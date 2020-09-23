 Skip to content
(KGET Bakersfield)   Two police officers shot. This is your Louisville protest thread   (kget.com)
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Time to get boots on the ground!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was it the murderers that deserved it?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: Time to get boots on the ground!


The officer was already shot. Don't see the problem here
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Super. Trump is getting exactly what he wants.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i before a lot of people
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: i before a lot of people


Thank you Black Jesus!

Huh. Name checks out.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Destructor: Super. Trump is getting exactly what he wants.


Doesn't mean it'll work out well for him. The man declared bankruptcy like, 7 times.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Destructor: Super. Trump is getting exactly what he wants.


I figured no matter what came from the grand jury...

Lizzy Borden - There Will Be Blood Tonight
Youtube Yb_w1GVzoO8
 
Flincher
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Was it the murderers that deserved it?


Basically the entire department. They protect their own.

Fark them all.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Destructor: Super. Trump is getting exactly what he wants.

Doesn't mean it'll work out well for him. The man declared bankruptcy like, 7 times.


Actually, doesn't the fact that he declared bankruptcy 7 times and then went on to become President proves that it'll work out well for him?
 
bthom37
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Real curious who/how the second pig was who got hit.  One pig was visibly down, but none of the cops indicated there was a second member of the sounder was hit.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Destructor: Super. Trump is getting exactly what he wants.

I figured no matter what came from the grand jury...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Yb_w1GVz​oO8]


I'd really rather we didn't have blood ever. It's so messy.
 
bthom37
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stream for the curious (lots of streams amalgamated, rotates through locations)
 
Flincher
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bthom37: Real curious who/how the second pig was who got hit.  One pig was visibly down, but none of the cops indicated there was a second member of the sounder was hit.


It was a no-knock warrant but the heroes shot the right people this time.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Destructor: cameroncrazy1984: Destructor: Super. Trump is getting exactly what he wants.

Doesn't mean it'll work out well for him. The man declared bankruptcy like, 7 times.

Actually, doesn't the fact that he declared bankruptcy 7 times and then went on to become President proves that it'll work out well for him?


Considering that he's a septuganerian that's likely had multiple TIA's and is desperate to avoid prosecution, can't form a single coherent sentence? No, not really.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was they acting suspicious?
Why didn't they obey?
Why did they act like that?
I'm sure they did something!

You know what I was saying it's about a dead suspect other people would be saying the same thing right along with me.
 
shroom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I assume that means we'll charge the suspect for firing into a crowd with white people but give him nothing for shooting the cop.  Right?  Yeah?  We cool?
 
lesliessexxy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
BURN THE SYSTEM TO THE GROUND.

(Obvi I don't condone violence, but I do condone LA REVOLUTION! or whatever)
 
bthom37
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So,from the livestream I was watching, here's what I saw.

The cops were getting ready to rush and beat the protesters, and someone popped off a few rounds at them.  Cops got a lot less interested in rushing the protesters after that.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lesliessexxy: BURN THE SYSTEM TO THE GROUND.

(Obvi I don't condone violence, but I do condone LA REVOLUTION! or whatever)


You want a revolution? I want a revelation! So listen to my declaration!
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lesliessexxy: BURN THE SYSTEM TO THE GROUND.

(Obvi I don't condone violence, but I do condone LA REVOLUTION! or whatever)


Violence is what they want and violence is what they deserve 1000 fold.

Fark them all
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You know what I was saying it's about a dead suspect other people would be saying the same thing right along with me.


You know, IF  I was saying that about a dead suspect,
other people would be saying the same thing right along with me.


And it sounds disgusting in both instances.
And the problem is you don't see that both instances are disgusting.
 
Dryad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Was it the murderers that deserved it?


Were they wearing a blue uniform?
 
watching the trump bubble grow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How many people have shot by cops this year?
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It is Newsnation reporting it. Can we get a more trustworthy agency like the North Korean state news to confirm?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Destructor: cameroncrazy1984: Destructor: Super. Trump is getting exactly what he wants.

Doesn't mean it'll work out well for him. The man declared bankruptcy like, 7 times.

Actually, doesn't the fact that he declared bankruptcy 7 times and then went on to become President proves that it'll work out well for him?

Considering that he's a septuganerian that's likely had multiple TIA's and is desperate to avoid prosecution, can't form a single coherent sentence? No, not really.


