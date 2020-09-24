 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Portland uses "Covid-19" as excuse to deny right-wing rally. Sadly, a missed opportunity as they could have cited "anarchy jurisdiction" instead   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
54
    More: Interesting, World War II, Proud Boys, Southern Poverty Law Center, World War II-era, Saturday rally, Multnomah County, Oregon, right-wing group, Mayor Ted Wheeler  
•       •       •

445 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2020 at 12:20 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
10,000 people? yeah. there will be less than 100 incels showing up.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I try not to hate, but I hate these people and I hate Trump with the fire of 1,000 sun's for emboldening them.

/ yes, I said hate twice
// no, I don't really like hate, at all
/// tres
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As long as they apply the same to other "rallies" (cough, protests, cough) who cares?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If the WWE can use a "Thunderdome" for it's shows, that technology can be used for a rally. And no one will complain if you show up in Klan garb.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A Liberal protest has a high level of people wearing masks. Conservative protests have a high level of idiots injecting bleach. Then they wonder why coronavirus numbers only increase when they get together.

... it's because Bill Gates only activates the virus next to a gun's 5G signal.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"white supremecist"
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chucknasty: 10,000 people? yeah. there will be less than 100 incels showing up.


Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah.  I'm not going to make fun of Portland for a bit.  Like Detroit they're livin' in Mad Max times.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chucknasty: 10,000 people? yeah. there will be less than 100 incels showing up.


I want 10,000 to show up anyway just like the so-called "Re-Open Protests" a few months back. Then send the police in with riot gear and tell them to disperse those lawbreakers, with tear gas chemical irritants, pepper balls, rubber bullets, and batons. Failure to disperse the crowd of rioters will result in the police being publicly lambasted for allowing rioters to take control, and disciplinary hearings for termination.

We'd get to see how long the "MUH FREEDUMBZ!" crowd takes to open up with the guns they'll likely be carrying if the cops did confront them that way. I'm guessing about three minutes after the first munitions are fired to make them disperse.

As an aside, I wouldn't mention this plan to a single soul until they showed up.
 
gbv23
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
proton
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thread music.
/fire ants
//itchy itchy itchy
///use more basil
Megadeth - Anarchy in the U.K (USA) [COVER]
Youtube TZkr7mGhS10
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bummer.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They don't wear masks, good call.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"right wing" is a funny way to say "totalitarian racial supremacists seeking to commit acts of violence in pursuit of a white Christian ethnostate", Subby
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Yeah.  I'm not going to make fun of Portland for a bit.  Like Detroit they're livin' in Mad Max times.


So funny when people think Portland is burning to the ground. It's a 3 block radius downtown that sees any action. Portland is just fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
GAVIN MCINNES IS GONNA BE SO MAD THIS HAPPENED!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saiga410
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wheeler saying the quiet part out loud has portland open to a nice lawsuit.

I guess this group only move outside of a lawsuit would be to take to downtown and protest in the roughly agreed upon free speech zone.  Have fun with that Portland
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Wheeler saying the quiet part out loud has portland open to a nice lawsuit.

I guess this group only move outside of a lawsuit would be to take to downtown and protest in the roughly agreed upon free speech zone.  Have fun with that Portland


What, is somebody mad the nazis didn't get their day to spew their racist bullshiat and cause trouble ?

Christ.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

marleymaniac: OkieDookie: Yeah.  I'm not going to make fun of Portland for a bit.  Like Detroit they're livin' in Mad Max times.

So funny when people think Portland is burning to the ground. It's a 3 block radius downtown that sees any action. Portland is just fine.

[Fark user image 589x500]


This, this, this....if I hear one more person say "Portland is on fire" I'm going to choke a....

The people saying it, that I know, don't even live in farking Oregon.   But they are so sure the whole town is a heelscape.   I finally e-yelled at them day before yesterday along the lines of "You want to see what is on fire in Oregon?   Go to the forests, you twats.  THAT is where where whole towns have burned down and people have died, you useless assholes"...
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Wheeler saying the quiet part out loud has portland open to a nice lawsuit.

