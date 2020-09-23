 Skip to content
 
(CBS Boston)   Too much glycyrrhizic acid will make your heart stop, and it's found in candy, but only in the kind you get if your neighbors suck. Good luck trick-or-treating, kids   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
    Strange, Belgian beers, Confectionery, black licorice, Associated Press, 54-year-old man's heart, small amount of licorice, beers, Jeff Beckman  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
nothing good can come from eating licorice
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: nothing good can come from eating licorice


This stuff is wonderful.

LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Glycyrrhizicide
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/1060571​0​/Headline-Eating-black-licorice-can-be​-DANGEROUS-Article-its-not-dangerous
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gordon Bennett: Dead for Tax Reasons: nothing good can come from eating licorice

This stuff is wonderful.

yeah, because it doesn't taste of licorice
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stick to something healthy.
The 5 pound bag is reasonably priced and can last for up to several days in your pantry.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wrote this a few years ago. It's tangentially relevant. Any opportunity to pimp out my poems:

==============

Killing Wild Licorice


If you set out to kill wild licorice,
consider this:
It can't be done, not by you, not by anyone
who lacks the kind of herbicide 
that is applied in units of pints per acre,
and requires a license to own.
Its roots are too deep, too insidious
for mere hands to unweave. Better to leave it alone.
Better to pretend you respect it,
than fertilize it with contempt.
With some practice, you may even 
come to believe 
you admire it.

Glycyrrhiza lepidota,
the root dulcet and squamous,
is not licorice at all, except as we name it;
is fifty times sweeter than sugar,
so sweet it is bitter;
is ubiquitous, perennial, indigenous;
was favored by Indians to soothe fever and tooth-ache;
inflicts blisters and back-ache upon any idiot 
foolish enough to presume to tame it.

Our medicine men have deduced 
that the only part you'd want to use
of this peculiar legume
should not be consumed,
for, like anger, it poses a danger 
to the human heart.
They will hear no argument from me.

Wild lic*rice w*uld be inn*cu*us 
if not f*r its c*ckleburs,
th*se obn*xio*s littl* c*cks*ck*rs
that get stuck to my s*cks,
p*rcupine eggs that attach to my d*g 
and infest his fur
where they burrow and nest 
that the chance might occur
they may germinate, gestate, eventually hatch 
and turn my best friend 
into a lic*rice patch.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Black licorice matters.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nature warns us by having licorice taste disgusting. Those who ignore nature will face her wrath.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Stick to something healthy.
The 5 pound bag is reasonably priced and can last for up to several days in your pantry.


Don't get the sugar free version. That stuff will kill you for real.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I should be dead I used to eat it by the pound
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Nature warns us by having licorice taste disgusting. Those who ignore nature will face her wrath.


Then the Danes step it up a notch with their salt licorice. If you can eat more than a piece or two of that stuff there's something really wrong with you. My coworker brought some back and it tasted like salted tire rubber.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Even some beers, like Belgian beers, have this compound in it..."

Maybe, but if I had to choose a way to go, it would be from drinking Belgian beer.
 
listernine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Growing up, Easter was a favorite holiday because I got ALL the black licorice jelly beans.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't let the days go by, glycyrrhizic.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fat boy: https://www.fark.com/comments/1060571​0​/Headline-Eating-black-licorice-can-be​-DANGEROUS-Article-its-not-dangerous


Yup. Look at the date on the thread you shared; they trot out this "news" every year.

I recall some guy wrote a book about it.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

a particular individual: I wrote this a few years ago. It's tangentially relevant. Any opportunity to pimp out my poems:

==============

Killing Wild Licorice


If you set out to kill wild licorice,
consider this:
It can't be done, not by you, not by anyone
who lacks the kind of herbicide 
that is applied in units of pints per acre,
and requires a license to own.
Its roots are too deep, too insidious
for mere hands to unweave. Better to leave it alone.
Better to pretend you respect it,
than fertilize it with contempt.
With some practice, you may even 
come to believe 
you admire it.

Glycyrrhiza lepidota,
the root dulcet and squamous,
is not licorice at all, except as we name it;
is fifty times sweeter than sugar,
so sweet it is bitter;
is ubiquitous, perennial, indigenous;
was favored by Indians to soothe fever and tooth-ache;
inflicts blisters and back-ache upon any idiot 
foolish enough to presume to tame it.

Our medicine men have deduced 
that the only part you'd want to use
of this peculiar legume
should not be consumed,
for, like anger, it poses a danger 
to the human heart.
They will hear no argument from me.

Wild lic*rice w*uld be inn*cu*us 
if not f*r its c*ckleburs,
th*se obn*xio*s littl* c*cks*ck*rs
that get stuck to my s*cks,
p*rcupine eggs that attach to my d*g 
and infest his fur
where they burrow and nest 
that the chance might occur
they may germinate, gestate, eventually hatch 
and turn my best friend 
into a lic*rice patch.


