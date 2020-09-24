 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   There may not be trick or treating, but Americans have driven sales of candy up 13 percent over last year for some reason   (wgntv.com) divider line
8
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that. There will be trick-or-treating.

I give out full-size bars and I don't care if I have to wear a proximity suit, launch the candy at the kids with a potato gun or have my boxer brother-in-law give me a sassy robot to deliver bars to the curb, I'm not losing my Neighborhood Legend status.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves:

Carmel kissed vodak in cider for the parents, hot dogs and a shiat ton of candy here.

There is a way because I have the will


Carmel kissed vodak in cider for the parents, hot dogs and a shiat ton of candy here.

There is a way because I have the will
 
khitsicker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves:

im thinking of a 2 bowl strategy. a large bowl inside the house with the reserve and then filling a small bowl with just enough for who ever is at the door. 5 kids come up but 5 pieces of candy in the small bowl and put that out. lysol between groups.

either that or i was going to rig up some sort of goonies-like rube goldberg candy delivery machine.


im thinking of a 2 bowl strategy. a large bowl inside the house with the reserve and then filling a small bowl with just enough for who ever is at the door. 5 kids come up but 5 pieces of candy in the small bowl and put that out. lysol between groups.

either that or i was going to rig up some sort of goonies-like rube goldberg candy delivery machine.
 
eagles95
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The candy bowl at work used to get refilled once every 2-3 weeks. Its daily now.  Good news is they have Reeses Take 5's now.  Even better that it's a long walk over there so I get my steps in.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As it turns out, Existential dread is a great appetizer...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves:


Yep, still happening here. Everyone is just going to put ziploc bags of candy outside out on the table away to social distance. Can't get Covid-19 if you are not sucking in the same air as the infected.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves:

I give out full-size bars and I don't care if I have to wear a proximity suit, launch the candy at the kids with a potato gun or have my boxer brother-in-law give me a sassy robot to deliver bars to the curb, I'm not losing my Neighborhood Legend status.


Great, so everything is hunky dory on you front lawn.  I am oh so certain the little germ factories and their parents will tooootally adhere to mask and distancing measures at every other opportunity.  SureOk.jpg.

You are enabling and supporting that behavior for your own egotistical reasons.

Per the CDC guidelines, Moderate risk:  Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard)
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, for one thing, they were already stocking Halloween candy in the first farking week of September at the stores I go to (mostly Target).

(shrug) And I bought some. So I'm part of the "problem." I bought a bunch of those tiny lollipops to put in a bowl at the office.

Those assholes aren't getting chocolate until it's actually October. If then. I might buy chocolate and keep it all to myself.
 
