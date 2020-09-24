 Skip to content
(Bring Me the News)   Claiming "maritime law" won't help much if you're stealing a boat on the river. Mugshot pic looks just as you'd expect   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Mississippi River, John Earl Benton Stimpson, Theft, Crime, Minneapolis police, Burglary, Island Ave. W., criminal complaint  
pnkgtr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But what if there is fringe on the boat?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That was a rough 48.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Picture yourself on a boat on a river" , they said
"With tangerine trees and marmalade skies", they said...
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Marine salvage IS a thing, actually.  But you need to do a little more than float uncontrollably, making yourself a hazard to navigation...
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: That was a rough 48.


I wonder if any of his friends call him JERB Stimpson.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: That was a rough 48.


He was rolling on the river. He never does anything nice and easy.
 
wiredtolain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cherith Cutestory would be of assistance here.
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Police previously said Stimpson was wearing a white hood with eye and mouth holes cut out of it, and he was using a long board to move the boat, which didn't have a motor."

Yeah he was surfin'
Surfin KKK.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He looks better suited to be digging in an abandoned goldmine with a pickaxe.
I can even see him dancing a jig once he finds anything remotely precious.
 
steerforth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"48"
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JaqenHGhar: "Police previously said Stimpson was wearing a white hood with eye and mouth holes cut out of it, and he was using a long board to move the boat, which didn't have a motor."

Yeah he was surfin'
Surfin KKK.


"It's an older song sir, but the reference checks out..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ less than a minute ago  
if it turns out this guy is right, i'd say we all owe pirates a huge apology
 
