants (and lay about their sweet sausage cave).


lol sure thing.
 
eagles95
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?

[hips.hearstapps.com image 480x235]

//yes, I'm mixing Seinfeld references, bite me


I have measured the area under my desk and this is possible. The only issue is I need an office
 
Geotpf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's nothing wrong with having an employee lounge.  In fact, having one is actually required by law (you must have a place to cook food and to be able to sit and eat it during lunch breaks).

Now, if they were down there watching TV and/or drinking when they were supposed to be working, that's different.
 
