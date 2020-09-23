 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Don't text and drive. But if you do don't run over an old man crossing the road. And if you do make sure it isn't your own father in law   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

250 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2020 at 11:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's going to make the next family reunion awkward.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

alechemist: That's going to make the next family reunion awkward.


That won't be for years, I'm sure he will have forgotten by then.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure. "Accident".
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. Can I run over my father in law and say I was texting?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Sure. "Accident".


Makes me wonder....
 
polle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accident they say , very convenient .
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img0.joyreactor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry I don't believe that one single bit
 
Fano
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
*but if you do make sure to back up to finish the job
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The next revelation will be that they were texting each other at the time.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
People who text and drive are human garbage who should be pulled out of their vehicles, beaten within an inch of their lives, and their phones should be shoved so far up their asses they can taste their Popsocket.

That is all.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: People who text and drive are human garbage who should be pulled out of their vehicles, beaten within an inch of their lives, and their phones should be shoved so far up their asses they can taste their Popsocket.

That is all.


OMSSFYITMYFSH or not.
Okay. Maybe you have a point.
No.
That seems like Overkill.
How do you feel about drunk drivers?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Z-clipped: People who text and drive are human garbage who should be pulled out of their vehicles, beaten within an inch of their lives, and their phones should be shoved so far up their asses they can taste their Popsocket.

That is all.


Wait you actually believe this story
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.