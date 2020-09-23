 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Keep firearms secured, don't smoke while refueling, and no junk food display in the checkout lane   (abc7news.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope there isn't a Fry's Electronics in Berkeley.

No seriously, they've gotten so awful lately, I really hope they're not saddled with that much retail square footage going to waste.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And there's NO SEX in the champagne room, but handies are negotiable.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And you know some Boomer is going to have a shiatfit over this.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whidbey: And you know some Boomer is going to have a shiatfit over this.


And the disinterested cosmetology major at the checkstand will suffer a moment's annoyance as she looks at the boomer, his/her Rascal, and motions at the candy aisle before going back to filing her nails.

/Goddamn I love America. We are sooooooo vapid and superficial as a group.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People make impulse purchases. It's human nature

People are also suffering from gross obesity with heart disease and obesity being the leading causes of death (haven't looked that up).

So why not try and do something.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A grocery store near me has been doing something similar for years.

They say it's to keep kids from begging parents for stuff
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We know what's best for you, citizen!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: We know what's best for you, citizen!


California's new state flag:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
uck It
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gubbo: People make impulse purchases. It's human nature

People are also suffering from gross obesity with heart disease and obesity being the leading causes of death (haven't looked that up).

So why not try and do something.


If someone wants to be fat it is nobody's business but theirs. And no the rest of us should not have to subsidize their lifestyle either, they can just pick the I Chose to Eat Cash Register Line Candy health insurance.
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why is government intervention always lame stuff like this instead of meaningful solutions to problems like food deserts.

In the town I grew up in the grocery store closed in 1996. After that, the nearest fresh vegetable was 22 miles away. If you didn't have a car - and a lot of people don't - you get to live on whatever they sell at the gas station.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
stigginit to the blimps!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nanny State indeed.....
 
johnny queso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrparks: Why is government intervention always lame stuff like this instead of meaningful solutions to problems like food deserts.

In the town I grew up in the grocery store closed in 1996. After that, the nearest fresh vegetable was 22 miles away. If you didn't have a car - and a lot of people don't - you get to live on whatever they sell at the gas station.


i don't know the exact answer but i'm certain it involves socialism.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Jeebus Saves: We know what's best for you, citizen!

California's new state flag:

[i.imgur.com image 320x195]


"Oh no, businesses can't exploit impulse-buyers and whiny children quite as easily! NAZIS!

please disregard the literal concentration camps, the militias and cops acting like brownshirts, and the eugenicist President declaring his intent to steal the election. Inconveniencing corporations is the REAL Nazism."
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TWX: I hope there isn't a Fry's Electronics in Berkeley.

No seriously, they've gotten so awful lately, I really hope they're not saddled with that much retail square footage going to waste.


I was just wondering about that. The last time I went was almost a year ago and the shelves were bare. Are stocking merchandise again?
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnny queso: mrparks: Why is government intervention always lame stuff like this instead of meaningful solutions to problems like food deserts.

In the town I grew up in the grocery store closed in 1996. After that, the nearest fresh vegetable was 22 miles away. If you didn't have a car - and a lot of people don't - you get to live on whatever they sell at the gas station.

i don't know the exact answer but i'm certain it involves socialism.


Na
 
