"The tank top is the new 'Zoom shirt"
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apparently tank top translates to sweater vest.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, no tank tops in that article...
 
Nimbull
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People wear cloths on zoom and teams? I just don't have a camera and my wardrobe problems go away.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is still okay to call them "wife beaters"?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Knit sweater vests? Is it that time of year already? Time really flies when you're sitting at home.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does nobody else do the false-fronted shirt underneath single-layer jacket a-la Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase?
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Does nobody else do the false-fronted shirt underneath single-layer jacket a-la Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase?


That's called a "dickie".
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TIL another word with a fully different meaning in british english.

thanks guardian!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Yeah, no tank tops in that article...


Donny Osmond had one. But yeah it was the only one.
 
khatores
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Apparently tank top translates to sweater vest.

[i.guim.co.uk image 620x372]


It's the UK, so they can get away with that.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Knit sweater vests? Is it that time of year already? Time really flies when you're sitting at home.


The motherfarking decorative gourds out front shoulda told ya
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thealgorerhythm:
Donny Osmond had one. But yeah it was the only one.

Credit where credit is due. You are correct. I'm gonna use "the stripes threw me off" as my excuse.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A knitted vest is a tank top now? Farking illiterates.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Knit sweater vests? Is it that time of year already? Time really flies when you're sitting at home.

The motherfarking decorative gourds out front shoulda told ya


The tank tops are obscuring the decorative gourds.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Apparently tank top translates to sweater vest.

[i.guim.co.uk image 620x372]



motorized rollinghams, etc...
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's not a tank top, it's a goddamned sweater vest and YOU KOW IT!!!!!
 
FTGodWin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nimbull: People wear cloths on zoom and teams? I just don't have a camera and my wardrobe problems go away.


My camera is disabled and I just tell my coworkers that I don't have the bandwidth to spare for video (which isn't a lie most of the time way out here in the woods).
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Apparently tank top translates to sweater vest.

[i.guim.co.uk image 620x372]


A vest is what they call a waistcoat
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: That's not a tank top, it's a goddamned sweater vest and YOU KOW IT!!!!!


If you say vest, they think you are talking about an undershirt.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Is still okay to call them "wife beaters"?


all squares are rectangles, but not all rectangles are squares.

all wife beaters are tank tops, but not all tank tops are wife beaters, or sweater vests!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gar1013: Barfmaker: Apparently tank top translates to sweater vest.

[i.guim.co.uk image 620x372]

A vest is what they call a waistcoat


Except the 'Aqualung' style, which is called a "wastecoat"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
theawl.comView Full Size


Here is that article translated into American
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wrong:

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Loneman1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What was the old Zoom shirt?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Loneman1: What was the old Zoom shirt?


full or partial nudity
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's a vest, you farking limeys.
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Loneman1: What was the old Zoom shirt?


Naked from the waist down.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A. They're called sweater vests, not tank tops. Tank tops are those white sleeveless shirts that trailer trash puts on when beating their spouses and kids.

B. I thought they were ugly when I was a kid in the 70s and I see nothing to make me revise that opinion.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: It's a vest, you farking limeys.


photos1.blogger.comView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Apparently she is ready to Zoom.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
