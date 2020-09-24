 Skip to content
 
(Denver Channel)   Excited about receiving your US citizenship certificate? Might want to think twice before laminating it   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
24
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just use some farking scissors - lamination adheres plastic to plastic, not plastic to paper - cut it out
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Munden: just use some farking scissors - lamination adheres plastic to plastic, not plastic to paper - cut it out


No, you cut it out!


Rude.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Munden: just use some farking scissors - lamination adheres plastic to plastic, not plastic to paper - cut it out


Well, if she cuts it out, then it won't be laminated anymore!

/yes, people are this stupid
//and so are the dumbasses giving her money to get a new "copy" of her citizenship papers
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Munden: just use some farking scissors - lamination adheres plastic to plastic, not plastic to paper - cut it out

Well, if she cuts it out, then it won't be laminated anymore!

/yes, people are this stupid
//and so are the dumbasses giving her money to get a new "copy" of her citizenship papers


Yeah, I don't get that.
With scissors she can get off one edge and slip the paper out and then can decide to re-laminate for $5 at Kinko's or just keep the cut laminate as a plastic cover.
Doesn't make sense.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Because as we all know, lamination magically makes things unlegal.

(Seriously that's the stupidest farking thing I've heard of. Next to SSN cards having a lifetime limit of copies. And don't you farking dare try to perserve them! Also if they're worn out they don't count as they are illegible)
 
Sasquach
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Munden: just use some farking scissors - lamination adheres plastic to plastic, not plastic to paper - cut it out

No, you cut it out!


Rude.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Munden: just use some farking scissors - lamination adheres plastic to plastic, not plastic to paper - cut it out


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Munden: just use some farking scissors - lamination adheres plastic to plastic, not plastic to paper - cut it out

No, you cut it out!


Rude.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's one hell of a revenue stream for government, knowing full well people will laminate such things. People with more pride in their country than the people writing such nonsense law.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Severe triple Uncle Joey posting intensifies.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Severe triple Uncle Joey posting intensifies.


Isn't that ironic.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Marcos P: Severe triple Uncle Joey posting intensifies.

Isn't that ironic.


that's good internet right there.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She's behind the times. We're all moving to Canada, all 328.2 million of us. We like Vancouver and will help increase property values there.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Munden: just use some farking scissors - lamination adheres plastic to plastic, not plastic to paper - cut it out


Not if it's heat laminated.  Heat lamination bonds to the paper and to remove it you need to use an iron and work extremely slowly.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
just frame it
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She can request a file search for $150 if she doesn't have her citizenship papers.
Thanks for the non story.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Because as we all know, lamination magically makes things unlegal.

(Seriously that's the stupidest farking thing I've heard of. Next to SSN cards having a lifetime limit of copies. And don't you farking dare try to perserve them! Also if they're worn out they don't count as they are illegible)


As with money, several of the checks for a certificate's authenticity rely on being able to touch the paper to sense the texture, embossing, seal, etc. Other checks rely on the look of it - again this is affected by putting a shiny layer of plastic over it that reflects light differently than the paper does.

Could they work around this? Probably, but almost any government anywhere is gonna tell you to send in unaltered documents so they can verify them.
 
Weng
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Because as we all know, lamination magically makes things unlegal.

(Seriously that's the stupidest farking thing I've heard of. Next to SSN cards having a lifetime limit of copies. And don't you farking dare try to perserve them! Also if they're worn out they don't count as they are illegible)


... wat? I need to ask... What is the lifetime limit?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What does it cost to print a farking certificate, maybe 5 bucks? I don't see why a laminated document doesn't count as the document in the first place, but even if they're insistent on that, they should be dropping the first two 5s from that price tag.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Weng: thatboyoverthere: Because as we all know, lamination magically makes things unlegal.

(Seriously that's the stupidest farking thing I've heard of. Next to SSN cards having a lifetime limit of copies. And don't you farking dare try to perserve them! Also if they're worn out they don't count as they are illegible)

... wat? I need to ask... What is the lifetime limit?

You may receive no more than three replacement social security number cards in a year and ten replacement social security number cards per lifetime. We may allow for reasonable exceptions to these limits on a case-by-case basis in compelling circumstances.


From the regulations.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You mean the document upon which is printed "do not alter"?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sleeve protector. If you don't want a box of them, you can buy a single one at a baseball card shop.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Weng: thatboyoverthere: Because as we all know, lamination magically makes things unlegal.

(Seriously that's the stupidest farking thing I've heard of. Next to SSN cards having a lifetime limit of copies. And don't you farking dare try to perserve them! Also if they're worn out they don't count as they are illegible)

... wat? I need to ask... What is the lifetime limit?


10 replacements.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Weng: thatboyoverthere: Because as we all know, lamination magically makes things unlegal.

(Seriously that's the stupidest farking thing I've heard of. Next to SSN cards having a lifetime limit of copies. And don't you farking dare try to perserve them! Also if they're worn out they don't count as they are illegible)

... wat? I need to ask... What is the lifetime limit?

10 replacements.


And a limit of 3 per year.

If you lose your SS card 11 times you're really farking up or extremely, unrealistically unlucky.

/Still have my original card
 
