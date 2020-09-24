 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   Registered sex offender drove 450 miles to meet 'teenager'. Didn't blink the whole way   (koin.com) divider line
21
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He can't be that old, he's wearing a cap.
 
Omis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And if he was shot by the police, he would have been named a saint by the left.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Omis: And if he was shot by the police, he would have been named a saint by the left.


You high?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: He can't be that old, he's wearing a cap.


He looks that old, and then some.
Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Omis: And if he was shot by the police, he would have been named a saint by the left.


Easy, fella. Don't you have some bathrooms to go obsess over?

Also, he's clearly the wrong shade of color for that, but would fit in fine at the MAGA rallies
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He got dressed up for his date too. What a shame.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So some cop spent TWO YEARS doing erotic roleplay with this dude before he could convince him to commit a crime?  I mean, if he was trawling R/Teenagers for hookups and that's how they connected I guess good enough but...2 years?  That's like FBI radicalizing a potato to make a newsworthy 'terrorist' arrest numbers.  Sometimes you gotta wonder if he'd really be a threat without the encouragement.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Internet:
Where the men are men
The women are men
And the children are police
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That is the face of a man that knows he's going to get what is coming to him.
 
efefvoC [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: So some cop spent TWO YEARS doing erotic roleplay with this dude before he could convince him to commit a crime?  I mean, if he was trawling R/Teenagers for hookups and that's how they connected I guess good enough but...2 years?  That's like FBI radicalizing a potato to make a newsworthy 'terrorist' arrest numbers.  Sometimes you gotta wonder if he'd really be a threat without the encouragement.


The two years part brought my eyebrows up too. I would think that if they had been doing "erotic roleplay" that alone would have been enough for the corrupting a minor over the internet charge and they could have warped this thing up when they first found him.

What was going on that was bad enough to keep the cop engaged with him for two years, but not bad enough to give them something to charge him with?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: So some cop spent TWO YEARS doing erotic roleplay with this dude before he could convince him to commit a crime?  I mean, if he was trawling R/Teenagers for hookups and that's how they connected I guess good enough but...2 years?  That's like FBI radicalizing a potato to make a newsworthy 'terrorist' arrest numbers.  Sometimes you gotta wonder if he'd really be a threat without the encouragement.


That was my thought. What about this guy was it that made it worth playing the line that long? Was he in other forums?
 
eKonk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I told you! My kink is middle-aged overweight cops with nothing better to do than pretend to be 14-year old girls on the internet! I KNEW it was a cop the whole time! I was driving there to meet HIM, not a non-existent 14-year old!  It's not a crime for consenting adults to role-play a bit, is it?

/and would it kill you to loosen up this ankle monitor a bit? It chafes me so!
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

efefvoC: LowbrowDeluxe: So some cop spent TWO YEARS doing erotic roleplay with this dude before he could convince him to commit a crime?  I mean, if he was trawling R/Teenagers for hookups and that's how they connected I guess good enough but...2 years?  That's like FBI radicalizing a potato to make a newsworthy 'terrorist' arrest numbers.  Sometimes you gotta wonder if he'd really be a threat without the encouragement.

The two years part brought my eyebrows up too. I would think that if they had been doing "erotic roleplay" that alone would have been enough for the corrupting a minor over the internet charge and they could have warped this thing up when they first found him.

What was going on that was bad enough to keep the cop engaged with him for two years, but not bad enough to give them something to charge him with?


Came here to say this. Seems like they could have caught him in a month and then moved on to someone else. 2 years spent on one criminal, you better be texting with Pablo Escobar or somebody
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Resident Muslim: He can't be that old, he's wearing a cap.

He looks that old, and then some.
Oblig:
[Fark user image image 425x340]


;D
 
wild9
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm with others in this thread about the time frame....if you spend two years trying to get someone to commit a crime worth making an arrest over, seems it was time wasted
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: LowbrowDeluxe: So some cop spent TWO YEARS doing erotic roleplay with this dude before he could convince him to commit a crime?  I mean, if he was trawling R/Teenagers for hookups and that's how they connected I guess good enough but...2 years?  That's like FBI radicalizing a potato to make a newsworthy 'terrorist' arrest numbers.  Sometimes you gotta wonder if he'd really be a threat without the encouragement.

That was my thought. What about this guy was it that made it worth playing the line that long? Was he in other forums?



bing.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Seemed like when they did those Dateline things, these creeps always brought Burger King and wine coolers.
 
starsrift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: So some cop spent TWO YEARS doing erotic roleplay with this dude before he could convince him to commit a crime?  I mean, if he was trawling R/Teenagers for hookups and that's how they connected I guess good enough but...2 years?  That's like FBI radicalizing a potato to make a newsworthy 'terrorist' arrest numbers.  Sometimes you gotta wonder if he'd really be a threat without the encouragement.


That is a question that frequently comes up with these things and that's the reason To Catch A Predator was killed. His attorney is definitely going to pursue that defense, but it is going to be trickier because this wasn't his first time (previously convicted sex offender).

Two years is definitely a long con. On the other hand, that means he was interested two years younger, too...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

eKonk: I told you! My kink is middle-aged overweight cops with nothing better to do than pretend to be 14-year old girls on the internet! I KNEW it was a cop the whole time! I was driving there to meet HIM, not a non-existent 14-year old!  It's not a crime for consenting adults to role-play a bit, is it?

/and would it kill you to loosen up this ankle monitor a bit? It chafes me so!


Chris Handsome - The Boondocks
Youtube AAjNjxjrm_g
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: So some cop spent TWO YEARS doing erotic roleplay with this dude before he could convince him to commit a crime?  I mean, if he was trawling R/Teenagers for hookups and that's how they connected I guess good enough but...2 years?  That's like FBI radicalizing a potato to make a newsworthy 'terrorist' arrest numbers.  Sometimes you gotta wonder if he'd really be a threat without the encouragement.


I think those "potatoes" are still in jail.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Omis: And if he was shot by the police, he would have been named a saint by the left.


Playing the even odds that you actually are that stupid and not just trolling, I gotta ask, do you people really believe that bullshiat?  Cause...that's not really how reality works.  I mean...on some level you get that, right?  Someone doesn't have to be a saint just because I think they shouldn't be shot in the back while unarmed.  You get that, right?  You get that can still be a bad thing, right?  I mean...it's not hard.  Five year olds can figure out that two wrongs don't make a right.  Surely you can manage that.  Right?
 