And yet he is not only free, but also president.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They technically weren't shot, they were wantonly endangered.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If they didn't want to get shot, they shouldn't have dressed the way they did.
 
watching the trump bubble grow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

watching the trump bubble grow: How many people have shot by cops this year?


Hint: A Lot
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Were those police sleeping too?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bthom37: The cops were getting ready to rush and beat the protesters, and someone popped off a few rounds at them.  Cops got a lot less interested in rushing the protesters after that.


Some lessons are painful to learn.
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Was it the murderers that deserved it?


Did even one person in their department criticize the murders?

No?

Fark them and the fascist horses they rode in on, then.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Destructor: kittyhas1000legs: Destructor: Super. Trump is getting exactly what he wants.

I figured no matter what came from the grand jury...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Yb_w1GVz​oO8]

I'd really rather we didn't have blood ever. It's so messy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hope Nutsack McSquirrel has been properly fitted with bodyarmor. Stay safe, farkers and farkettes.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


If force is all you respect, then that's what you'll get.  Police been saying that they're at war with the American people for the last ~35 years.  Be careful what you wish for, and all that.  I have no sympathy for an occupying military force that considers themselves both above the law and not beholden to civilian command and control.
 
bthom37
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: You know what I was saying it's about a dead suspect other people would be saying the same thing right along with me.

You know, IF  I was saying that about a dead suspect,
other people would be saying the same thing right along with me.


And it sounds disgusting in both instances.
And the problem is you don't see that both instances are disgusting.


Naw, this one was funny.  The cops tucked tail real quick after someone stood up to them.  They were advancing with shields and clubs, but a couple rounds their way and all of a sudden they got a lot less brave.

It's literally like when a kid punches his bully.

In the Breonna Taylor scenario, the bully executed an innocent woman off a BS warrant.  Not funny.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

watching the trump bubble grow: How many people have shot by cops this year?


Fewer than previous years, guessing pandemic related?
 
moike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Everybody calm down, It's ok, the protesters have stated that they conducted an internal investigation and cleared the protesters involved in the shooting of any criminal wrongdoing.

/I mean that's how it works right?
//Good enough for the cops...
///Good enough for the citizens.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's too bad.
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cops apparently want a war with the American people, i think people are starting to let them have it.

I dont think its gonna go well for the cops, but I guess we'll see.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

shroom: I assume that means we'll charge the suspect for firing into a crowd with white people but give him nothing for shooting the cop.  Right?  Yeah?  We cool?


Lives don't matter.

Please. Don't sully the victims of cop violence by sinking to the cops' level. I get the frustration, but killing random cops doesn't bring her back, doesn't right the wrongs.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Flincher: lesliessexxy: BURN THE SYSTEM TO THE GROUND.

(Obvi I don't condone violence, but I do condone LA REVOLUTION! or whatever)

Violence is what they want and violence is what they deserve 1000 fold.

Fark them all


Still... I think it would be more appropos to burst into their house while they sleep and squirt lead everywhere.

As a fitting touch, make sure everyone shouts "GUN, GUN, GUN, GUN, GUN!!!!" as they open fire.
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
OP, I think you meant to say "Two police officers recklessly endangered. This is your Louisville protest thread."
 
links136
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm saying this is good, i'm saying this is expected.

and probably deserved, not to the individuals who got shot.  But what did you really expect?  Honestly?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

watching the trump bubble grow: watching the trump bubble grow: How many people have shot by cops this year?

Hint: A Lot


https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphi​c​s/investigations/police-shootings-data​base/
 
adamatari
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't want it to be like this, but I can only say, who the fark do you think made it like this???

People are gonna die. Nobody is gonna treat the police the same after this year, and their job will get much more dangerous, because of what THEY have done.

If the government won't hold the police accountable it will become very violent, because that makes them just another street gang and reduces the avenues for justice to blood feuds and revenge. It makes them a target.

Street justice is what occurs where this a vacuum of real justice.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Flincher: lesliessexxy: BURN THE SYSTEM TO THE GROUND.

(Obvi I don't condone violence, but I do condone LA REVOLUTION! or whatever)

Violence is what they want and violence is what they deserve 1000 fold.

Fark them all

Still... I think it would be more appropos to burst into their house while they sleep and squirt lead everywhere.

As a fitting touch, make sure everyone shouts "GUN, GUN, GUN, GUN, GUN!!!!" as they open fire.


Or just abduct them from their homes and they just vanish from existence.
 
