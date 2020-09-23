 Skip to content
 
(Fox 31 Denver)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did they run like the wind?
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No, they Fenn like the wind!
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

maybe they Fann like the wind?!?
 
falcescu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The greatest tribute would be for the kid who found it to hide it again.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, an old fart stole a lot of stuff from graves, and hid it in a treasure chest.  Other old farts set up an educational system that required massive amounts of student loan debt just for entry level professional work.  A student found the items hidden by the old fart grave robber, and now will give those looted items to the old fart student loan people to pay off that debt.  Is that irony, or the circle of life?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm just mad that they've destroyed the treasure industry.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


Fen in the forest.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What a load of hooey.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What a goddamned waste of time that was. If you haven't read "the finders" blog post save yourself the time. He tells you NOTHING about the treasure or where he found it. It's just endless paragraphs of him embarrassingly sucking Forests dick.

Fark that grave robbing woman abuser Fenn.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

That's precisely why I feel as though this is completely fabricated.

Fenn dies, but somehow months before he announces that the treasure was found, and never gives any proof. And now someone claiming to be the one who found the prize gives an anonymous interview praising Fenn, and still gives no proof.

Here's the more likely scenario: Fenn published a book with a phone treasure to boost book sales. Years later he gets a terminal diagnosis, and gives out a press release saying the treasure was found. Likely so as to avoid potential liability for himself and/or his estate. All the while he refuses to offer any proof that the treasure was found, let alone that it actually existed.

Then his estate follows this up with an anonymous communication from someone who claims to be the finder, but still offers no clues.

Because I get if you came into a fortune of some kind, you'd protect your identity. But you could still tell your story about how you found the loot and the location without revealing yourself.

This whole thing stinks.
 
red5ish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I smell a poor decision. Was that you that cut that?
 
