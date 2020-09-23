 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Columbia Daily Tribune)   I Wouldn't Be Caught Dead with You Department: Columbia man arrested for abandoning wife's corpse   (columbiatribune.com) divider line
9
    More: Weird, Police, English-language films, Frank S. Spencer III, American films, Probable cause, next morning, body of Spencer, body of his wife  
•       •       •

118 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2020 at 12:41 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Should have considered third option

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is there a reason this dude is only wanted for abandoning a body, and not, say, suspicion of murder?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His smile suggests he regrets nothing.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: His smile suggests he regrets nothing.


Used To Love Her
Youtube FDIvIb06abI
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cagey B: Is there a reason this dude is only wanted for abandoning a body, and not, say, suspicion of murder?


Yeah it's called lack of actual evidence
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When in doubt grasp for the most insignificant crime you can find


I'm not a bleeding heart liberal ladies and gentlemen but you should not be okay with cops drumming up charges when they can't find any real crimes to charge somebody with

we have too many laws that are specifically made to fill in the void caused for a lack of evidence
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
After a few days, I imagine anyone would want to get rid of a dead body.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cop:
We need something to arrest them on so that we can question him so that he can make inconsistent statements and then we can use those inconsistent statements as proof of something


American public:

Okay that's perfectly legitimate
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Death did they part.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.