I guess this group only move outside of a lawsuit would be to take to downtown and protest in the roughly agreed upon free speech zone.  Have fun with that Portland


Sure, then Wheeler and the city can bring up Jeremy Christian.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chucknasty: 10,000 people? yeah. there will be less than 100 incels showing up.


then just round them up and send them to mexico
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whidbey: Saiga410: Wheeler saying the quiet part out loud has portland open to a nice lawsuit.

I guess this group only move outside of a lawsuit would be to take to downtown and protest in the roughly agreed upon free speech zone.  Have fun with that Portland

What, is somebody mad the nazis didn't get their day to spew their racist bullshiat and cause trouble ?

Christ.


We have a Constitution.

If you value your rights, you should value the rights of people you disagree with.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Portland us on fire
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Portland us on fire


LOL...look at my post above....

We were in Portland about a week and half ago.   Had lunch, visited family, shopped for water table molding (trying to replace something from 1904), was near downtown (NW 23rd) and would have gone into downtown if what we needed was there.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Go ahead and do it. Nobody else even applies for a permit.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: "right wing" is a funny way to say "totalitarian racial supremacists seeking to commit acts of violence in pursuit of a white Christian ethnostate", Subby


It's just shorter.

/  well, at least we don't have to pay federal taxes anymore, right?
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Poop, Geese.  Poop!

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: chucknasty: 10,000 people? yeah. there will be less than 100 incels showing up.

I want 10,000 to show up anyway just like the so-called "Re-Open Protests" a few months back. Then send the police in with riot gear and tell them to disperse those lawbreakers, with tear gas chemical irritants, pepper balls, rubber bullets, and batons. Failure to disperse the crowd of rioters will result in the police being publicly lambasted for allowing rioters to take control, and disciplinary hearings for termination.

We'd get to see how long the "MUH FREEDUMBZ!" crowd takes to open up with the guns they'll likely be carrying if the cops did confront them that way. I'm guessing about three minutes after the first munitions are fired to make them disperse.

As an aside, I wouldn't mention this plan to a single soul until they showed up.


Yeah, wake me up when any of these "right wing" protests get the same treatment as typical "left wing" protests.  Then we can all finally say there is no inherent political bias in our police system.
/how did demanding equal justice and civil rights become a strictly left-wing ideology?
 
gstro19
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Portland us on fire


No, that's Estacada. I live in Portland, the only place with any problems are the two blocks around the federal building downtown.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fzumrk: Yeah, wake me up when any of these "right wing" protests


Well wake the fark up.   The Patriot Prayer/Proud Boy assholes have, in the past before this BLM inspired protests, admitted they go to Portland because they get to stir up shiat and know they'll get a response.   The cops have long been known to, at best, not bother them.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: A Liberal protest has a high level of people wearing masks. Conservative protests have a high level of idiots injecting bleach. Then they wonder why coronavirus numbers only increase when they get together.

... it's because Bill Gates only activates the virus next to a gun's 5G signal.


Selective enforcement is a huge part of the discrimination that created these protests. Is that foreign to you are are you foreign to it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

As referenced by the CDC to justify masks.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/prevent-getting-sick/how-covid-spr​eads.htm

Oh, would you look at that? The studies are no longer referenced.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gar1013: whidbey: Saiga410: Wheeler saying the quiet part out loud has portland open to a nice lawsuit.

I guess this group only move outside of a lawsuit would be to take to downtown and protest in the roughly agreed upon free speech zone.  Have fun with that Portland

What, is somebody mad the nazis didn't get their day to spew their racist bullshiat and cause trouble ?

Christ.

We have a Constitution.

If you value your rights, you should value the rights of people you disagree with.


This.

The first amendment is most important when you don't agree with what someone else is saying.

