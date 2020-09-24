 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Library of Congress)   It's not news, it's 1.5 million historic newspaper photos to search. Let the memes begin   (news-navigator.labs.loc.gov) divider line
19
    More: Giggity, historic newspaper photos, United States Constitution, Newspaper Navigator, Residence Program, Benjamin Charles Germain Lee, project, part, Innovator  
•       •       •

960 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2020 at 3:23 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TylerParry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TylerParry: [Fark user image 425x387]


Gene Masseth!? Christ, the editor must have been on vacation!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The newspaper archive websites are going to love this.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Before Ambien, there was this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Not a meme, but love the caption.
1/25/1921 Perth Amboy evening news.
"Prohibition Movement" Is Latest Dance Step By Zoo Berkley NEW YORK-We're dancing back to "normalcy." "The tnan's right arm barely touches his partner's bark. The girl rests merely her fingertips
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Getty Images to attempt to claim copyrights on the whole collection in 3... 2... 1...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Los Angeles herald. [microfilm reel], April 26, 1906, Page 8, Image 8
//lol
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"MAN SURPRISINGLY OKAY ABOUT THIS."
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is my kind of guy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I typed in "Trump" and no pictures of him came up. It was glorious.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

akya: This is my kind of guy
[Fark user image 771x1500]


It's all that Whskey. Probably the vodak of its day.
 
p51d007
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user image

7/7/1915 Arizona republican.
SAYS JAPS LAYING FOUNDATION FOR A SECOND WORLD WAR  yO;' '- I 1 Judge L. It. Wilffey. "The strangling- of China bjf Japan under the circumstances and in the manner in which she is doing it, is the most striking exhibition of inter national recklessness and audacity the modern world has witnessed," says L. R. Wilfley, former judee of the United States court for China and an'authority on far eastern prob lems. ."If she carries through her program as planned she will unsettle completely the equilibrium of the far east, and will lay the foundation for
 
chewd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks 'shopped
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

p51d007: [Fark user image image 70x187]

7/7/1915 Arizona republican.
SAYS JAPS LAYING FOUNDATION FOR A SECOND WORLD WAR  yO;' '- I 1 Judge L. It. Wilffey. "The strangling- of China bjf Japan under the circumstances and in the manner in which she is doing it, is the most striking exhibition of inter national recklessness and audacity the modern world has witnessed," says L. R. Wilfley, former judee of the United States court for China and an'authority on far eastern prob lems. ."If she carries through her program as planned she will unsettle completely the equilibrium of the far east, and will lay the foundation for


Pffft...Japan will never challenge us.  They don't even have a blue water navy!
 
TylerParry
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chewd: [Fark user image image 850x1106]

Looks 'shopped


She looks like a rengo star.
 
chewd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looking for memes?  At your service!
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: [Fark user image 798x1500]

Looking for memes?  At your service!


After browsing for a bit This is truly a treasure trove of pugilism.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chewd: [Fark user image 850x1106]

Looks 'shopped


And this opposite one, if you want to be fatter:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/also might be shopped
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.