Snaps
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Don't let the days go by, glycyrrhizic.


I couldn't change, though I wanted to.
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They had some licorice treats for goats. Like a twist, but a couple inches long and thicker.

First time I ever stole candy from a goat, but I know they would have done it to me.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Weird finnish guy subs translation lakupiippu
Youtube mOYV7zMoDck
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SumJackass07: Marcus Aurelius: Stick to something healthy.
The 5 pound bag is reasonably priced and can last for up to several days in your pantry.

Don't get the sugar free version. That stuff will kill you for real.


Send 5# bags of Haribo sugar free gummy bears to all the Republicans in Washington DC. It will keep them busy and out of trouble passing laws to screw us.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Don't let the days go by, glycyrrhizic.


MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Licorice also contains dihydrogen monoxide, which is linked to thousands of deaths every year.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

listernine: Growing up, Easter was a favorite holiday because I got ALL the black licorice jelly beans.


After hitting puberty I have just never been a big fan of most sweets^ but to this day I love a couple pieces of black licorice.  But it has to be decent licorice, some is just crap.  And i don't eat enough of it to tell anyone what brand is good and what isn't.

/*I will cut you over a piece of good birthday cake with buttercream frosting
//Even so, my gal makes me a peanut butter pie for my birthday....yum
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And when there weren't no licorice, we ate sand
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Glycyrrhizicide


Glycyrzzzzzic

Texas Gabe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Licorice, but make sure she washes it first.
 
Mabman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: hissatsu: Nature warns us by having licorice taste disgusting. Those who ignore nature will face her wrath.

Then the Danes step it up a notch with their salt licorice. If you can eat more than a piece or two of that stuff there's something really wrong with you. My coworker brought some back and it tasted like salted tire rubber.


The Dutch as well. Some of the Dutch black salted licorice candies are coated with ammonium chloride instead of plain old sodium chloride. I don't know why, or how they even figured out that ammonium chloride was edible.

/went to high school with some kids of Dutch ancestry
//nearly puked the first time I tried their nasty candies
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I f****** love licorice
I bought a half pound of Black Jelly Beans from the IGA and ate it in about 3 days
I haven't bought another tub since; that's way too much sugar for anybody to eat.
Salmiak on the other hand has no sugar and it's also pretty good but it's just not the same.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark black licorice (aka: Satan's suppositories) to hell.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
glycyrrhizic acid


Stop letting the Welsh name things.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like candy with too much mxyzptlk acid. Nothing like a little sweet warped reality.
 
calufrax
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Qui bono? IE - who benefits from this announcement...

It would have to be a company or several companies who want to get people to stop eating liquorice...

I'm sensing the hand of Big Chocolate.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: nothing good can come from eating licorice


Boo!
I love black licorice.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I love black licorice! The real stuff, not the congealed HFCS that tends to make up 90% of the US diet.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: glycyrrhizic acid


Stop letting the Welsh name things.


Yyourh rraÿsystt!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mabman: ChiliBoots: hissatsu: Nature warns us by having licorice taste disgusting. Those who ignore nature will face her wrath.

Then the Danes step it up a notch with their salt licorice. If you can eat more than a piece or two of that stuff there's something really wrong with you. My coworker brought some back and it tasted like salted tire rubber.

The Dutch as well. Some of the Dutch black salted licorice candies are coated with ammonium chloride instead of plain old sodium chloride. I don't know why, or how they even figured out that ammonium chloride was edible.

/went to high school with some kids of Dutch ancestry
//nearly puked the first time I tried their nasty candies


Oh yeah: drop. That shiats good!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: hissatsu: Nature warns us by having licorice taste disgusting. Those who ignore nature will face her wrath.

Then the Danes step it up a notch with their salt licorice. If you can eat more than a piece or two of that stuff there's something really wrong with you. My coworker brought some back and it tasted like salted tire rubber.


You've not tasted something disgusting until you've tasted sugar-free licorice
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: listernine: Growing up, Easter was a favorite holiday because I got ALL the black licorice jelly beans.

After hitting puberty I have just never been a big fan of most sweets^ but to this day I love a couple pieces of black licorice.  But it has to be decent licorice, some is just crap.  And i don't eat enough of it to tell anyone what brand is good and what isn't.

/*I will cut you over a piece of good birthday cake with buttercream frosting
//Even so, my gal makes me a peanut butter pie for my birthday....yum


You can always choose to drink your liquorice instead.  Sambuca is pretty strong both on flavor and potency.  Is also surely syrupy so really good for a sore throat.  The absinthe I've had was also anise-ish but far weaker.
 