I saw Westboro morans a couple time when I rode with the Patriot Guard.  I fully supported, and still support, their right to blabber their brand of hate-filled crazy.

Our 'marching orders' were to do nothing but ignore them.  I took a little heat because there were times where I just couldn't hold in my laughter.
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Saiga410: Portland us on fire

LOL...look at my post above....

We were in Portland about a week and half ago.   Had lunch, visited family, shopped for water table molding (trying to replace something from 1904), was near downtown (NW 23rd) and would have gone into downtown if what we needed was there.


Just like after earthquakes in LA, the news cameras all focus on the same 3 square block area and broadcast the images incessantly, making the rest of the country think the whole city is devastated.

"Yes, ma.  I'm fine.  No, that was a parking structure that collapsed in Northridge, 25 miles West of here.  Yes, ma, the house is still standing.  No, the grocery stores are open.  Look, mom, I don't have to murder my neighbors for their toilet paper... please turn off CNN and watch The View or something."
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Reporter:We are reporting that communist socialist anarchists have executed conservative-leaning women and children by drowning them in the river and shooting the swimmers. Deaths in Portland are expected to exceed hundreds of millions!

News Anchor:Oh my god, you have actually seen mass executions?

Reporter: No, we're just reporting it.

gendercreativelifecom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Up next: Liberal communist anarchists are coming to rape your infant children in your sleep. What you don't know may shock you. And Portland feminist sperm milking factories: are they on the way soon?
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Portland us on fire


marleymaniac: So funny when people think Portland is burning to the ground. It's a 3 block radius downtown that sees any action. Portland is just fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: fzumrk: Yeah, wake me up when any of these "right wing" protests

Well wake the fark up.   The Patriot Prayer/Proud Boy assholes have, in the past before this BLM inspired protests, admitted they go to Portland because they get to stir up shiat and know they'll get a response.   The cops have long been known to, at best, not bother them.


Same goes for Westboro.  They have a right to spout their bullshiat, which they do specifically to stir shiat up hoping to get a response (and hoping someone assaults them so they can sue, but I digress.

You cannot honestly say that a lot of the "left side" protesters aren't there to stir shiat up.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: fzumrk: Yeah, wake me up when any of these "right wing" protests

Well wake the fark up.   The Patriot Prayer/Proud Boy assholes have, in the past before this BLM inspired protests, admitted they go to Portland because they get to stir up shiat and know they'll get a response.   The cops have long been known to, at best, not bother them.


I think maybe you're misunderstanding my point.  I'm in agreement that the right wing nuts are generally handled with kid gloves by the cops.  It would be wake-up worthy news if the police started gassing/tazing/rubber bullet shooting/beating/randomly arresting them.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Saiga410: I guess this group only move outside of a lawsuit would be to take to downtown and protest in the roughly agreed upon free speech zone.


They're not going to do that. They only want to be hunters, not the hunted.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: As long as they apply the same to other "rallies" (cough, protests, cough) who cares?


Nobody applies for a permit to burn down a police station or to loot rob a liquor store.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: NotThatGuyAgain: As long as they apply the same to other "rallies" (cough, protests, cough) who cares?

Nobody applies for a permit to burn down a police station or to loot rob a liquor store.


Well, I did. Once.  But they denied it and now there's an unmarked van always sitting outside my house.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: I try not to hate, but I hate these people and I hate Trump with the fire of 1,000 sun's for emboldening them.

/ yes, I said hate twice
// no, I don't really like hate, at all
/// tres


bing.comView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: chucknasty: 10,000 people? yeah. there will be less than 100 incels showing up.

Oblig:
[Fark user image 850x783]


One of my better afternoons was just chilling on the Parliament lawn on a sunny summer day.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Zeb Hesselgresser: NotThatGuyAgain: As long as they apply the same to other "rallies" (cough, protests, cough) who cares?

