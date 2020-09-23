 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   This is why Subby doesn't do gardening. Okay, that's a lie - I have no interest in gardening, but this makes me even less interested   (nypost.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Immune system, cause of death, 82-year-old man, Bacteria, rare infection of the brain, elderly gardener, spinal cord, Death  
•       •       •

1396 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2020 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An elderly gardener died from a brain-eating amoeba found in soil after it turned part of his frontal lobe into a mushy liquid, according to researchers in Georgia.

That does go a long way in explaining Georgia, though.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brain is already a mushy liquid, so I'm getting a kick out of ... what were we talking about?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah i doubt that amoeba would survive this climate.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I thought we didn't know what dark matter was?!?!?!?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explains Sonny Perdue.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that's scary AF.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yikes. I'm in the garden every day doing stuff. I named all the spiders and mantii who live in my beans.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: Yikes. I'm in the garden every day doing stuff. I named all the spiders and mantii who live in my beans.


those spiders are protecting your beans.  erect a mini shrine
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Yeah i doubt that amoeba would survive this climate.


If it's the same bacteria they find in warm fresh water ponds down there, it actually could do just fine in Africa...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's a lot of freaky shiat in nature. I try not to think about it.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Grandfather abides in His Garden. Atchoo.
 
alitaki
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
AHA! So that's why China sent out all those seeds!
 
mcmnky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PunGent: Smoking GNU: Yeah i doubt that amoeba would survive this climate.

If it's the same bacteria they find in warm fresh water ponds down there, it actually could do just fine in Africa...


At this time of year "ponds" don't last for more than a few days. Hot, dry, windy and smokey, think of the opening scene of Rango, with him molting multiple times due to his skin drying out.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: PunGent: Smoking GNU: Yeah i doubt that amoeba would survive this climate.

If it's the same bacteria they find in warm fresh water ponds down there, it actually could do just fine in Africa...

At this time of year "ponds" don't last for more than a few days. Hot, dry, windy and smokey, think of the opening scene of Rango, with him molting multiple times due to his skin drying out.


Also forgot to add about the main point of my initial comment, which is lack of bbrains. Poor thing would starve here.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Amoeba
Youtube k2JFpfTPHvo
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.