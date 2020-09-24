 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Suspected coronavirus cases in Best Korea briefly up to 1, now back to 0   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

691 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2020 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
total-croatia-news.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In July, a man who had defected to South Korea three years ago triggered a coronavirus scare when he crossed back over the heavily monitored border into North Korea."

The fu*k is with that guy?
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
apparently trying to defect to the North

i reread it twice.  Who defects to the north?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Red Zone: apparently trying to defect to the North

i reread it twice.  Who defects to the north?


Same, like wtf
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would they treat someone like a witch?  They probably did the nose and that guy that was turned into a newt got better.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Red Zone: apparently trying to defect to the North

i reread it twice.  Who defects to the north?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_J​o​seph_Dresnok
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: The Red Zone: apparently trying to defect to the North

i reread it twice.  Who defects to the north?

Same, like wtf


Someone with a dead-end career / life in South Korea, who thinks they'll be celebrated and spoiled by the regime in the North for their "valuable information" and propaganda value.

You know... morons.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: WillofJ2: The Red Zone: apparently trying to defect to the North

i reread it twice.  Who defects to the north?

Same, like wtf

Someone with a dead-end career / life in South Korea, who thinks they'll be celebrated and spoiled by the regime in the North for their "valuable information" and propaganda value.

You know... morons.


Fair point
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The Red Zone: apparently trying to defect to the North

i reread it twice.  Who defects to the north?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Jo​seph_Dresnok


There ya go. Classic dead-end life and career, and facing prosecution to boot.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The Red Zone: apparently trying to defect to the North

i reread it twice.  Who defects to the north?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Jo​seph_Dresnok

he ran across a minefield in broad daylight into North Korean


Said he was fed up with every aspect of his life as well.   That must be what rock bottom looks like.

Thanks for the link.  I enjoyed it
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best Korea Sailor: "A defector! Let's save him! A propaganda victory for Glorious Leader!"
Best Korea Captain: "His food rations will come from your rations,"
Sailor: "On second thought, Fire at wlll!"
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Red Zone: Said he was fed up with every aspect of his life as well.


I mean I feel the same way most of the time but im not gonna up and defect to some country that doesnt even have Popeyes. Jeez.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: WillofJ2: The Red Zone: apparently trying to defect to the North

i reread it twice.  Who defects to the north?

Same, like wtf

Someone with a dead-end career / life in South Korea, who thinks they'll be celebrated and spoiled by the regime in the North for their "valuable information" and propaganda value.

You know... morons.


Alternatively, someone with family in North Korea that are being threatened if he does not show back up.  And yeah, they do that.  And yeah, they can get the message to defectors in the south np.
 
coneyfark
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Which one is "Best Korea?"

jj.....JJ....J! (farking) J!
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: BigNumber12: WillofJ2: The Red Zone: apparently trying to defect to the North

i reread it twice.  Who defects to the north?

Same, like wtf

Someone with a dead-end career / life in South Korea, who thinks they'll be celebrated and spoiled by the regime in the North for their "valuable information" and propaganda value.

You know... morons.

Alternatively, someone with family in North Korea that are being threatened if he does not show back up.  And yeah, they do that.  And yeah, they can get the message to defectors in the south np.


And hell, a lifetime of cult programming can be hard to break, even if you get out briefly. So who knows?

North Korea is run by monsters, and Trump kissing their leader's ass is...well, it's in the top 100 of the most disgraceful things that greasy orange shiatstain has done.

/It sounds like I'm lowballing it, but considering how many disgraceful things Trump has done, and continues to do, it's a long list.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: dothemath: The Red Zone: apparently trying to defect to the North

i reread it twice.  Who defects to the north?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Jo​seph_Dresnok

he ran across a minefield in broad daylight into North Korean

Said he was fed up with every aspect of his life as well.   That must be what rock bottom looks like.

Thanks for the link.  I enjoyed it


So did I.  Wow.  That was a nice about an hour detour from the day
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The ministry said that it wasn't clear what caused his death

He was shot and set on fire. What could have possibly killed him? Guess we'll never know.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: "In July, a man who had defected to South Korea three years ago triggered a coronavirus scare when he crossed back over the heavily monitored border into North Korea."

The fu*k is with that guy?


People get homesick. If you're in a different place and having some difficulties it's easy to tell yourself that your life would be much better and easier if you were back in the place you know best. No matter what that place may be like.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The ministry said that it wasn't clear what caused his death

He was shot and set on fire. What could have possibly killed him? Guess we'll never know.


Shot and set on fire? Sounds like suicide
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.