Nobody applies for a permit to burn down a police station or to loot rob a liquor store.

Well, I did. Once.  But they denied it and now there's an unmarked van always sitting outside my house.


That's just the mobile broadband hotspot.

Look for the "Unmarked Van - not FBI" hotspot and be sure to connect to it.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fzumrk: the right wing nuts are generally handled with kid gloves by the cops


The cops, POTUS, fark admins, etc. I think that there were a lot of us, prior to 2016, who didn't realize how much of this country was sympathetic to white supremecy.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Dewey Fidalgo: fzumrk: Yeah, wake me up when any of these "right wing" protests

Well wake the fark up.   The Patriot Prayer/Proud Boy assholes have, in the past before this BLM inspired protests, admitted they go to Portland because they get to stir up shiat and know they'll get a response.   The cops have long been known to, at best, not bother them.

Same goes for Westboro.  They have a right to spout their bullshiat, which they do specifically to stir shiat up hoping to get a response (and hoping someone assaults them so they can sue, but I digress.

You cannot honestly say that a lot of the "left side" protesters aren't there to stir shiat up.


I'll tell you about the evil antifa and the "good guys".   There is a little down south central coast (sort of, inland a bit)...Coquille.  Less a4000 people.  They had "intel"...excuse me "INTEL!!!" that bus loads of "antifa" were going to come down there and fark their shiat up.   The Chief of Police (maybe it was the Sheriff, I forget) actually put a sniper on the roof to protect the tiny town from "ANTIFA!!!".  About 200 armed yokels showed up to do the same.

Or the response in Forks.

First off, the hysteria was almost comical.  Secondly,the idiots showing up in Portland are going to "Antifa" have to go to PDX, because "Antifa" does not give a shiat about Forks, or Coquille, or even Humboldt County (again...that "INTEL!!!...which actually means something someone posted on Facebook).
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fzumrk: inglixthemad: chucknasty: 10,000 people? yeah. there will be less than 100 incels showing up.

I want 10,000 to show up anyway just like the so-called "Re-Open Protests" a few months back. Then send the police in with riot gear and tell them to disperse those lawbreakers, with tear gas chemical irritants, pepper balls, rubber bullets, and batons. Failure to disperse the crowd of rioters will result in the police being publicly lambasted for allowing rioters to take control, and disciplinary hearings for termination.

We'd get to see how long the "MUH FREEDUMBZ!" crowd takes to open up with the guns they'll likely be carrying if the cops did confront them that way. I'm guessing about three minutes after the first munitions are fired to make them disperse.

As an aside, I wouldn't mention this plan to a single soul until they showed up.

Yeah, wake me up when any of these "right wing" protests get the same treatment as typical "left wing" protests.  Then we can all finally say there is no inherent political bias in our police system.
/how did demanding equal justice and civil rights become a strictly left-wing ideology?


Yeah, I want to force the issue. Then watch the NRA try to backpedal about the "NO STEP ON SNEK" crowd opening up on the police, trying to weave between them not being rioters shooting cops to the cops not being bad, et al. You'd literally have to push the cops into doing it, basically threatening disciplinary action. Watch the "MUH FREEDUMBZ!" crowd switch from "We back the Blue" to "OMGWTFBBQ! OPEN FIRE!" in nothing flat. The cops know this is what would happen, but also know the other side (in their mind) is useful idiots. They'd resist that order until it wasn't a choice.

The setup would be "Well, we have to look like we're treating everyone equally." to get them to wear the riot gear and carry the right munitions, before ordering them to immediately disperse the lawbreakers. One good push, and that would shatter the image of right-wing militias being "law and order" types in nothing flat. The open firefight would result in multiple cops (and protesters) dead in a display of carnage that would make any violence at a BLM protest look like hearts and flowers in comparison.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Seemed Relevant
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Some people call 10,000 white supremacists in one small location a terrible idea.  I call it a wonderful opportunity.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.